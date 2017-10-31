Fitch Affirms Aviva at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Aviva Plc's (Aviva) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and core insurance subsidiaries' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings at 'AA-' (Very Strong). The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect Aviva's very strong business profile and capitalisation and strong earnings. Our assessment of business profile is reflected by the group's prominent market position in the UK, diversification by business line and geography and the group's operational scale. Aviva is a household brand in the UK with solid market positions in life and savings and non-life lines. These rating strengths are complemented by its substantial operations in Europe and Canada, which diversify earnings. In 1H17, non-life insurance accounted for 23% of the group's operating profit and 42% of operating profit originated outside the UK. Aviva's capitalisation, as measured by Fitch's Prism factor-based capital model (Prism FBM), is 'Extremely Strong' based on end-2016 results (end-2015: Extremely Strong). At end-1H17, the group's Solvency II (SII) ratio was 193% (2016: 189%), with its greatest exposure to interest rate risk. A 50 basis point decline would reduce the SII ratio by 12 percentage points. However, hedging against other market changes is adequate. Aviva's financial leverage ratio (FLR) remained stable at 27% at end-1H17. We expect financial leverage to decline marginally by end-2017, despite a GBP300 million share buy-back. The improvement is largely due to the group's redemption of USD650 million hybrid securities in November 2017. Given surplus capital at Aviva's disposal and current surplus capital deployment priorities, we expect to see further reduction in leverage in the medium term. We view the group's significant profit diversification and steady improvement in operating profit as strengths. Aviva's pre-tax operating profit improved 11% to GBP1.5 billion in 1H17, in line with the 12% CAGR since 2012. The improvement was largely due to the addition of RBC General Insurance in 2Q16, benign weather in Europe, a higher contribution from Aviva Investors and favourable foreign exchange movements. Operating profit is beginning to translate to an improvement in net income. Aviva's annualised net income return on equity (ROE), excluding minority interests, improved to 7% in 1H17 (2016: 4%; 2015: 7%). The decline in 2016 can largely be attributed to the one-off impact of the Ogden discount rate change. Fitch expects net income to improve gradually from 2018 in line with operating profit, as non-operating items, such as integration and restructuring costs, decline. Fitch assesses Aviva's debt service capabilities and financial flexibility as 'Strong'. Its track record of accessing debt markets for long- and short-debt is a key strength. However, this is weighed down by the group's fixed-charge coverage (FCC) ratio, despite improving to 7x in 2016 (2015: 6x). We expect the ratio to gradually improve in the medium term as earnings rise relative to interest costs. The group had a liquidity position of GBP1.7 billion at end-July 2017, which is enough to pay for over three years of interest on its financial debt (based on end-2016 debt). The group targets sufficient liquidity based on an internally defined risk appetite. We expect this liquidity position to remain strong, supported by steady cash-remittances to Aviva (GBP1.8 billion in 2016 and GBP1.5 billion in 2015). RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be downgraded if Aviva's net income ROE falls below 6% for a sustained period. Other key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include capitalisation, as measured by Fitch's Prism FBM, falling to a low level in the 'Very Strong' category, or financial leverage increasing above 30%. A sustained improvement of financial leverage to less than 20% could result in an upgrade, although Fitch views this unlikely in the short term. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Aviva Assurances --IFS Rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Aviva Insurance Company of Canada --IFS Rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Aviva Insurance Ltd --IFS Rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable; --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable. Aviva International Insurance Ltd --IFS Rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Aviva Life & Pensions UK Limited --IFS Rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Aviva Plc --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Aviva Vie --IFS Rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Friends Life Holdings plc --Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Friends Life Limited --IFS Rating affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable Senior debt of Aviva Plc affirmed at 'A' Subordinated debt of Aviva Plc - Tier 1 Notes --Step-up Tier one Insurance Capital Securities (STICS) affirmed at 'BBB+' --all other subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB+' Subordinated debt of Friends Life Holdings, guaranteed by Friends Life Limited Tier 2 Notes --12% GBP162 million (XS0430178961) affirmed at 'A' --8.25% GBP500 million (XS0620022128) affirmed at 'A-' --7.875% USD575 million (XS0851688860) affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Willem Loots Senior Director +44 20 3530 1808 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 26 Apr 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001