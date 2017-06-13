Finnish nationalist party splits into two parliamentary groups

HELSINKI, June 13 (Reuters) - Finland's nationalist Finns party will be split into two parliamentary groups following a change of leadership, MPs in the planned new group told reporters on Tuesday.

Lawmaker Simon Elo said the new group would take 20 of the Finns party's current 37 parliamentarians, and added that it was ready to participate in the coalition government.

The Finns party was on Monday thrown out of the country's three-party government after it picked a new hardline anti-immigration leadership. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)