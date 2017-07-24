Fitch Affirms Air Lease Corporation at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt ratings of Air Lease Corporation (Air Lease) at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this press release. These actions are being taken in conjunction with a broader aircraft leasing industry peer review conducted today by Fitch, which includes eight publicly rated firms. For more commentary on the broader sector review, please see 'Fitch Completes Aircraft Lessor Peer Review; Affirms Ratings for Eight Firms; Outlooks Stable', available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDR and Senior Debt The ratings reflect Air Lease's high-quality commercial aircraft portfolio; above-average scale; strong funding profile with a meaningful portion of unsecured debt; peer-superior leverage; strong and stable profitability supported by long-term contractual lease streams; demonstrated management track record at Air Lease and predecessor organizations; and potential risk management and earnings benefits associated with the company's Blackbird Capital I, LLC (Blackbird) and Thunderbolt Aircraft Leasing Limited (Thunderbolt) transactions. The ratings are constrained by elevated key man risk; a less formal credit risk underwriting framework relative to peers; funding and placement risks associated with the company's outsized order book; above-average lessee exposure to China; above-average widebody exposure; and potential reputational and contingent liability risks associated with the Blackbird joint venture. Rating constraints applicable to the aircraft leasing industry more broadly include the monoline nature of the business; vulnerability to exogenous shocks; potential exposure to residual value risk; sensitivity to oil prices; reliance on wholesale funding sources; and increased competition. As of March 31, 2017, Air Lease was the fifth-largest aircraft lessor in the world measured by total owned, managed and on-order aircraft (627 planes). Fitch expects that total assets, which were $14.5 billion as of March 31, 2017, will increase to over $20 billion by year-end 2019 driven primarily by delivery of existing aircraft orders. In addition to the diversification benefits that come with size, Fitch believes that scale provides certain strategic benefits, such as increased purchasing/negotiating power, an ability to transact with larger and more highly-rated airlines, and more available channels to re-lease planes when needed. Conversely, with broad reach comes increased likelihood of exposure to challenged airlines and/or geographies during periods of stress. As of March 31, 2017, Air Lease served 86 airline customers in 54 countries. Fitch has a favorable view of Air Lease's aircraft ownership strategy, which is focused on the first third of an aircraft's useful life, as it reduces exposure to technology obsolescence while also improving asset liquidity. As of March 31, 2017 the portfolio included high-demand models such as B737-800, A320-200, and A321-200. Of the 243 aircraft owned as of March 31, 2017, approximately 78.2% by aircraft count were narrowbody, 21.4% were widebody and 0.4% were regional jets and the weighted average fleet age was 3.7 years, which was at the low-end of the rated aircraft lessor peer group. A key rating strength for Air Lease is its funding profile. Approximately 94.1% of Air Lease's total debt was unsecured as of March 31, 2017, above the company's 90% target and well above aircraft leasing peers. Fitch believes unsecured debt enhances Air Lease's operational and financial flexibility. Air Lease's funding profile is relatively diverse, including long-term senior notes, term financings, convertible senior notes and revolving credit facility borrowings. As of March 31, 2017, the company had a $12.9 billion unencumbered asset base that covered unsecured borrowings by 1.5x, which is consistent with a solidly investment grade credit profile. The company has a highly cash-flow generative business model with a utilization rate of approximately 100% as of March 31, 2017 and Fitch expects that lease revenue yields will be in the 11% to 12% range over the next several years, indicating strong profitability prospects from contractual leases. The company's average remaining lease term was 6.9 years as of March 31, 2017, supporting cash flow predictability absent material lessee bankruptcies. As a result of these dynamics, contractual cash flows covered debt by 107% as of March 31, 2017, which provides additional protection to bondholders. Liquidity is also adequate, as liquidity sources (unsecured revolver capacity, unrestricted cash, expected sales proceeds and next 12 months operating cash flow) exceeded uses (next 12 months debt maturities and capital expenditures) by 1.1x. Aircraft order book commitment timing has decreased this ratio slightly over the past year. The IDR is primarily constrained by the size of Air Lease's order book, which totaled 353 aircraft as of March 31, 2017 and represented 145% of the owned and managed fleet. As of the same date, the company had placed 72% of its order book for aircraft delivery through 2020. While the company believes its orders are appropriate in the context of expected future demand, the order book and other funding needs will create a need for consistent future access to the debt markets. Air Lease's leverage is among the lowest of pure-play aircraft lessors, with a debt to tangible common equity ratio of 2.6x as of March 31, 2017, essentially in line with its stated 2.5x target. As a secondary leverage metric, Fitch also considers Air Lease's debt to tangible common