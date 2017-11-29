Fitch Affirms 3 Chinese Policy Banks at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of China Development Bank Corporation (CDB), Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC), and Export-Import Bank of China (ExIm) at 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The banks' ratings, which are equivalent to that of China's sovereign ratings (A+/Stable/F1+), are based on an extremely high probability of the central government supporting the banks in a timely manner in the event of stress. Fitch believes the latest regulations released by the China Banking Regulatory Commission in November 2017 over the supervision of the three policy banks are aimed at improving their operational efficiency and profitability such that their capital can become self-sustaining in the long run. The new regulations will come into effect at the beginning of 2018. There has been greater emphasis over capital adequacy and explicit statements by the regulator over potential state capital injections into the policy banks, if required, further reinforce Fitch's expectations for strong support propensity from the state towards these entities. Such expectations are also backed by the banks' 100% state ownership and a long history of support from the central government including capital injections. The entities' quasi-sovereign status is also reflected in a zero-risk weighting applied to all bonds issued by the three policy banks. No Viability Ratings are assigned as the policy banks effectively act as agents of the state. There are no notable changes in their respective policy roles under the new regulations. Fitch expects the three banks to maintain their increasingly important policy roles in supporting and promoting the strategic development of China's economy by providing financing in key areas: CDB for social housing projects, domestic infrastructure projects and pillar industries; ADBC for procurement of agricultural goods and rural development projects; and ExIm for development of international trade. CDB and ExIm also provide financing for strategic overseas investments and resource purchases on behalf of the state, such as China's One Belt One Road development initiative. The policy banks' asset growth, which is controlled by the state, remains rapid and is above industry average as they support state policies to sustain China's economic growth and drive economic transformation. Fitch expects all three policy banks will continue to play a significant role in supporting state policy objectives, including policy-directed lending to parts of the economy or borrowers that may otherwise be perceived as unfavourable on a risk-adjusted basis for commercial lenders. The new regulations specifically state that the policy banks should give priority to policy-related businesses over commercial activities. The new regulations also put greater emphasis over governance and risk management at the policy banks, and that in principle, the policy banks should be subject to the same prudential requirements as commercial banks, though no specific regulatory targets were given. Fitch believes tighter supervision at these entities is consistent with the authorities' broader commitment to containing financial sector risks in China. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The IDRs of the three policy banks will likely move in tandem with the sovereign ratings. However, negative rating action would also be taken should there be any change in the perceived ability and/or willingness of the state to support the banks. Examples of this would include a reduction in government ownership, a material change in the banks' policy role (such as commercialisation of their operations) and/or changes in the support mechanism that affect the banks' relationship with the state. The rating actions are as follows: China Development Bank Corporation: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' Agricultural Development Bank of China: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' Export-Import Bank of China: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' Contact: Primary Analyst Grace Wu (Export-Import Bank of China, Agricultural Development Bank of China) Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Katie Chen (China Development Bank Corporation) Director +886 2 8175 7614 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13/F 205 Tun Hwa North Road Taipei 105, Taiwan Secondary Analyst Grace Wu (China Development Bank Corporation) Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Jack Yuan (Export-Import Bank of China, Agricultural Development Bank of China) Associate Director +86 21 5097 3038 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001