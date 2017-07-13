Hon Hai unit FIT Hon Teng set to open 6.3 pct higher in HK debut

HONG KONG, July 13 (Reuters) - Shares in FIT Hon Teng Ltd , the cable and connector division of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, were set to open sharply higher in their debut on Thursday.

The stock was indicated to open at HK$2.87, compared with the HK$2.70 IPO price. The benchmark Hang Seng index was poised to open 1.1 percent higher.

FIT Hon Teng priced the $342 million IPO slightly below the middle of its marketing range of HK$2.38 to HK$3.08 per share. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Stephen Coates)