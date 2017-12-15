Fitch Affirms BOK Financial at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BOKF's ratings at 'A'/'F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The rating action follows a periodic review of the midtier regional banking group, which includes BankUnited, Inc. (BKU), BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First Horizon National Corporation (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT), Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), Trustmark Corporation (TMRK), UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF), Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) and Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC). Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are published separately, and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in general, refer to the special report titled 'Midtier Regional Bank Periodic Review,' to be published shortly. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT Today's affirmation reflects BOKF's long-term, consistent strategy that has led to earnings and credit outperformance relative to peers over various economic cycles. Moreover, the affirmation reflects BOKF's strong company profile, supported by good deposit market share in its key markets, as well as business lines that provide consistent revenue to the bank. Fitch views BOKF's strong fundamentals and prudent culture as a by-product of its ownership and governance structures, with a long-term controlling shareholder balanced by public float that provides market signals, additional regulatory oversight and increased transparency. BOKF remains one of the higher rated banks in its peer group as well as Fitch's bank rated universe. While nonperforming assets (NPAs; excluding government guaranteed loans) remain above those of similarly rated banks at1.5% of loans plus other real estate owned, Fitch observes that BOKF's actual credit losses remain very relatively low. Net charge-offs (NCOs) spiked during the most recent energy downturn at 0.56% of average loans in 1Q16. However, NCOs have averaged 7bps since, well-below industry averages. Fitch views this as a likely result of BOKF's strong underwriting and low risk appetite. Fitch's expectations that average credit losses will remain manageable and below those of BOKF's peers is reflected in today's affirmation and Stable Outlook. As expected, earnings have improved over the last year and are more in-line with longer-term averages. BOKF's return on average assets (ROA) has exceeded 1% over the last three quarters. Similar to most banks, BOKF's earnings have benefitted from higher interest rates as well as strong credit quality. The company has not taken a loan loss provision during 2017 after taking $65 million of provisions during the first nine months of 2017 given its sustained low level of NCOs as well as muted loan growth. While Fitch does not view this as sustainable over the long term, BOKF's allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) remains at one of the highest levels of the peer group at nearly 1.5% of total loans. Thus, absent any notable deterioration in credit deterioration or meaningful loan growth, Fitch would expect earnings to continue to be supported by reserve releases over the near term. Earnings should also continue to be aided by a good contribution from non-interest income which approximates nearly 50% of the company's revenue, as well as satisfactory operating expense management as demonstrated by a mid-60% efficiency ratio. Moreover, the company has been able to maintain above-average capital levels even while increasing its dividend during 2017, its 12th year in a row with a dividend increase. BOKF's Fitch Core Capital-to-Risk-Weighted Assets ratio was 10.95%, around 50bps higher than the peer median at 3Q17. The company has typically maintained capital above peers, which has supported a relatively higher rating over time. Fitch's expectations that this will continue to be the case is incorporated into today's affirmation and Stable Outlook. Funding and liquidity remain strong and supportive of the bank's high rating. BOKF's loan-to-deposit (LTD) remains below that of peer averages at 79.8% as of 3Q17, which could augment the company's ability to keep deposit pricing relatively low as rates rise and subsequently improve earnings. BOKF's funding profile also benefits from its aforementioned strong deposit market share in its primary operating markets which could aid in maintaining low funding costs over time. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES BOKF's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR for loss severity. BOKFs's preferred stock is notched five levels below its VR, two times for loss severity and three times for non-performance. These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have thus been affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR. LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS BOKF, NA's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than the bank's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default. HOLDING COMPANY BOKF's VR is equalized with those of its operating companies and banks, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding company and subsidiary failure and default probabilities. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BOKF has a Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, the probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT Fitch sees little upside in BOKF's ratings given their already relatively high level. BOKF's rating incorporates Fitch's view that NPA levels will moderate over the rating time horizon with credit costs below peer averages. While unexpected, Fitch could take negative rating action if the bank's NPAs remain stubbornly high and subsequently result in credit costs that bring earnings structurally lower than peers. In addition, although not anticipated, BOK's ratings would be reassessed if there are any changes to its current ownership structure or unexpected senior management changes. In 4Q16 the company took an impairment charge on its mortgage servicing right (MSR) hedge that notably and adversely impacted earnings. Fitch expects that this was a one-time occurrence and generally positively views risk management practices at BOKF. However, further impairment charges that cause notable volatility on quarterly earnings performance could result in negative rating action as this would potentially point to ineffective hedging and ineffective risk management. Fitch expects BOKF to be active in merger and acquisition (M&A) for both banks and nonbanks. Fitch expects this M&A activity to be reasonable in size, in geography and within the bank's core competencies. To the extent that BOKF partakes in M&A activity that does not fit these attributes and/or results in earnings and capital metrics that are not commensurate with its rating level, Fitch could take negative rating action. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings for BOKF and its operating companies' subordinated debt, trust preferred securities, and preferred stock are sensitive to any change to the VR. LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any change to BOKF's long- and short-term IDR. HOLDING COMPANY Should BOKF's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet near-term obligations, there is potential that Fitch could notch the holding company VR from the ratings of the operating companies. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Since BOKF's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF', respectively, there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over the foreseeable future. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: BOK Financial Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability Rating at 'a'; --Subordinated debt at 'A-'; --Support Floor at 'NF'; --Support at '5'. BOKF, N.A. --Long-term IDR at 'A'; --Long-term deposit at 'A+' --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-term deposit at 'F1'; --Viability Rating at 'a'; --Support Floor at 'NF'; --Support at '5'. Contact: Primary Analyst Bain K. Rumohr, CFA Director +1-312-368-3153 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO’s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.