Fitch: 2018 Rating Outlook Stable for Canadian Life Insurers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch 2018 Outlook: Canadian Life Insurance (Interest Rate-Related Concerns Begin to Ease) here CHICAGO, December 04 (Fitch) The Rating Outlook for the Canadian life insurance sector is stable for 2018, according to Fitch Ratings, based on the likelihood that key credit metrics will remain in line with rating expectations over the next one to two years. Fitch has revised the fundamental sector outlook to stable from negative due to better than expected operating performance and a benign credit environment, which is expected to persist over the near term. Recent results benefited from favorable conditions in the equity and credit market, and the rise in interest rates. The agency expects a tightening monetary policy to lead to modestly higher rates in 2018, which will help alleviate the earnings pressure caused by sustained low interest rates. Existing ratings reflect the Canadian life insurance industry's very strong balance sheet fundamentals, strong earnings and favorable liquidity profile, which help to mitigate the impact of low interest rates and potential credit market losses. Key challenges to profitability include sustained low interest rates, financial market volatility and continued underperformance of legacy businesses. Geographic and product diversification make the companies less reliant on single market conditions or product dynamics. Fitch expects high-yield defaults to moderate in 2018, led by reduced energy-related concerns. Fitch believes retail will account for most of the default volume in 2018. Favorably, Canadian life insurers have significantly less exposure to retail than energy. However, Fitch continues to believe the financial markets are near the end of their credit cycle, which would lead to elevated credit-related investment losses beyond 2018. The stable rating outlook assumes sustained improvement in economic growth and relatively stable unemployment levels over the near term. The outlook does not incorporate potential exogenous shocks to the economy and/or capital markets, and will factor in such events should they occur. Significant deterioration in the industry's capital could cause Fitch to revise the rating outlook to negative. Alternatively, gradually rising interest rates is a positive scenario across all major insurance product lines and could lead to a positive sector outlook over time. The full report, '2018 Outlook: Canadian Life Insurance,' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link. 