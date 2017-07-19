Fitch Affirms 3 Chinese Mid-Tier Banks; SPDB Upgraded to 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of three Chinese mid-tier commercial banks at 'BBB', and upgraded Shanghai Pudong Development Bank's IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. All Outlooks are Stable. The Viability Ratings (VRs) of all four banks were also affirmed. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The four banks are: - China Merchants Bank (CMB) - China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited (CNCB) - China Everbright Bank (CEB) - Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPDB) Today's upgrade of SPDB's IDR is underpinned by a revision in its Support Rating Floor (SRF) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', as Fitch now perceives a higher support propensity at the bank on the back of its tighter relationship with the Shanghai State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (Shanghai SASAC) of the Shanghai Municipal Government. SPDB has been directly supervised by Shanghai SASAC since June 2016, and developments over the past year have demonstrated a greater support propensity at SPDB than we previously thought. SPDB is currently 26.5% owned by Shanghai International Group, which in turn is wholly owned by the Shanghai Municipal Government through Shanghai SASAC. After the upgrade, all four mid-tier banks have Support Ratings (SRs) of '2' and SRFs of 'BBB', indicating a high probability of state support, if needed. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS All of the banks' IDRs are based on state support, and are at the banks' SRFs, reflecting continued expectations that extraordinary support from the central government would be forthcoming in the event of stress. The banks' SRs and SRFs are based on a combination of factors, including their relative size and domestic significance (for CMB, CNCB and SPDB), ownership by state-owned conglomerates (for CMB, CNCB and CEB), direct central government ownership (for CEB) or strategic local government ownership (for SPDB) and a history of past government support (for CEB). Fitch does not expect the corporate restructuring at the parents of CNCB and CEB to affect the state's propensity to support these two banks, as both parent groups remain majority-state-owned financial conglomerates. In Fitch's view, having direct access to Shanghai SASAC further strengthens SPDB's close integration and perceived support from the Shanghai government, in addition to the bank's growing systemic importance and regional significance. We believe the change to direct supervision under Shanghai SASAC also signals the government's greater commitment towards developing Shanghai as a major financial centre by enhancing the supervisory oversight of banks in the city. The senior debt instruments issued by China Everbright Bank, Hong Kong Branch are rated in line with CEB's IDR of 'BBB', as they are considered to be unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of CEB. VIABILITY RATINGS The VRs of all four mid-tier banks range from 'bb-' to 'b+', reflecting varying degrees of intrinsic strength, which are affected by the extent of off-balance sheet activity and exposure to entrusted investments; the level and pace of credit growth in the financial system; issues with transparency and corporate governance; an evolving regulatory framework; and a nascent legal system. There is evidence of diverging financial performance among mid-tier banks and state banks. We expect tighter regulatory enforcement over shadow banking and wealth management product (WMP) activities to have a bigger impact on mid-tier banks, given their larger exposure to these areas. Growing reliance on WMPs at the mid-tier banks, especially at CMB where outstanding WMPs have grown to nearly 40% of assets at the end of 2016, has the potential to erode the funding and liquidity profiles of these banks, if such growth is not managed prudently and accompanied by a build-up of additional buffers. Fitch's analysis of Chinese banks' asset quality places greater emphasis on loss-absorption capacity (which includes factors such as capitalisation, loan-loss reserve coverage, and profitability) than data on loan classification. Fitch estimates the four mid-tier banks had loss-absorption buffers of around 3.5%-6.5%, compared with an average of around 8% for state banks. However, recognition of asset impairment is likely to be a protracted process given that authorities often encourage support for troubled counterparties. In the meantime, delinquencies will continue to manifest in eroding liquidity and cash buffers, as inflows from distressed borrowers remain weak and more resources are directed at forbearance and support. The raising (or planned raising) of additional capital over 2017-2018 at CEB and SPDB may increase their risk buffers, if there is no acceleration in growth. Fitch took into account situations where capital had been raised by banks to offset rapid growth and maintain loss-absorption capacity at levels in line with similarly rated peers. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The banking system's continued rapid growth, combined with the rise in nonbank credit extension, means that the potential claims on the state are increasing. Increased cross-holdings of financial products among banks and non-bank financial institutions also have the potential to increase contagion risks. Authorities in China have not yet provided any clear guidance on the classification of domestic systemically important banks - such guidance could lead to changes in the SRs, SRFs and, in turn, the IDRs of the banks. Over the near term, Fitch expects the state's propensity to support the banking sector to remain high (and extremely high for systemically important banks). However, significant changes to the sector's liability structure, resulting in the banks becoming more reliant on wholesale and/or offshore funding (that is, when the system loan-to-deposit ratio reaches over 100%), may affect the ability of the state to support the entire financial system - especially less systemically important banks - in the longer term, including resolving the rising stock of problem assets. Reduction in state ownership in the four mid-tier banks, either directly or indirectly through state-owned enterprises, may affect the propensity of the state to support these banks if the reduction is significant and results in materially lower state influence. VIABILITY RATINGS Downgrades of the mid-tier banks' VRs could be triggered if (absent adequate external or internal capital being raised) excessive growth renders capital more vulnerable to deterioration, if concentrations in credit exposures increase relative to peers, if the deterioration in asset quality begins to undermine solvency, or if severe deposit migration and/or reliance on WMPs leads to greater funding and liquidity strains. The sector benefits from a degree of ordinary support from Chinese authorities, most notably in the form of market liquidity injections and aid for financially troubled borrowers, but major disruptions in the issuance of WMPs, quasi-substitutes for time deposits, or interbank market distress could lead to VR downgrades for those entities highly exposed to, or that experience a material increase in, these activities. VR upgrades for China's mid-tier banks are possible if Fitch sees the banks improving their loss-absorption capacities and/or strengthening their deposit funding and liquidity. More sustainable credit (both loan and non-loan) growth, tighter market discipline or a more conservative risk appetite contributing to less off-balance-sheet activity (or being less of a concern, including due to greater transparency around such activity) may also benefit their VRs. The full list of rating actions is as follows: China Merchants Bank -Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook -Support Rating affirmed at '2' -Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB' -Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' China CITIC Bank Corporation Limited -Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook -Support Rating affirmed at '2' -Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB' -Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+' China Everbright Bank -Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable Outlook -Support Rating affirmed at '2' -Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB' -Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+' -USD2 billion medium-term note programme (issued by China Everbright Bank, Hong Kong Branch) affirmed at 'BBB' -US dollar senior unsecured notes (issued by China Everbright Bank, Hong Kong Branch) affirmed at 'BBB' Shanghai Pudong Development Bank -Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR upgraded to 'BBB'; Stable Outlook -Support Rating affirmed at '2' -Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB' -Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+' Contact: Primary Analyst Grace Wu (China Merchants Bank, China Everbright Bank, China CITIC Bank) Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Primary Analyst (Shanghai Pudong Development Bank) Katie Chen Director +886 2 8175 7614 Secondary Analyst (Shanghai Pudong Development Bank) Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Secondary Analyst Jaclyn Wang (China Everbright Bank, China CITIC Bank) Associate Director +86 21 5097 3189 Secondary Analyst Jack Yuan (China Merchants Bank) Associate Director +86 21 5097 3038 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001