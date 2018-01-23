Finnish unions call strikes to protest at unemployment benefit cuts

HELSINKI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Finnish transportation and construction workers will go on a one-day strike on Feb. 2 to protest against the centre-right government’s cuts to unemployment benefits, unions said on Tuesday.

The strikes are expected to close all Finnish ports and construction sites on the same day that SAK, the central organisation for blue-collar unions, is holding a mass demonstration against the cuts in Helsinki.

The unions are protesting against a law that reduces monthly unemployment benefit by 4.6 percent if claimants fail to do 18 hours’ work in three months and actively seek new employment.

Thousands are expected to attend the demonstration in the centre of Helsinki. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Kevin Liffey)