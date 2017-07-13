FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Finnish 2016 GDP growth revised up to 1.9 pct
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 13, 2017 / 6:29 AM / a month ago

Finnish 2016 GDP growth revised up to 1.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    HELSINKI, July 13 (Reuters) - Finland's 2016 full-year gross
domestic product (GDP) growth has been revised upwards to 1.9
percent, from a March reading of 1.4 percent, preliminary data
from the Statistics Finland (SF) showed on Friday.
    The euro zone's northernmost member is returning to growth
after a decade of stagnation sparked among other things by the
decline of Nokia's            former phone business, rigid
labour markets and a recession in neighbouring Russia.
    According to the revised numbers, the economy was boosted
mainly by private consumption, which grew by 1.9 percent.
    Exports increased by 1.3 per cent in 2016.

 (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Toby Chopra)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.