Fitch: $9.7T of Neg Yielding Debt Despite Monetary Normalization

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 11 (Fitch) The total amount of global negative-yielding sovereign debt remains at elevated levels despite the European Central Bank's (ECB) plan to reduce monthly asset purchases amid improving economic fundamentals in the Eurozone, according to Fitch Ratings. As of Dec. 4, 2017, there was $9.7 trillion of negative-yielding sovereign debt outstanding, up from $9.5 trillion on May 31, 2017 and $9.3 trillion one year ago. Eurozone GDP growth in 2017 has exceeded Fitch's initial expectations and momentum is expected to continue into 2018. Improving growth has led the ECB to plan to slow the pace of asset purchases to EUR30 billion per month beginning in January 2018. Fitch currently forecasts 2.3% and 2.2% GDP growth in 2017 and 2018, respectively. However, these changes have not led to materially higher yields on government debt for short or long-term maturities in the Eurozone. <iframe src="https://e.infogram.com/5e1b8234-5096-4a14-862e-f49202f3c0f1?src=embed " title="Euro Neg Yielding Sov Debt" width="550" height="650" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"> Total negative yielding debt in Europe has risen compared to about one year ago and six months ago (see above chart). Much of this increase is attributable to the appreciation of the Euro relative to the US dollar, as Fitch states all debt in US dollar terms. Current yields in Japan and Europe are generally flat, or marginally lower in aggregate, compared to Nov. 28, 2016 and May 31, 2017. Ongoing easing by the ECB is likely having effects on global financial markets. ECB net purchases of public-sector debt securities have been roughly 3.5x the volume of net issuance on average in 2016 and 2017, forcing holders of Eurozone debt to purchase other assets, such as US treasury securities. While long-term yields in the US remain low, they remain well above core Eurozone yields that are near their 2017 lows. The spread between US and German 10-year government bond yields was just over 200bps on December 4. The current low yield environment globally presents continued challenges for buy and hold fixed-income investors with significant allocations to medium and longer-term sovereign debt. Maturing securities will continue to be reinvested in securities with little to no coupon income in Europe and Japan, hurting investment income and increasing duration risk, all else equal. In Germany, a bond originally with 10 years to maturity will come due in January 2018 with a coupon of 4%. If reissued, with a coupon at current market rates, the German bond will have a coupon of around 30bps. Additionally, a flattening yield curve in the US presents difficulties for institutions dependent on maturity transformation, such as banks. Foreign investment has likely contributed to a rapidly flattening yield curve in the US. The Federal Reserve (the Fed) continues to raise the Fed Funds rate slowly, with another increase expected on December 13. The Fed recently began unwinding its $4.4 trillion balance sheet. Demand from yield-hungry investors overseas has applied downward pressure on US yields, keeping the 10-year treasury in a mostly flat trading range in recent months. Meanwhile, yields on shorter-term securities have risen rapidly, bringing the spread between benchmark 2-year and 10-year US treasury securities to 57bps on December 4, the tightest since before the financial crisis. 