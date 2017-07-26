Fitch Affirms Andina's IDRs at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Embotelladora Andina S.A. (Andina) including its senior unsecured notes and national scale ratings. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press release. Andina's ratings reflect its solid operating profile backed by strong brand recognition of Coca-Cola, well-diversified operational geographies across Latin America, as well as the relatively stable dynamics of the beverage industry. These factors have enabled Andina to maintain stable performance and cash flow generation despite the weak macroeconomic environment in the region and have allowed the company to reduce leverage quickly in the past. The ratings are tempered by Andina's exposure to Brazil and Argentina's weak macroeconomic environment and by the pricing volatility of its main raw materials such as sugar and oil. KEY RATING DRIVERS Stable Performance Despite Slowdown: Fitch expects 2017 to be challenging for the Andina, mainly due to weak demand in Brazil; volumes will likely show some recovery in Argentina and Chile, with any decline in carbonated soft drink (CSD) volumes partially offset by non-CSD products. Credit metrics should remain stable. Coca-Cola's strong brand recognition, the relatively stable dynamics of the beverage industry, and its diversified operations have enabled Andina to maintain strong performance and cash flow generation in the midst of sluggish growth in the region. The CSD category comprised 79% of Andina's sales volumes in 2016. It experienced some volume contraction due to colder temperatures and the continued shift in consumer preferences towards healthier alternatives. Andina's non-CSD categories of juices and waters posted volume increases but were not enough to fully offset the CSD decline. Consolidated volumes declined 3% in 2016 from 2015 to 798 million unit cases (UC); volumes were 785 MUC as of the LTM ended March 31 2017. EBITDA decreased to CLP311 billion in 2016 from CLP316 billion in 2015. Stable Net Leverage: Fitch expects Andina's net leverage to remain close to 1.5x for the next two years, considering the effect of the cross-currency swaps. The company does not have any major capex projects for the following years, except the new plant in Duque de Caxias in Brazil (USD110 million). Andina's leverage ratios have benefited from a cross-currency swap on its international bond that reduced total debt by about CLP80 billion in 2016. As of YE2016 gross and net leverage ratios were 2.3x and 1.6x, respectively, slightly better than Fitch's expectations. As of the LTM ended March 31, these ratios were 2.2x and 1.7x. Strong Business Position & Diversification: Andina is the third largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America in terms of volume and the seventh largest Coca-Cola bottler worldwide. The company's business is also well diversified across Latin America. Chile is the largest contributor to EBITDA at 35% (30% of sales) as of the LTM ended March 31, 2017, followed by Brazil (31% of EBITDA, 34% of sales), Argentina (23% of EBITDA, 29% of sales), and Paraguay (11% of EBITDA, 7% of sales). The proportion of sales and EBITDA from Brazilian operations has declined as a result of soft consumption during the economic downturn. Exposure to Argentina and Brazil: Andina is the third largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in Brazil, which accounts for 33% of the company's consolidated sales volumes as of the March 31 LTM, 30% of revenues, and 35% of EBITDA. Argentina represents 29% of consolidated sales volumes as of the March 31 LTM. Both countries are facing a challenging macroeconomic scenario, with high inflation, which put pressure in costs. Increased exposure to Brazil and/or Argentina could place additional pressure on the company's ratings. Equity Rating: Andina's equity rating is based on its long track record in the Santiago Stock Exchange and its adequate market cap, free float, and high liquidity of 'B' shares. The rating is constrained by the moderate liquidity of 'A' shares and lower voting rights of 'B' shares. DERIVATION SUMMARY Andina's capital structure is in line with peers as Arca Continental (Arca, 'A'/Outlook Stable), Bepensa ('BBB'/Outlook Stable) and Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF, 'A-'/Outlook Stable). It benefits from the strong brand of The Coca-Cola Company's products, which allows it to maintain high market share in the regions where it operates. These bottlers' main challenge is to move away from classic soft drinks to healthier products with less sugar and to position these products in the market. Andina's ratings are tempered by its exposure to Brazil ('BB'/Outlook Negative) (31% of EBITDA as of March 2017 LTM) and Argentina ('B'/Outlook Stable) (23% of EBITDA). Its main peers, KOF and Arca, derive more than half of their EBITDA from investment grade countries and have higher margins than Andina. No country ceiling or parent/subsidiary aspects impact the rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: --Revenue increase in 2017 primarily due to higher prices and a 2% volume increase, with growth in the low single-digits for 2018-2020; --EBITDA margin averaging 17.5% 2017-2019; --Capex of around USD300 million in 2017 and 2018 in accordance with company guidance; --Dividends of USD75-85 million in 2017 and 2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action Positive rating action could result from a net leverage ratio below 1.5x for a continued period, in addition to a stabilization of Brazil's macroeconomic environment. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action Negative rating action could occur if credit metrics deteriorate and result in a net leverage above 2.0x for a sustained period of time. Increased exposure to Brazil and/or Argentina could place additional pressure on the company's ratings. While Andina's ratings do not explicitly factor in support from The Coca-Cola Company, a decrease in its participation in the ownership structure would be viewed negatively. LIQUIDITY Solid Liquidity: Andina reported cash of CLP195 billion at YE 2016 and CLP187 billion as of the LTM ended March 31, 2017. Short-term debt amounted to CLP60 billion and CLP70 billion over the same period. As of Dec. 31, 2016 Andina had total debt of CLP725 billion. The bulk of this is related to Andina's issuance of USD575 million in September 2013 to finance its acquisition of Ipiranga. The company has entered into cross-currency swaps to Brazilian reais and Chilean UFs for this bond. After the swap, approximately 59% of total debt is denominated in Chilean UFs, 39% in Brazilian reais, 1% in Argentine pesos and less than 1% in U.S. dollars. In addition, Andina also uses exchange rate hedging agreements from time to time to cover obligations from the acquisition of fixed assets, raw material purchases, and/or to cover interest in short- and long-term debts. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed Andina's ratings as follows: --Foreign currency and local currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+'; --National scale long-term rating at 'AA(cl)'; --National equity rating at 'Primera Clase Nivel 2'; --National senior unsecured debt at 'AA(cl)'. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments --Debt adjusted by the positive position of its hedge. 