equity on a consolidated basis, inclusive of Blackbird Capital, although given the currently small size and modest leverage of this platform, the impact on consolidated leverage is not material. Air Lease's risk management framework is integrated across technical, commercial, finance and legal teams, with oversight from the Executive Committee. Along with disciplined processes related to procurement, underwriting, and credit monitoring, the company adheres to strict concentration limits with no airline customer exceeding 10% of lease revenue. The company has communicated similar limitations for sovereigns with an exception for China (Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'A+'/Stable Outlook). Fitch notes that the recent stabilization in growth in China has seen Chinese policymakers' focus shift to curbing the growth of leverage. Exposure to aircraft lessees domiciled in China represented 21.8% of Air Lease's portfolio by net book value as of March 31, 2017. Air Lease's risk management framework is viewed as sufficient, particularly in the context of the strong historical track record of minimizing and appropriately managing past-due payments and repossessions. However, Fitch would view a more formalized risk management framework favorably, including a more formal separation of marketing and underwriting functions, introduction of an internal credit-risk rating framework and a formalized credit watchlist. The company's co-investment vehicle joint venture with Napier Park, Blackbird, was established in part to manage Air Lease's portfolio concentrations, which is viewed positively. Fitch believes there is the potential for Air Lease to extend voluntary support to the joint venture if losses or underperformance in the structure introduced material reputational risks. That being said, the leverage target of Blackbird is consistent with that of Air Lease itself. In May 2017, Air Lease entered into an agreement to sell mid-life aircraft to Thunderbolt, a group of third-party investors, which Fitch also views positively as it is consistent with Air Lease's stated strategies to dispose of mid-life aircraft while also enabling the company to retain customer relationships and generate servicer fees. Air Lease's executive chairman of the board, Steven Udvar-Hazy, and chief executive officer and president, John Plueger, have more than 40 years and 30 years, respectively, of aviation and aircraft leasing experience and have strong industry relationships as well as significant ownership of Air Lease shares. Fitch believes the ratings are constrained by key man risk in that these individuals provide significant influence over Air Lease's strategic direction, risk management decision-making and relationships with customers, manufacturers and funding providers. The secured debt rating is one notch above Air Lease's Long-Term IDR and reflects the aircraft collateral backing these obligations which suggest good recovery prospects. The equalization of the unsecured debt with Air Lease's IDR reflects the availability of sufficient unencumbered assets, which provide support to unsecured creditors and suggest average recovery prospects. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDR and Senior Debt Positive rating momentum, although likely limited to the 'BBB' rating category, could be driven by a perceived reduction in key man risk and additional formalization of the risk management framework, while maintaining leverage around 2.5x, unsecured debt to total debt at or around current levels and contractual cash flow to debt of between 100% and 115%. In addition, positive rating momentum could arise from a material reduction in the size of the order book relative to the owned fleet; further improvements in unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured debt; and maintenance of robust liquidity particularly with respect to near-term funding obligations. Negative rating pressure could arise from a material increase in secured debt levels; leverage approaching or above 3.0x as a result of capital returns, aircraft impairments or a higher risk appetite; a sustained deterioration in financial performance and/or operating cash flows; higher-than-expected repossession activity; difficulty re-leasing aircraft or the order book at economical rates; a reduction in available liquidity or unencumbered assets; an inability to maintain the fleet profile in terms of average age and narrowbody/widebody composition; and/or a substantially material increase in the size or leverage profile of the Blackbird platform. A key man event with respect to Hazy or Plueger would not necessarily result in an immediate downgrade, but would be evaluated in the context of the potential impacts on Air Lease's strategic direction, industry relationships and risk appetite. The fact that key man risk resides with two individuals, rather than just one, is viewed as a moderate mitigant. To the extent that oil prices remain low for a sufficiently long time that it permanently impairs the value of newer, more fuel-efficient planes or provides airlines with incremental financial flexibility such that they have materially lower demand for aircraft leasing (in favor of outright purchases), these dynamics could have negative rating implications for the aircraft leasing industry as a whole. The rating of the senior secured debt and senior unsecured debt are primarily sensitive to changes in Air Lease's IDR and secondly to the relative recovery prospects of the instruments. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Air Lease Corporation --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Senior secured debt at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB'. 