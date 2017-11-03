Fitch Affirms Bunge's IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Revised to Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bunge Ltd.'s Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The company had approximately $6.5 billion of total debt (granting 50% equity credit for Bunge's convertible preference shares) as of Sept. 30, 2017. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The Negative Outlook reflects the multiple earnings revisions during 2017 that have reduced Bunge's EBIT guidance by roughly $600 million, or 42%, to approximately $750 million. This is relative to the $1.2 billion range over the past four years. Earning pressure has been driven by industry challenges, structural issues and executional missteps primarily affecting Bunge's agribusiness segment combined with additional headwinds in the milling and sugar and bioenergy segments that has increased readily marketable inventory (RMI)-adjusted leverage to the upper 2x level, which is materially above our rating sensitivity. Leverage will be additionally pressured by Bunge's acquisition for $946 million (a 13x multiple before synergies) of a 70% interest in Loders Croklaan, a downstream B2B specialty oils and fats company that is expected to close in mid-2018. While Fitch expects EBITDA could return to more normalized levels of $1.8 billion (including Loders Croklaan and sugar & bioenergy) during the next 24 months from a projected low with EBITDA in the mid-$1.3 billion range for 2017, there are risks with a delay in recovery that keeps leverage elevated above 2x. These risks include further global disruption within the crush-margin complex that reduces profitability, particularly if U.S. and Brazil crush margins compress further; commodity over-supply conditions continue to remain for an extended period, continued challenges with farmers commercializing grains, lack of execution on cost initiatives program, major decline in vegetable oil prices and any other unforeseen challenges. KEY RATING DRIVERS Earnings at Bottom of Cycle: The agribusiness segment has historically accounted for roughly $900 million of EBIT, which is approximately 75% of overall consolidated operations during the past four years and is expected to be in the range of $425 million-$500 million in 2017. This is primarily related to challenges with soy crush margins and grain originations and handling. The current global crush-margin complex is at the low end of the range due to several factors that have affected profitability including the current commodities oversupply and weak farmer economics that has increased commodity retention. Fitch believes 2017 could represent a low point, with EBITDA returning to more normalized levels during the next 24 months. Drivers for increased earnings would include expansion in global crush margins, sustained improvement in grain origination results particularly in South America, good execution on cost efficiencies, and improvement in milling results as Brazil demonstrates a sustained economic recovery. However, downside risks remain in Brazil due to uncertainties related to the domestic reform agenda and continued fiscal slippage weighing on business confidence. Agribusiness Segment Concentration: Bunge has a global integrated agribusiness footprint with a leading position in oilseed processing and logistics that supported an average of $1.8 billion in EBITDA during 2013-2016. Bunge has considerable geographical diversification covering all major export and import markets with substantial exposure to South America that represents approximately 36% of its total processing capacity. While the food and ingredients business (21% of EBIT in 2016) provides some diversification to the business portfolio, Bunge's overexposure to the agribusiness segment creates more susceptibility to earnings volatility than it does for its peers. Bunge has attempted to improve sustainability of longer-term returns and decrease earnings concentration through actively managing its asset portfolio, which is expected to reduce volatility and potentially address past earnings stagnation. The company has evolved its food and ingredients footprint via more than $1 billion in bolt-on acquisitions within the value-added space during the past five+ years, entered into joint venture partnerships that improve asset utilization and free up capital, and invested in new facilities to enable organic growth. Loders Good Strategic Fit: Fitch believes the Loders Croklaan transaction represents a good strategic fit for Bunge that improves diversification, consistent with its strategy to build upon its core oilseed value chain and increase the asset portfolio exposure to value-added food and ingredients businesses. Pro forma for the acquisition, value-added businesses will contribute approximately 25% to EBIT. Three-year synergies are expected to be approximately $45 million, which Fitch considers reasonable. Fitch has not assumed any revenue synergies (Bunge estimates $35 million) within its forecast assumptions. Bunge will spend approximately $946 million, comprising EUR297 million and $595 million in cash for Loders Croklaan that is currently part of a Malaysian vertically integrated palm oil producer, IOI Group. The IOI Group will retain limited governance rights under terms of the transaction which includes put and call options. Loders Croklaan has a product portfolio that covers a full range of palm and tropical fats and oils used in several applications including bakery, confectionery and infant formulas. Loders Croklaan has relatively good EBITDA diversification, split between North America, Asia/ROW and Europe. On Sept. 25, 2017, Bunge completed the sale and issuance of $400 million 3% unsecured senior notes due 2022 and $600 million 3.75% unsecured senior notes due 2027. Pending the closing of the Loders acquisition, net proceeds from the offering were used to repay outstanding indebtedness. High Leverage Expected to Moderate: RMI-adjusted leverage (total debt with equity credit less RMI/EBITDA less RMI interest) for the LTM ending Sept. 30, 2017 is estimated to be in the upper 2x range, an increase from 1.7x on Dec. 31, 2016, primarily driven by softer earnings and increased debt related to earlier acquisitions along with increased RMI. For 2017, Fitch anticipates RMI-adjusted