Fitch Affirms 3 Polish Banks; Outlooks Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of mBank SA (mBank) and mBank Hipoteczny (mBH) at 'BBB' and Bank Millennium at 'BBB-'. The agency has also affirmed the Viability Ratings (VR) of mBank and Millennium at 'bbb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The affirmation of mBank and mBH reflects Fitch's opinion of a high probability that both banks would be supported by their parents. The affirmation of Millennium reflects limited changes to its standalone credit profile since January 2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT Millennium's IDRs are driven by the bank's standalone strength, as reflected in the bank's VR. Millennium's Support Rating (SR) of '4' reflects potential support available from the bank's 50.1% owner, Banco Comercial Portugues S.A. (BCP; BB-/Stable/bb-). The SR factors in Millennium's strategic importance for BCP, but also BCP's weaker standalone profile and the subsidiary's material size relative to BCP. At end-3Q17, Millennium represented about 22% of BCP's total assets. The Stable Outlook on Millenium's Long-Term IDR reflects broadly balanced risks related to the bank's credit profile. mBank's IDRs, SR, National Ratings and senior debt ratings are driven by institutional support from the bank's 69.37% owner, Commerzbank AG (BBB+/Stable/bbb+). Fitch believes that mBank is a strategically important subsidiary for its owner and that continued parental support will provide a floor for the bank's Long-Term IDR at one notch below that of Commerzbank. The potential cost of support should be manageable for the parent in light of mBank's small size relative to Commerzbank (about 6% of Commerzbank's total assets as of end-3Q17). The Stable Outlook on mBank's Long-Term IDR mirrors that on Commerzbank. mBank's Short-Term IDR of 'F2' is the higher of two corresponding with a 'BBB' Long-Term IDR because of Commerzbank's solid liquidity and our view that Commerzbank's propensity to support is more certain in the near term. mBH's IDRs are equalised with those of the bank's direct parent, mBank, as we view the subsidiary as core to mBank. mFinance France is a special purpose vehicle used by mBank to issue Eurobonds, which are fully guaranteed by mBank. Potential support from Commerzbank for mBank's subsidiaries could flow through mBank or be extended directly. VR The VRs of mBank and Millennium suffer from their large legacy exposures to Swiss franc mortgages, which weigh on Fitch's assessment of their asset quality, profitability, capitalisation and funding and also amplify legal risks. At the same time, both VRs are underpinned by the banks' well-established domestic market franchises, conservative risk appetites, moderate impaired loans levels, solid capital buffers and stable funding. mBank and Millennium are systemically important banks. At end-3Q17, they were the fourth and seventh largest Polish banks by asset, but their market shares in retail savings were similar at about 6%. In Fitch's view, mBank's franchise and business model are stronger and more diversified than Millennium's, which is largely retail-focused. Both banks operate a traditional universal banking model, which has been generally stable, underpinned by strong credit risk management, self-financing capacity, strong liquidity and fairly resilient profitability. However, the banks' business models are less stable than highly-rated peers' due to large legacy exposures to Swiss franc mortgages. Both banks apply conservative lending standards, have robust risk controls and limited appetite for market risk. They mainly focus on individuals in urban areas and maintain healthy diversification of their non-retail portfolios with limited exposure to volatile or high-risk businesses. Their appetite for high-margin unsecured retail lending is mitigated by selective underwriting and main focus on existing customers. At end-3Q17, unsecured retail loans equaled about 14% (Millennium) and 17% (mBank) of gross loans (sector average: 20%). Both banks expect to grow their loan books by mid-single-digits in 2018. Our assessment of asset quality factors in the banks' substantial legacy foreign currency (FC, primarily Swiss franc) retail mortgages. FC mortgages are seasoned and their quality is stable, but the tail risk will remain high over the medium-term. Most loans have high loan-to-vale (LTV) ratios and could generate substantial credit losses in case of a sharp and prolonged depreciation of the Polish zloty and a deteriorating operating environment. At end-3Q17, the Swiss franc mortgages accounted for about 32% and 19% of gross loans at Millennium and mBank, respectively, or about 210% and 125% of their respective Fitch Core Capital (FCC). We believe that asset quality will remain strong in the next 12 to 24 months. This reflects contained inflow of new impaired loans, conservative loan origination, reasonable credit growth and a supportive economic environment. At end-3Q17, Millennium's and mBank's impaired loans ratios were broadly stable at 4.6% and 5.2%, respectively (sector average: about 6%). Millennium's lower ratio should be seen in light of the bank's higher share of well-performing retail mortgages. Coverage of impaired loans by total reserves was about 65% at both banks at end-3Q17, which was adequate in view of their resilient loan quality, the supportive economic environment and a high proportion of collateralised lending. We expect 