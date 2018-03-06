FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Sport
Environment
Science
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Financials
March 6, 2018 / 7:05 AM / 2 days ago

Israel's First International Bank Q4 profit rises, credit charges drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 6 (Reuters) -

* First International Bank of Israel (FIBI), the country’s fifth-largest bank by assets, reported on Tuesday a 41 percent rise in quarterly profit on higher interest income and lower credit loss expenses.

* FIBI posted net profit of 158 million shekels ($46 million)in the fourth quarter, up from 112 million a year earlier but slightly below an estimate of 161 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

* Net interest income rose to 592 million shekels from 556 million in the same period of 2016.

* Expenses from credit losses slipped to 25 million shekels from 34 million.

* FIBI declared a dividend of 95 million shekels for the fourth quarter.

* The bank’s Tier I equity ratio to risk-weighted assets rose to 10.38 percent from 10.09 percent at the end of 2016. ($1 = 3.4638 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.