Dec 21 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell will buy British household energy and broadband provider First Utility, seeking to expand its energy supply business in the residential market, the Anglo-Dutch company said on Thursday.

Shell did not disclose any financial details of the deal, which it expects to complete early next year. (go.shell.com/2zb9j5R) (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)