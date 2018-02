ABU DHABI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) concluded the issuance of a $650 mln five-year sukuk on Tuesday, registering a final price of 95 basis points above midswaps, it said in a statement.

The bonds from the United Arab Emirates’ largest bank were listed in London with a coupon of 3.625 percent. Total demand from investors exceeded $1.3 billion, according to the statement. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Writing by Katie Paul, editing by David Evans)