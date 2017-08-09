Fitch Affirms Banco Inbursa's IDRs at 'BBB+' and VR at 'bbb+'; Outlook Revised to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Inbursa, S.A.'s (BInbursa) Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+' and Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs has been revised to Stable from Negative. Simultaneously, Fitch has affirmed the national scale ratings on BInbursa and its financial subsidiary Sofom Inbursa, S.A. de C.V., Sofom, E.R. (Sofom Inbursa). A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. BInbursa's IDRs are sensitive to changes in Mexico's sovereign rating on the downside. Therefore, the bank's Outlook revision follows the affirmation of Mexico's sovereign rating at 'BBB+' and revision of the sovereign Outlook to Stable from Negative on Aug. 3, 2017. The bank's Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative as part of a peer review of major Mexican banks. (See "Fitch Revises Mexico's Outlook to Stable; Affirms IDRs at 'BBB+'" at 'www.fitchratings.com'). KEY RATING DRIVERS VR AND IDRs BInbursa's Local and Foreign Currency IDRs are driven by its 'bbb+' VR, which reflects its robust loss-absorbing capacity in the form of sound and high-quality capital ratios. Capital adequacy is one of BInbursa's main strengths and is maintained with solid buffers over regulatory minimums and generally above peer banks. As of June 2017, the Fitch Core Capital (FCC) to Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) ratio stood at 20.6% (average 2013-2016: 20.5%), the highest among the seven largest Mexican banks. In Fitch's view, the ample capital base more than offset the bank's slightly riskier business profile, higher growth and concentrations than those of closest peers. BInbursa's ratings also factor in its good corporate/commercial lending franchise and its growing market share in the retail segment (in loans and deposits); however, its overall competitive position still materially lags that of its larger peers. BInbursa's franchise is strengthened when assessed together with its parent's (Grupo Financiero Inbursa - GF Inbursa) other financial companies, in addition to the strong synergies associated with the controlling shareholders other non-financial companies. BInbursa is the seventh largest bank in Mexico both in loans and in customer deposits. The ratings also reflect the bank's moderate asset quality and contained credit losses despite the bank's rapid growth in the retail lending segment. Its NPL ratios remain better than those of its closest peers due to its still corporate nature. As of May 2017, the adjusted impairment ratio (NPLs plus charge-offs to total loan portfolio plus charge-offs) stood at 4% (closest peers are around 5%). Fitch expects BInbursa's loan quality metrics will gradually deteriorate due to its continued rapid growth of retail loans; however, the bank has demonstrated the ability to rapidly adjust to adverse conditions. Borrower concentrations are still high. The 20 largest exposures accounted for 2.2x bank's Tier I equity (YE16: 2.2x). The ratings also consider the bank's sound and relatively stable earnings; however, profitability is usually highly influenced by trading profits/losses. Still, the sustained loan diversification through retail loans, which have increased the net interest margins (NIM), has gradually stabilized the bank's profitability. Fitch estimates recurring operating ROA to RWAs will remain in the 2.0% level, which still compares well with similar rated peers. Fitch believes that trading results will likely continue to add some volatility to overall profitability. Nevertheless, Fitch estimates that this will decrease as traditional banking earnings continue to increase. As of June 2017, operating profitability to RWAs was 4.1% higher than previous years due to the strengthened NIMs and significant trading revenues. BInbursa's ratings also reflect its adequate funding and liquidity profiles, although due to its yet corporate nature there are moderate concentrations and still some reliance on wholesale-medium term funding. However, in Fitch's view this is positive for BInbursa because this serves to finance the largest share of medium- and long-term loans and to reduce balance sheet liquidity and maturity mismatches. The bank plans to continue to finance long-term assets with similar term debt issues until the deposits take on the importance and stability considerable to finance such assets. BInbursa's loans-to- costumer deposits ratios will continue to lag behind those of its closest national and international peers. As of June 2017, loan-to-customer deposits stood at 206% (average 2013-2016: 231%), levels which have gradually improved due to the constant growth of retail customer deposits. INTERNATIONAL SENIOR DEBT The rating on BInbursa's senior notes reflects the fact that these are senior unsecured obligations that rank pari passu with other senior indebtedness and, therefore, align with the bank's Long-term IDRs of 'BBB+', which in turn are driven by the bank's VR of 'bbb+'. