Fitch Affirms CBD at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed UAE-based Commercial Bank of Dubai's (CBD) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook, and Short-Term IDR at 'F2', Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A-'. The Viability Rating (VR) has also been affirmed at 'bb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs, SR, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT CBD's IDRs, SR and SRF reflect the extremely high probability of support available to the bank from the UAE and Dubai authorities if needed. Fitch's view of support factors in the sovereign's strong capacity to support the banking system, sustained by sovereign wealth funds and on-going revenues mostly from hydrocarbon production, despite lower oil prices, and the moderate size of the UAE banking sector relative to the country's GDP. Fitch also expects high willingness from the authorities to support the banking sector, which has been demonstrated by the UAE authorities' long track record of supporting domestic banks, as well as close ties and part government ownership links of a number of banks. CBD's SRF is one notch below the UAE Domestic Systemically Important Banks's (D-SIB) SRF of 'A', due to Fitch's view that CBD is less systematically important. This is based on CBD's 2.5% market share of total assets in the UAE banking system at end-2016, and the bank's niche corporate focus. The senior unsecured notes issued under CBD (Cayman) Limited (100% owned subsidiary) are rated in line with the bank's IDRs and are therefore subject to the same rating drivers. VR CBD's VR reflects its high problem loans ratio (which includes impaired loans + restructured loans + 90 days past due but not impaired loans), adequate reserve coverage, small niche franchise, adequate management and strategy, average capital ratios, stable funding and liquidity, and declining profitability ratios. CBD's VR is constrained by the bank's weak asset quality. Impaired loans and problem loans ratios are high, despite continued improvement over the preceding four years. Reserves for impaired loans have improved, and covered 102% of impaired loans and 78% of problem loans at end-2016. CBD's sizeable loan concentrations, although a common characteristic for UAE banks, also constrain the VR. CBD has a niche franchise, with a well-entrenched corporate banking franchise, but limited diversification into retail banking, SME finance and Islamic banking. CBD's market share limits the bank's pricing power and competitive advantage (2.5% and 2.8% of total UAE banking system assets and deposits, respectively, at end-2016). CBD has average capital ratios (the Fitch Core Capital ratio was about 14% at end-2016) relative to other Fitch-rated UAE banks. CBD's management intends to keep the total regulatory capital ratio above 14%. At end-2016, the Tier 1 regulatory ratio was 14.6%. The total regulatory capital ratio was 15.8%. If capital above the minimum regulatory requirement is added to loan loss reserves, then the loan loss reserve/gross loans ratio increases to 11.6% from 7.0%, giving a satisfactory capital buffer. Fitch views CBD's funding profile as generally stable. Despite funding concentrations, the deposit base is slightly weighted towards term deposits, and provides a fairly stable funding base for the short to medium term. CBD complements its deposit funding with two issues under the bank's EMTN programme, medium-term repurchase agreements and a syndicated loan, demonstrating good access to capital markets when required. CBD has a large stock of liquid assets (cash and cash equivalents, short term interbank placement and liquid securities) equivalent to 22% of deposits and short-term borrowings, providing a good liquidity cushion. CBD's loans to deposits ratio is in line with peers. Earnings and profitability metrics have been declining, and are now below peers. Fitch's key earnings and profitability metric, operating profit/ risk weighted assets, shows a deterioration of the bank's operating profitability to 1.8% at end-2016 from 2.7% at end-2013. A combination of a narrowing net interest margin attributable to an increase in the cost of funding and rising loan impairment charges have gradually consumed more of the bank's operating profit. RATING SENSITIVITIES- IDRs, SR, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT CBD's IDRs, SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the creditworthiness of the UAE and Dubai authorities on their propensity to support the banking system or the bank. The two senior unsecured notes issued under CBD's Euro medium-term notes programme via CBD (Cayman) limited are rated in line CBD's IDRs and are therefore subject to the same sensitivities. VR A downgrade of the VR could result from significant deterioration in asset quality leading to weaker capital ratios. An upgrade may result from further diversification of the franchise and a sustained improvement in asset quality. The rating actions are as follows: Commercial Bank of Dubai P.S.C: Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' VR affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-'/'F2' CBD (Cayman) Limited: Senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'A-'/'F2' Contact: Primary Analyst Redmond Ramsdale Senior Director +44 20 3530 1836 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Mark Cordwell Analyst +44 20 3530 1644 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Rose Connolly, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.connolly@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001