2017 results to show that revenue pressures have abated as margins gradually recover on the back of growing loan books, increased lending in higher-yielding market segments and low funding costs (underpinned by ample liquidity). However, both banks' 2017 pre-tax profits will likely be lower year-on-year due to material one-off gains in 2016 related to sales of shares in VISA. The banks' profitability has benefited from reasonable cost efficiency and fairly low loan impairment charges. However, their ratios of operating profit/risk-weighted assets (RWA) have been lower than for higher-rated peers mostly due to their large stock of low-yielding FC mortgages. mBank's revenue is more diversified than Millennium's due to the bank's universal business model and a well-balanced loan mix. Both banks have solid loss-absorption capacity through pre-impairment profit, which is sufficient to absorb even a material, though unlikely, asset quality stress. The potential cost related to the presidential proposal for the restructuring of FC mortgages could absorb a substantial portion of profits. However, in a longer term, this could have a positive impact on the banks' capitalisation due to reduced credit risks. Capitalisation at both banks suffers from their Swiss franc mortgage exposures, which makes their capital vulnerable to potential unexpected losses from credit and legal risks related to these loans. However, in our assessment we also take into consideration the banks' high FCC ratios, modest unreserved impaired loans, moderate risk appetites, healthy internal capital generation and potential ordinary support from the parent (mBank). At end-3Q17, the banks' FCC ratios were among the highest in central and eastern Europe and equaled 23.6% (Millennium) and 19.3% (mBank), although leverage ratios were more modest. The tangible equity/tangible assets ratios were 10.7% and 10.1% respectively. Unreserved impaired loans represented a low about 10% the banks' FCCs. Capital buffers over regulatory minimum are maintained at high levels for Millennium and comfortable for mBank. However, these buffers should be seen in light of individual high regulatory capital surcharges related to risks from FC mortgages, which equal about 550bp at Millennium and about 410bp at mBank, of which 75% must be covered by Tier 1 capital. Both banks' funding and liquidity profiles are robust and underpinned by a high self-financing capacity (based mainly on stable customer deposits), strong coverage of short-term liabilities by liquid assets and potential ordinary parental support (mBank). However, both banks have substantial, albeit declining, FC refinancing needs and are vulnerable to potentially restricted access to Swiss franc funding or its inflated cost in case of a market stress. Millennium is reliant largely on CHF/PLN currency swaps to refinance its Swiss franc mortgages. mBank's refinancing of Swiss franc mortgages is almost equally split between on-balance sheet debt (well distributed by maturity) and long-term currency swaps. At end-3Q17, the loans/deposits ratios were stable at 87% at (Millennium) and 100% (mBank). Customer deposits accounted for a high 93% of total funding (excluding derivatives) at Millennium and 77% at mBank. The deposit bases are granular, with the majority of deposits sourced from private savings. Both banks have solid deposit franchises, though that of mBank is stronger and more diversified. Liquid assets (mainly unencumbered Polish sovereign debt) equaled about 34% (Millennium, end-1H17) and 35% (mBank, end-3Q17) of customer deposits. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT The ratings of mBank and mBH are sensitive to changes in Commerzbank's IDRs or our assessment of Commerzbank's propensity to provide support. We believe that the latter is likely to remain unchanged in the foreseeable future. Millenium's IDRs and National Rating are sensitive to changes in the bank's VR. VR A marked and prolonged weakening in the Polish economy (not Fitch's base scenario) materially affecting the banks' asset quality, capitalisation and profitability, could lead to mBank's and Millennium's VRs being downgraded. The VRs of both banks could also suffer from a large and sustained depreciation of the Polish zloty. This could result in: i) significant deterioration of their capitalisation; ii) deterioration of their FC loan portfolio quality; and iii) a more stressed FC liquidity position (Millennium). mBank's VR could be upgraded if the bank maintains its currently sound financial metrics and risks relating to FC mortgages are gradually reduced. An upgrade of Millennium's VR would probably require a more significant strengthening of the bank's franchise and a material reduction in the bank's exposure to FC mortgages, which is unlikely in the near term. The rating actions are as follows: Bank Millennium Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'A(pol)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '4' mBank Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(pol)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' Long-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'BBB' Short-term senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at 'F2' Long-term senior unsecured rating for eurobonds issued by mFinance France: affirmed at 'BBB' mBank Hipoteczny Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AA-(pol)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' 