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The bank's support rating (SR) of '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BB+' are driven by its moderate systemic importance and the growing share of retail deposits, although this is still modest. Fitch believes there is a modest probability of receiving sovereign support if the bank were to need it, which underpins its current SR and SRF. NATIONAL RATINGS BInbursa's National scale ratings were affirmed, since its IDRs are at the same level of those of the sovereign, and National scale ratings are relative rankings of creditworthiness within a certain jurisdiction. Sofom Inbursa's National scale ratings were also affirmed, since the company is perceived by Fitch as core subsidiary of BInbursa and fully integrated into its operations and franchise. Also, the local holding company of both operating entities, GF Inbursa, whose creditworthiness is totally aligned with that of its main operating subsidiary (BInbursa), is legally enforced to provide support to its subsidiaries, if necessary. Therefore, the National scale ratings of these non-bank financial institutions are aligned with the bank's National scale ratings. The 'AAA(mex)' and 'F1+(mex)' ratings of the local debt issued by Sofom Inbursa are in line with BInbursa's national scale rating level, since it is senior unsecured debt and the likelihood of default of this local senior unsecured obligations is the same as the likelihood of default of BInbursa. RATING SENSITIVITIES VR, IDRs AND INTERNATIONAL SENIOR DEBT BInbursa's VR, IDRs and global notes ratings could be downgraded if the bank's capital adequacy metrics or internal capital generation deteriorate materially (i.e. FCC ratio is consistently below 18%), or in the event of a reversal in the improving trends in funding and liquidity, and/or business and revenue diversification. Materially higher earnings volatility and/or inability to sustain recurring operating profits to risk weighted assets ratios above 2% could also be detrimental to the bank's ratings. There is limited upside potential for Inbursa's VRs and IDRs, since Fitch does not expect to rate a bank with BInbursa's franchise and competitive position higher than the sovereign rating. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Upside potential for the SR and SRF is limited, and can only occur over time with a material gain of the bank's systemic importance. However, these ratings could be downgraded if the bank loses material market share in terms of retail customer deposits or from a multi-notch downgrade of the sovereign rating. NATIONAL RATINGS BInbursa's National scale ratings could only be negatively affected by a multi-notch downgrade of the bank's VR. In turn, any potential changes of Sofom Inbursa's National ratings will be driven by any changes in BInbursa' ratings. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings and revised Outlooks as indicated: BInbursa: --Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook to Stable from Negative; --Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'; --Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook to Stable from Negative; --Short-Term Local Currency at 'F2'; --Viability rating at 'bbb+'; --Support Rating at '3'; --Support Rating Floor at 'BB+'; --10-year 4.125% Senior Unsecured Notes at 'BBB+'; --10-year 4.375% Senior Unsecured Notes at 'BBB+'; --National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable; --National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'. Sofom Inbursa: --National scale long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable; --National scale short-term rating at 'F1+(mex)'; --National scale long-term rating for a long-term senior unsecured debt issuance at 'AAA(mex)'; --National scale short-term rating for a short-term portion of a senior unsecured debt program at 'F1+(mex)'. Contact: Alejandro Tapia (Primary Analyst: BInbursa / Secondary Analyst: Sofom Inbursa) Director +52 81 83999156 Fitch Mexico, SA de CV Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8 Col. Del Paseo Residencial 64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Priscila Garcia (Primary Analyst: Sofom Inbursa / Secondary Analyst: BInbursa) Analyst +52 81 8399-9100; ext. 1515 Committee Chairperson Alejandro Garcia, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-9137 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Pre-paid expenses and other deferred assets were classified as intangibles and deducted from Fitch Core Capital to reflect its low absorption capacity. Fitch has made adjustments to the Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) following its criteria and the agency consolidated the bank's RWAs with those of its subsidiaries with credit operations. Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. 