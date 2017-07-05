Fitch Affirms BNPP Fortis and BGL BNPP at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV's (BNPPF) and its subsidiary BGL BNP Paribas's (BGL BNPP) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with Stable Outlooks and Short-Term IDRs at 'F1'. BNPPF's Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'a'. In addition, Fitch has assigned 'A+(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Ratings (DCRs) to BNPPF and BGL BNPP as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative counterparties in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and express Fitch's view of banks' relative vulnerability to default under derivative contracts with third-party, non-government counterparties. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, DCRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS BNPPF's and BGL BNPP's ratings are equalised with the ratings of the banks' majority or ultimate shareholder BNP Paribas S.A. (BNPP, A+/Stable/F1). BNPPF is almost wholly-owned by BNPP while BGL BNPP's capital is 50%-owned by BNPPF and 16% by BNPP with the remainder owned by the State of Luxembourg, a consequence of the Fortis Bank bail-out in 2008. The Support Ratings of '1' reflect an extremely high probability of support from BNPP, if needed. Fitch views BNPPF and BGL BNPP as core to BNPP's strategy and franchise. The two banks are highly integrated within the parent bank, both in terms of operations and management, and we believe that BNPP's reputation would suffer were one of these subsidiaries to default. We also believe BNPP would have sufficient resources to recapitalise them to a level acceptable to regulators on a timely basis as and when required. Retail banking is BNPP's largest business in revenue and allocated equity, and the strong retail franchises of BNPPF and BGL BNPP in Belgium and Luxembourg underpin their status as core BNPP subsidiaries. Both banks benefit from large customer deposit bases, which strengthen the parent's funding base. Belgium and Luxembourg are defined by BNPP as part of its 'domestic' markets, along with France and Italy. Operations and management are highly integrated and key management positions are shared among BNPP, BNPPF and BGL BNPP. To optimise capital and liquidity allocation within the group, BNPPF and BGL BNPP consolidate part of BNPP's specialised lending (asset finance) and its leasing operations, respectively, further supporting Fitch's opinion that both entities are integral parts of the group. DCRs have been assigned to BNPPF and BGL BNPP due to their significant derivative activities. The DCRs are at the same level as the Long-Term IDRs because under Belgian and Luxembourg legislations, derivative counterparties have no preferential status over other senior obligations in a resolution scenario. VR - BNPPF BNPPF's VR reflects the bank's retail and corporate banking-focused business model, which generates adequate profitability and contributes to an overall moderate risk profile. The rating is also underpinned by sound capitalisation and healthy funding and liquidity. The consolidation of BNPP's leasing operations and fast-growing Turkish operation are of higher risk than the fairly low-risk Belgian and Luxembourg retail and corporate businesses. However, we believe this is manageable. The quality of the loan book remains resilient and loan impairment charges should continue to represent a low-to-moderate percentage of average loans. Fitch expects the bank to maintain sound capitalisation. BNPPF's fully loaded Basel III common equity ratio was 12.5% at end-2016. Following the acquisition of Arval from its parent in late 2016, BNPPF did not pay a dividend for 2016; however, we expect dividend payment to resume. BNPPF's capital ratios should be converging to the parent's levels, which target a ratio of 12% by 2020. Funding and liquidity remains robust, due to a strong retail deposit base, especially in Belgium where the bank has a market share of around 25%. Customer deposits represent the largest source of funding. Reliance on wholesale funding is limited, and the bank has strong market access from being part of BNPP. It runs a large liquidity buffer in the form of cash and repo-able securities, with a significant amount of high-quality sovereign bonds. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The rating of subordinated debt is notched down from BNPPF's Long-Term IDR, as opposed to the bank's VR, as Fitch believes parental support will neutralise BNPPF's non-performance risk in line with Fitch's rating criteria for such securities. The ratings of legacy upper Tier 2 debt issued by BNP Paribas Fortis Funding are rated at the same level as equivalent securities issued by BNPP. They are rated three notches below BNPP's VR, comprising one notch for loss severity and two for non-performance risk. Fitch has affirmed the rating of the CASHES hybrid capital (BE0933899800) at 'BBB-'. Fitch rates the CASHES hybrids under relevant insurance criteria (Insurance Rating Methodology (26 April 2017)) given that the cash coupon of the CASHES is linked to the declaration of a dividend by Ageas SA/NV (A/Stable), the ultimate holding company of the Ageas group, and in case a dividend is not declared the coupons will be settled non-cash via the issuance of new Ageas SA/NV shares using the alternative coupon satisfaction method (ACSM). Ageas SA/NV and BNPPF act as contractual co-obligors for these notes; however at the current rating level of the CASHES, there is no influence from BNPPF's ratings on these. The hybrids are rated four notches below Ageas SA/NV's IDR to reflect higher-than-average loss severity risk of these securities (two notches) as well as a higher risk of non-performance (an additional two notches). The rating of this instrument is the same as that of a hybrid instrument issued by Ageasfinlux, with similar terms and an ACSM dividend trigger (ISIN XS0147484074 and XS0147484314), and whose co-obligor is also Ageas SA/NV. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY BNP Paribas Fortis Funding is a wholly owned financing subsidiary of BNPPF and its debt ratings are aligned with those of BNPPF. This is based on Fitch's expectation that BNPPF will honour the unconditional and irrevocable guaranteed provided to holders of the notes issued by BNP Paribas Fortis Funding under its common euro medium term note programme with BNPPF. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, DCRS, SENIOR DEBT AND SUPPORT RATINGS The IDRs, DCRs and senior debt ratings of BNPPF and BGL BNPP are sensitive to a change in BNPP's IDRs. As such, the Stable Outlook on BNPPF's and BGL BNPP's Long-Term IDRs mirrors that on BNPP's. While not expected, the ratings would also be sensitive to a downgrade of the Support Rating arising from changes in Fitch's assessment of BNPP's propensity to provide timely support to BNPPF and BGL BNPP. VR - BNPPF BNPPF's VR would be sensitive to a material weakening in capitalisation, which could stem from a change in capital allocation within the BNPP group by up-streaming large amounts to the parent, or transferring a significant amount of assets to BNPPF. Worsening asset quality could also put pressure on the rating, particularly if capital would be materially affected. Upward pressure on BNPPF's VR is limited, but the VR could benefit from improved efficiency and higher capital ratios with liquidity maintained at high levels. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES BNPPF's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect BNPPF's Long-Term IDR. The rating of the CASHES hybrid capital are sensitive to changes in AGEAS SA/NV's Long-Term IDR. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY BNP Paribas Fortis Funding's ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in BNPPF's ratings. The rating actions are as follows: BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Derivative Counterparty Rating assigned at 'A+(dcr)' Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1' Senior unsecured affirmed at 'A+' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A' Hybrid capital (CASHES BE0933899800) affirmed at 'BBB-' BNP Paribas Fortis Funding Short-term debt affirmed at 'F1' Senior unsecured affirmed at 'A+' Market-linked notes affirmed at 'A+emr' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A' Subordinated debt (upper Tier 2) affirmed at 'BBB+' BGL BNP Paribas Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Derivative Counterparty Rating assigned at 'A+(dcr)' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1' Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A+' 