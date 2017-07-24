Fitch Affirms BOC Aviation at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), senior unsecured debt ratings and medium-term note program ratings of BOC Aviation Limited (BOC Aviation) at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. These rating actions are being taken in conjunction with a broader aircraft leasing peer review conducted today by Fitch, which includes eight publicly rated firms. For more commentary on the broader sector review, please see 'Fitch Completes Aircraft Lessor Peer Review; Affirms Ratings for Eight Firms; Outlooks Stable', available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR AND SENIOR DEBT The rating affirmations reflect Fitch's continued expectation of a very high probability of extraordinary support from BOC Aviation's ultimate parent, Bank of China Ltd. (BOC; 'A'/Stable), if required. This view is based on BOC Aviation's strong links with BOC, which is evident in the parent's shared branding, high degree (70%) of ownership and level of board representation, cross-selling initiatives, and contingent liquidity support. Counterbalancing these factors is BOC Aviation's small size relative to the broad organization and the fact that it operates in a different jurisdiction. BOC Aviation is one of the few subsidiaries within the BOC group that reports directly to BOC management. Senior members of BOC's management team represent six of the 11 members of the board of directors, including the president of BOC, who serves as the chairman of BOC Aviation. Fitch believes the high level of board representation and management integration reflect BOC Aviation's strategic importance to BOC, even though the former accounted for only 0.5% of BOC's consolidated assets as of Dec. 31, 2016. BOC Aviation also provides cross-selling opportunities through building new and existing relationships with airlines and aircraft manufacturers. These factors support Fitch's view that BOC Aviation is strategically important to BOC, as defined under Fitch's "Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria." Therefore, BOC Aviation's IDR is one-notch lower than BOC's Long-Term IDR of 'A'. From a standalone credit perspective, BOC Aviation has exhibited a track record of consistent earnings through cycles, ability to maintain a relatively young fleet age of below four years, solid asset quality performance, sufficient liquidity, appropriate capitalization and an experienced management team. BOC Aviation has consistently reported the highest pre-tax return on assets (ROA) and net spreads among aircraft lessor peers, supported in part by low funding costs due to its strong parent linkages. Fitch considers the quality of the aircraft fleet a significant strength, as it is largely unencumbered and predominately comprised of young, in-demand and fuel-efficient aircraft, represented primarily by Airbus A320 (49.6%) and Boeing B737 (33.7%) family aircraft. BOC Aviation's widebody exposure was primarily to Boeing B777-300ER (6.5%) and Airbus A330 family (4.5%), which Fitch also views as fairly liquid and widely used by airlines. As of Dec. 31, 2016, the weighted average age of the fleet was 3.2 years which is low when compared to the rated aircraft lessor peer group. The company has demonstrated the ability and discipline to execute aircraft sales successfully through various market environments, which is viewed positively by Fitch. As of March 31, 2017, BOC Aviation has a firm order book of 201 aircraft, all due to deliver before the end of 2021. These new aircraft include in-production narrowbody models of the A320 and B737 families. Fitch views BOC Aviation's liquidity as sufficient to fund its order book given consistent cash flow generation, unrestricted cash balances of $393.72 million and access to contingent liquidity provided by a group of lenders which totaled 88 institutions as of Dec. 31, 2016. BOC Aviation has over $4 billion in committed unsecured revolving credit facilities, which include a $2 billion facility from BOC which matures in April 2022 and a $1.5 billion syndicated facility consisting of two $750 million tranches maturing in October 2019 and October 2021, respectively. These credit facilities remained unused, as of end-2016. Pre-tax profits improved 18% year-over-year in 2016 to $473.8 million, driven by growth in the portfolio combined with limited impairment expenses and relatively stable lease yields. This translated to a pre-tax ROA of 3.7%, which compares favorably to the peer average of 2.4%. Net spread, defined by Fitch as lease yields less funding costs, amounted to 8.5% in 2016 which also compared favorably to the peer average of 7.0% during the same period. BOC Aviation's average cost of funds was 2.5% in 2016. Consistent with management's strategy to reduce secured debt as a percentage of total assets and of total debt, unsecured funding has grown over the last several years, and represented approximately 65.4% of total debt as of Dec. 31, 2016 compared to only 9% in 2011. This is viewed positively by Fitch, as available unencumbered assets should provide support to unsecured debtholders and balance sheet flexibility in times of market stress. The ratings of the senior unsecured debt and medium-term notes are equalized with the IDR of BOC Aviation, reflecting a sufficient level of collateral to support average recoveries (i.e. 31%-50%) in a stressed scenario. Leverage, defined as gross debt to tangible equity, was 2.6x as of Dec. 31, 2016. The $550 million in net proceeds from BOC Aviation's partial initial public offering (IPO) during the first half of 2016 helped reduce the leverage metric from 3.7x at end-2015. Management's objective is to return to targeted leverage of between 3.5x and 4.0x in the medium term, which is modestly higher compared to similarly rated peers. However, in the context of the company's portfolio risk appetite, active portfolio management, and current and expected fleet profile, Fitch views BOC Aviation's leverage target as appropriate. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of modest portfolio growth, consistent cash flow generation and earnings, maintenance of a young and liquid aircraft portfolio under four years, sufficient liquidity, and appropriate leverage over the Outlook horizon. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDR AND SENIOR DEBT BOC Aviation's ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in BOC's ratings given the one-notch differential between the IDRs of BOC Aviation and BOC. Although not expected by Fitch, BOC Aviation's ratings could be adversely affected should BOC seek to dispose of - or meaningfully reduce its investment in - BOC Aviation, or there are any other developments within BOC which are perceived by Fitch to alter BOC's willingness or ability to provide support to BOC Aviation. Negative rating actions could also be taken if BOC Aviation's operating performance was to deteriorate, thereby not delivering the return on investment envisaged by BOC, which could impact Fitch's assessment of the propensity of BOC to provide support to BOC Aviation in case of need. The ratings of the senior unsecured debt and medium-term notes are sensitive to changes in BOC Aviation's IDR and the level of unencumbered balance sheet assets available in a stressed scenario, relative to outstanding unsecured debt. A decline in the level of unencumbered asset coverage combined with a material increase in the use of secured debt could result in the notching between the IDR and the senior unsecured debt. BOC Aviation is based in Singapore and owned by BOC. It is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a portfolio of 284 owned and managed aircraft, with total assets of $13.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2016. BOC Aviation is based in Singapore and owned by BOC. It is a leading global aircraft operating leasing company with a portfolio of 284 owned and managed aircraft, with total assets of $13.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2016. BOC is traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code '2588'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: BOC Aviation Limited --Long-Term IDR at 'A-'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A-'; --Medium-term note program at 'A-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. 