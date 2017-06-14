FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2017 / 9:22 AM / 2 months ago

Finnish security service raises threat level after learning of terrorism plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, June 14 (Reuters) - The Finnish Security Intelligence Service (SUPO) raised its threat level on Wednesday, saying it had become aware of more serious terrorism-related projects and plans in Finland.

"The most significant terrorist threat in Finland is still posed by individual actors or small groups motivated by radical Islamist propaganda or terrorist organisations encouraging them", Supo said in a statement after raising the threat level to elevated from low.

According to the previous threat assessment, issued in November 2015, the threat of attacks by terrorist organizations was low. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

