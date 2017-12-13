Fitch Affirms 9 Qatari Banks' VRs; Removes Rating Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed nine Qatari banks' Viability Ratings (VRs): Qatar National Bank (Q.P.S.C.) (QNB), The Commercial Bank (P.S.Q.C.) (CBQ), Doha Bank (DB), Qatar Islamic Bank (S.A.Q) (QIB), Al Khalij Commercial Bank P.Q.S.C. (AKB), Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB), Ahli Bank Q.S.C. (ABQ), International Bank of Qatar (Q.S.C.) (IBQ) and Barwa Bank Q.S.C. (Barwa), and removed the VRs from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The banks' other ratings are unaffected by this rating action. Fitch placed all nine Qatari banks' ratings on RWN following a similar action on the Qatari sovereign in June 2017 to reflect the heightened risks from the decision of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Egypt and some other Arab countries to sever diplomatic and logistical ties with Qatar. The affirmation of the banks' VRs and removal from RWN reflect Fitch's view that immediate risks from the diplomatic crisis to banks' overall standalone credit profiles have reduced. Most banks' funding profiles have stabilised from the back of outflows of non-domestic funding and the Qatari authorities have provided continued funding support. In addition, there has not been any material impact on banks' performance metrics to date. The VRs are 'bbb+' for QNB, 'bbb-' for CBQ, DB, QIB and ABQ, with the remaining four banks at 'bb+'. Size, market share and risk appetite are a key differentiating consideration. KEY RATING DRIVERS VRs The Qatari operating environment has come under increased pressure from the uncertainty resulting from the ongoing diplomatic crisis. It is becoming more likely that the crisis will be sustained and will negatively impact Qatar's economy. In addition, since the start of the crisis, there have been significant outflows of non-domestic funding (mainly from other GCC countries) from the banking sector. However, these outflows have largely been replaced by Qatari public-sector deposits, mainly the sovereign's net foreign assets, but also by inflows from international banks and asset managers and by debt and sukuk issuance. Funding and liquidity profiles across the banks have therefore changed, in particular at banks with a higher reliance on foreign funding (CBQ, QIB, AKB, ABQ, and DB). Non-domestic funding represented 33% of sector non-equity funding at end-October 2017, down from 43% at end-May 2017, reflecting the outflow since the outbreak of the crisis. However, public sector deposits and Qatar Central Bank (QCB) placements have increased, and represented 28% of total non-equity funding at end-October 2017 (end-May 2017: 18%). Fitch views this as mildly positive as it provides banks with relatively stable funding. The immediate threat to Qatari banks' funding and liquidity from outflows of non-domestic deposits, therefore, appears to have eased. We expect conditions to continue to improve slowly into 2018, with the authorities matching any outflows and a pickup in international issuance as confidence comes back. Nevertheless, the proportion of non-domestic funding remains large and still poses a threat to the banking sector. Liquidity has also tightened, with the average loans/deposits ratio remaining above most other GCC countries and having seen a mild deterioration since the start of the political crisis as loans have grown faster than deposits. This was particularly the case at DB, CBQ, ABQ, IBQ and Barwa, where pressures have been exacerbated by tighter liquidity conditions across the sector. Qatari banks' profitability remained fairly reasonable in 9M17 and compares well with regional peers, supported by good cost efficiency and generally low impairment charges. However, the cost of funding has increased (estimated by Fitch to be about 25bp higher on average across the banks) due to the change in banks' funding profiles and tightened liquidity. As a result, we expect some margin erosion over the medium term to impact profitability. Loan growth is expected to slow to single digits in 2018 due to continued pressure on the operating environment, which could also put pressure on banks' revenues and profitability. However, government spending on strategic projects should continue to underpin credit growth. Nevertheless, higher than expected increases in loan impairment charges could also put pressure on banks' profitability. Asset quality metrics have deteriorated mildly but remain reasonable across the banks. We expect credit losses to increase moderately given an expected slowdown in economic growth (GDP growth forecasted to slow to 1.3% in 2018-2019), a more challenging operating environment and pressures in the contracting and real estate sectors. However, impaired loans ratios are low (the sector average impaired loans ratio was about 2% at end-September 2017) compared with other GCC markets (averaging 3% to 5%) and reserve coverage is generally high, meaning moderate increases in credit losses should be manageable. Capital ratios at Qatari banks are adequate relative to their risk profiles despite strong loan growth in recent years. Issuance of additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments (not included in Fitch Core Capital) is supporting regulatory capital ratios. However, moderate levels of capital buffers over regulatory minimums are considered necessary given the banks' high concentration risk (single borrower and sector). RATING SENSITIVITIES VRs The VRs could be downgraded if there was a further marked deterioration in the operating environment that led to a weakening of asset quality, capitalisation or funding and liquidity. In addition, further large macro or political shocks in Qatar, which Fitch does not currently expect, would also put pressure on banks' VRs. A greater than expected weakening of banks' margins and profitability could also put pressure on banks' VRs. However, the impact of these factors may not be as pronounced or simultaneous for all banks. Moreover, a material increase in balance sheet concentrations and banks' risk appetite would be considered negative for the VRs. Fitch does not see any upside potential for Qatari banks' VRs in the short term given the heightened risks in the operating environment ensuing from the ongoing diplomatic crisis. Contact: Primary Analyst Redmond Ramsdale Senior Director +44 20 3530 1836 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analysts Zeinab Abdalla (QNB, CBQ, AKB, ABQ) Associate Director +971 4 424 1210 Huseyin Sevinc (QIIB, DB, IBQ) Associate Director +44 20 3530 1027 Nicolas Charreyron (QIB, Barwa) Analyst +971 4 424 1208 Committee Chairperson Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 31 