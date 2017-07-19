Fitch Affirms ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited's Mortgage Covered Bonds at 'AAA'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, July 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited's (ANZNZ, AA-/Stable/F1+) NZD5.07 billion of outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA'. The Outlook is Stable. The covered bonds were issued through ANZ New Zealand (Int'l) Limited, a guaranteed issuing vehicle ANZNZ uses for international funding. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on ANZNZ's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', an IDR uplift of zero notches, a payment continuity uplift (PCU) of six notches, a recovery uplift of one notch and an asset percentage (AP) of 64.5%, which is the highest nominal AP over the past 12 months and provides a substantial buffer of protection compared with Fitch's unchanged breakeven AP of 90%. The AP supports a 'AA+' tested rating on a probability-of-default basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries from the cover assets given default of the covered bonds. The Stable Outlook reflects the four-notch buffer against a downgrade of the bank's IDR. The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 90% corresponds to a breakeven overcollateralization (OC) of 11.1% and is equivalent to the maximum contractual AP in the programme. The breakeven AP is driven by the asset disposal loss component of 11.8%, reflecting the significant maturity mismatches modelled in the programme, with the weighted-average residual life of the assets at 12.0 years and the liabilities at 3.4 years. The credit loss component contributes 4.1% and the stressed cash flow valuation component decreases the breakeven OC by 5%, representing the excess spread modelled by Fitch in the programme. The IDR uplift remains at zero notches as New Zealand does not explicitly exempt the issued covered bonds from bail-in under the Open Bank Resolution regime, and upon resolution of the bank, there is a risk of cover-pool enforcement. Therefore, ANZNZ's Long-Term IDR remains the floor for the covered bond ratings. The PCU is unchanged at six notches and reflects the strength of the liquidity protection in the form of a 12-month extension on the outstanding soft bullet bonds, which make up the majority of covered bonds outstanding, as well as three-months' interest protection in the form of a reserve to be funded upon the loss of ANZNZ's Short-Term IDR of 'F1+'. The rating's recovery uplift is capped at one notch, as foreign-exchange risk could affect recoveries given a default of the covered bonds. Although there are swaps in place on the liabilities denominated in Euros, we expect those swaps to terminate upon a covered bond default. This would mean the longer-dated New Zealand dollar asset cash flows would be providing recoveries for the euro-denominated covered bonds. The cover pool consisted of 58,785 loans as at end-May 2017, secured by first-ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties with a total outstanding balance of NZD10.7 billion. The cover pool's weighted-average loan/value ratio was 52.7% and the loans' weighted-average seasoning was 32.6 months. The cover pool includes loans linked to flexi loans - an at-call secured line of credit - and short-dated bullet loans, which in Fitch's opinion, increases the portfolio's credit risk. The agency calculated that, in a 'AAA' scenario, there would be a cumulative weighted-average foreclosure frequency of 15.2% and a weighted-average recovery rate of 67.9% for the cover pool. Variation from Criteria Fitch has applied a variation from its cover asset refinancing spread level assumptions for New Zealand, which provide for refinancing stress on standard mortgage cover assets simulating their sale to meet covered bond payments. ANZNZ has cover assets indirectly linked to an at-call line-of-credit product that is not included in the cover pool. These products are linked to the same secured property as the cover assets and, in the event of the cover assets being sold, the line-of-credit loans would also need to be sold. Fitch believes the additional line-of-credit loans increase the refinancing cost for these programmes, as they could be more difficult to sell to a third-party as the line-of-credit product is not standard across New Zealand. It also increases the amount of loans needed to be sold, potentially affecting the sale price of the cover assets. Fitch considered an additional stressed refinancing rate differential of 100bp above New Zealand's base mortgage refinance stresses for cover assets linked to at-call line-of-credit loans. The agency applied the adjusted refinancing stress on the pro rata value of the linked cover assets. The revised mortgage refinance stresses on the 'AA+' tested rating on a probability of default basis was 334bp. ANZNZ's refinance spreads at 'AA+' were adjusted to 271bp from the base rate of 234bp, based on the pro rata value of the linked line-of-credit loans to the cover pools. There was no ratings impact to ANZNZ's covered bonds from this variation to criteria. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating of ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited's mortgage covered bonds is vulnerable to a downgrade if the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating falls below 'BBB+'. The 'AAA' breakeven asset percentage (AP) of 90% is equal to the maximum contractual AP in the programme; as such, if the AP relied upon by Fitch rises to the maximum contractual AP, the ratings would not be affected. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for a given covered bond rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Sambit Agasti Associate Director +61 2 8256 0337 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Claire Heaton Senior Director +61 2 8256 0361 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 The source of information used to assess these ratings was ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited. Contact: Primary Analyst Sambit Agasti Associate Director +61 2 8256 0337 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Claire Heaton Senior Director +61 2 8256 0361 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director +61 2 8256 0388 The source of information used to assess these ratings was ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria APAC Residential Mortgage Rating Criteria - Amended (pub. 14 Jul 2017) Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016) Fitch's Cover Assets Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions - Excel file (pub. 20 Jan 2017) Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating Criteria (pub. 23 May 2017) Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating Criteria: Derivative Addendum (pub. 23 May 2017) 