leverage in the low-2x range and gross leverage in the upper-3x range providing short-term debt pay-down during the fourth quarter in excess of $1 billion primarily related to a reduction in RMI and EBITDA in the mid-$1.3 billion range. Pro forma for the Loders Croklaan acquisition, RMI-adjusted leverage would be in the mid-2x range. Based on conservative assumptions for a recovery in the agribusiness segment, Fitch forecasts leverage to moderate back to the lower-2x range in 2018 supported by cost savings benefits and improved earnings with further leverage improvement in 2019. Corrective Measures Taken: Bunge has taken steps to address the operating challenges to improve the financial profile that are expected to de-risk operations, increase cash generation and reduce leverage back within its targeted range. Actions include a reduction in capital spending, implementation of a three-year $250 million cost efficiency program, suspension of share repurchases and announcement of plans for the separation of its sugar and bioenergy business. The cost efficiency program has a target of a $250 million run-rate in sales, general & administrative savings by the end of 2020 along with capital spending reductions in 2017 ($125 million) and 2018 (in excess of $200 million). Cash cost savings to achieve are expected in the range of $200 million-$300 million. Fitch expects Bunge would apply a substantial amount of net proceeds from a successful IPO offering of its Brazilian sugar assets toward debt reduction. Exposure to Commodity Volatility: Bunge, along with other agricultural processors, are subject to variations with commodity pricing that can be affected by a range of unpredictable macro-environmental conditions that include weather, crop disease outbreaks, and government agricultural policy changes. Thus, Bunge can be exposed to periods of volatile agricultural commodity pricing swings stemming from periodic supply/demand imbalances, timing of cash payments or foreign exchange movements that can negatively affect U.S exports. Consequently, operating earnings can be pressured and/or debt can increase, which can quickly increase leverage. During the past several years, global grain supplies have been replenished from large harvests of key crops, generally resulting in lower prices. Additionally, given the lack of market dislocations during the past several years, as grain supplies increased, farmers have increasingly used storage resources to increase flexibility, as farmer economics have deteriorated. These conditions have placed pressure on both the producers and intermediaries like Bunge. The low interest-rate environment has also enabled speculative investment inflows into commodity markets that has resulted in greater trading volatility and commodity prices slightly higher than expected when considering the large global commodity surpluses. DERIVATION SUMMARY Fitch views Bunge's business risk profile as weaker relative to its peers, Cargill (A/Stable Outlook) or ADM (A/Stable Outlook), due to its smaller operational scale, less commodity diversification, and substantial concentration to its agribusiness segment with oilseed origination and processing. Bunge has also experienced challenges in driving sustained growth in operational earnings as EBITDA has remained in the $1.6 billion to $1.8 billion range during the past six years, with expected earnings at a trough in 2017 in the mid $1.3 billion range due to challenging conditions in South America. When combined with moderately higher average leverage, these factors result in a three-notch ratings differential between Bunge and its peers (ADM and Cargill). Bunge has moderately increased its diversification into Food and Ingredients during the past several years largely through M&A. However, Ingredion's (BBB/Stable Outlook) ingredient business has more scale and greater stability with higher profitability than Bunge's Food and Ingredients operations. Ingredion's segments are more narrowly focused as a global producer of corn-refined, agriculturally based products and ingredients, as well as starches focused on the food, beverage, animal nutrition, paper & corrugating and brewing market segments. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: In 2017, Fitch's assumptions include: --EBITDA declining to mid-$1.3 billion; --Capital spending of $725 million; --FCF modestly positive; --No share repurchases; --RMI-adjusted leverage in the low-2x range and gross debt leverage in the upper 3x range excluding the Loders Croklaan acquisition; --Pro forma for the Loders Croklaan acquisition, RMI-adjusted leverage is in the mid-2x range. In 2018-2019, Fitch assumptions include: --Modest EBITDA recovery in Bunge core operations of approximately $150 million in 2018 resulting in EBITDA of at least $1.6 billion including Loders and $1.7 billion in 2019; --Efficiency savings of $75 million in 2018 and $80 million in 2019; --Cash restructuring costs of $100 million in 2018 and $80 million in 2019; --Capital spending of approximately $650 million in 2018 and $675 million in 2019; --FCF modestly positive in the forecast years; --Minimum level of cash of roughly $350 million; --RMI-adjusted leverage falls to the lower-2x range in 2018 and approximately 2x in 2019; --No share repurchases. Fitch's assumptions also include commodity prices remaining relatively stable over the forecast period. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action Given the business' inherent earnings volatility, the significant periodic supply/demand imbalances and how Bunge is expected to manage its capital structure, Fitch views a positive rating action as unlikely over the intermediate term. Future developments that could, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --Materially improved diversification and profitability of the corporate portfolio with increased contribution from the value-added food and ingredients businesses such that Bunge can achieve EBITDA growth over a multiyear period and exhibit more stability over the commodity pricing cycle; --A commitment to keep RMI-adjusted leverage consistently below 1.5x coupled with improved consistency in FCF generation. The Outlook could be stabilized if there is evidence of sustained earnings improvement driven by improved fundamentals in the agribusiness segment, particularly related to soy crush margins and grain originations, good execution on cost savings efficiencies such that RMI-adjusted leverage returns to less than 2x on a sustainable basis. Deleveraging efforts could be further supplemented by successful execution of plans to monetize Bunge's Brazilian sugar assets would also be positive. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action --RMI-adjusted leverage sustained above 2x driven by EBITDA compression and lack of recovery from operational challenges, and/or meaningfully higher debt levels most likely from changing macro-environmental conditions or increase in working capital; --A material increase in leverage from a significant debt-financed acquisition, with lack of meaningful deleverage that returns RMI-adjusted leverage to below 2x 24-months post-transaction; --Change in financial policy; --Gross leverage (debt/EBITDA) sustained above 3.5x; --Lack of FCF generation lasting over two years. LIQUIDITY Internal Liquidity: Bunge's internal sources of liquidity include $389 million of cash and cash equivalents, $544 million of marketable securities and short-term investments as of Sept. 30, 2017. FCF can fluctuate from positive to negative from year to year due to numerous factors. For 2017, Fitch expects FCF will be modestly positive. Bunge has no material maturities until 2019. Abundant External Liquidity Sources: A key credit concern of commodity processors is access to sufficient liquidity given historically volatile working capital needs. Bunge has abundant sources of external liquidity provided by various credit facilities available to fund its operations globally, with approximately $5 billion in capacity under its revolving bank agreements and CP program, of which $4.7 billion was available at the end of Sept. 30, 2017. In addition to the committed credit facilities, through its financing subsidiaries Bunge will sometimes enter into bilateral short-term credit lines as necessary. As of Sept. 30, 2017, there was $395 million of borrowings outstanding. In addition, Bunge's operating companies had $0.6 billion in outstanding short-term borrowings from local bank lines of credit to support working capital requirements. Bank Commitments: Bank commitments at Bunge Limited Finance Corp. (BLFC) consist of unsecured bilateral three-year agreements of $200 million maturing in June 2019 and $500 million maturing September 2019 with no borrowings outstanding, a five-year syndicated unsecured revolver totalling $1.1 billion maturing in November 2019 with no borrowings outstanding, and a $865 million revolving credit agreement maturing in September 2022 with $75 million of borrowings outstanding. In addition, Bunge has a three-year $1.75 billion RCF established by Bunge Finance Europe B.V. (BFE) with $200 million of borrowings outstanding. The revolver, which can be expanded by $250 million, matures in August 2018 and can be extended by two one-year periods. A $600 million liquidity facility at Bunge Asset Funding Corp. (BAFC) backstops a $600 million CP program that had no borrowings outstanding. AR Securitization: Bunge also participates in a receivables securitization program that provides funding up to $700 million. Bunge subsidiaries sell receivables to a bankruptcy remote entity (Bunge Securitization B.V.) that subsequently sells the receivables. Receivables sold under the program and derecognized on the balance sheet were $738 million and $628 million as of Sept. 30, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2016, respectively. The deferred purchase price related to the receivables sold under the program were $123 million and $87 million as of Sept. 30, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2016. The deferred purchase price receivable represents additional credit support for the investment conduits in Bunge's accounts receivables securitization. Ratings Reflect RMI Adjustments: Agricultural commodity trading and processing companies maintain substantial grain and oilseed inventories that are hedged and could readily be converted into cash to enhance their liquidity and reduce debt. This high level of liquid RMI, when combined with cash and short-term marketable securities, provides substantial financial flexibility during periods of earnings volatility associated with agricultural cycles, partially mitigating financial risk. CP, accounts receivable securitizations and bank credit facilities are generally used to finance seasonal working capital needs, primarily related to RMI. For credit purposes, Fitch calculates RMI-adjusted leverage by first subtracting the minimum or base level inventory required to operate a downstream processing facility. This inventory is not generally readily available for liquidation purposes with a going-concern entity. An additional 10% discount is taken for the remaining merchandisable inventory (reported RMI less minimum base processing inventory) to account for potential basis risk loss on its hedging positions. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch affirms the ratings of Bunge and its subsidiaries as follows: Bunge Limited --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; --Preference shares at 'BB+'. Bunge Limited Finance Corp. (BLFC) --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. Bunge Finance Europe B.V. (BFE) --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured bank facility at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Bill Densmore Senior Director +1-312-368-3125 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3195 Committee Chairperson Monica Aggarwal, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-0282 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments --Financial statement adjustments for adding back off-balance sheet receivables securitization. Fitch has changed the adjustment to include the deferred purchase price allocation. --Fitch grants 50% equity credit to Bunge's 4.875% cumulative convertible preferred shares after considering the junior ranking, the permanence (non-redeemable by the company), the option to defer the dividend, and cumulative coupon deferral. --Reported RMI is reduced by determining the base level of processing RMI required that supports Bunge's processing facilities (approximately $3.5 billion is considered merchandisable as reported for third quarter 2017) along with a discretionary 10% of the remaining RMI to determine adjusted RMI available for credit purposes. Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. 