UPDATE 1-Finland's economy rebounds in 2017, but less than expected

(Adds analyst comment, OECD forecast, background, detail) HELSINKI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Finland's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.0 percent in 2017 as the Nordic euro zone economy rebounded from a decade of stagnation, data from Statistics Finland showed on Wednesday. However, the figure fell short of expectations as growth in the last three months of the year was revised down to 0.7 percent, quarter-on-quarter, from an initial indication of 1.1 percent. "The economic cycle remained strong, but in relation to expectations, the numbers were a slight disappointment," Danske Bank economist Jukka Appelqvist said. He noted that while fourth-quarter exports grew 2.2 percent from the previous quarter, investment fell 0.4 percent. "This is a cause for concern... with no additional investments, domestic production capacity will start to limit growth, even with the global demand." Despite some positive signs, such as record-high consumer confidence, 2018 growth will likely turn out lower than that of 2017, Appelqvist added. The OECD on Wednesday forecast Finland's GDP growth would slow to 2.5 percent in 2018 and 2.0 percent in 2019, citing rigid labour markets and a rapidly ageing population. Finland's economy was dubbed by its former finance minister Alexander Stubb as "the sick man of Europe" in 2015 as the country reeled from a string of shocks, including the decline of Nokia's former phone business and a recession in neighbouring Russia. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Gwladys Fouche and Jon Boyle)