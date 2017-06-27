FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Finnish bank watchdog confirms higher risk weights on housing loans
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
sports
England begin hunt for victory with three wickets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2017 / 8:12 AM / a month ago

Finnish bank watchdog confirms higher risk weights on housing loans

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 27 (Reuters) - Finland's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) on Tuesday confirmed it will attribute higher risk weightings next year to housing loans when calculating banks' capital adequacy ratios due to growing household debt.

Household debt relative to disposable income has almost doubled in Finland since 2000 to around 125 percent, and the European Systemic Risk Board warned Finland about the high level of household indebtedness in November.

The watchdog announced in March its plan to raise the minimum risk weight to 15 percent of banks' own funds on their balance sheet, up from the current 10 percent, by January 2018.

"Higher risk weights are aimed at strengthening the resilience of the financial system. Although growth in indebtedness has faded, household indebtedness is still at a high level", Olli Rehn, chairman of the FSA board, said in a statement.

Finland's biggest banks include OP Financial Group, Sweden-based Nordea and Denmark's Danske Bank . (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.