FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
UPDATE 1-Finnish exports rise in April, bank lifts GDP forecast
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Davos
June 7, 2017 / 11:11 AM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Finnish exports rise in April, bank lifts GDP forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds forecast updates, comment, background)

HELSINKI, June 7 (Reuters) - Finnish exports rose five percent in April from a year ago, preliminary data showed on Wednesday, with growth slowing from previous months but still signaling the economy was recovering from a long stagnation.

Economic output in the euro zone country is still below levels prior to the financial crisis of 2008 as exports have been hit by a string of problems including the decline of Nokia's former phone business and a recession in neighbouring Russia.

In the January-April period, exports were up 15 percent year-on-year, the customs office said.

Banks have recently lifted their Finnish forecasts and Danske Bank gave the most bullish estimate yet on Wednesday, lifting its view on 2017 gross domestic product to 2.8 percent from previous 1.5 percent.

In 2018, however, the bank sees GDP growth cooling down to 1.5 percent.

"Exports have long stumbled, but they have recovered this spring and the near future looks bright on the back of global growth," said Danske economist Pasi Kuoppamaki, adding that investments were also set to pick up.

Also on Wednesday, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) published a growth forecast of 2.0 percent for this year and 1.5 percent for 2018.

In the first quarter, Finnish GDP grew 1.2 percent from the previous quarter and 2.7 percent from a year earlier. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell and Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.