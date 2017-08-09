Fitch Affirms Citibanamex's IDRs at 'A' & VR at 'a-'; Revises Outlook to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco Nacional de Mexico, S.A.'s (Citibanamex) Long-Term (LT) Local Currency (LC) and Foreign Currency (FC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and its Viability rating (VR) at 'a-'. In addition, Fitch has affirmed the national scale ratings of Citibanamex, Acciones y Valores Banamex, S.A. de C.V., Casa de Bolsa (Accival) and Tarjetas Banamex S.A. de C.V., Sofom E.R. at 'AAA(mex)' and 'F1+(mex)'. The Rating Outlook of the Long-Term IDRs is revised to Stable from Negative. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. Citibanamex's VR and IDRs are sensitive to changes in Mexico's sovereign rating on the downside. Therefore, the bank's Outlook revision follows the affirmation of Mexico's sovereign rating at 'BBB+' and revision of the sovereign Outlook to Stable from Negative on Aug. 3, 2017. The bank's Outlook has been revised to Stable from Negative as part of a peer review of major Mexican banks. (See 'Fitch Revises Mexico's Outlook to Stable; Affirms IDRs at 'BBB+' ' available at 'www.fitchratings.com'). KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs and Support Rating Citibanamex's Local and Foreign Currency IDRs, as well as its Support Rating (SR) of '1' are driven by the strong ability and propensity of its ultimate parent; Citigroup Inc. (Citi, 'A'/Stable Outlook by Fitch; VR 'a') to provide support to Citibanamex, if it were required. Citibanamex's IDRs and SR reflect the extremely high probability of external support from Citi. Fitch considers that Citibanamex is a core subsidiary for Citi, being one of its most relevant subsidiaries in emerging markets, and support should be forthcoming in case of need. Therefore, Citibanamex's IDRs are aligned with Citi's. VR Citibanamex's VR is highly influenced by the local operating environment and its robust franchise and diversified business model. Also, the VR considers the bank's strong financial performance which is driven by its sound and consistent capitalization levels, which is further enhanced by its strong liquidity and funding profile, and good and controlled asset quality. The VR also factors in the lower core earnings than its closest peers and above-average credit costs and efficiency ratios levels. Citibanamex has one of the strongest franchises among major Mexican banks, both on the funding side and loans, given its ample geographic footprint and some benefits it receives from being a part of a global larger group. However, given the stronger competition in the country and the past internal restructuring, Citibanamex has lost some market share and the gap among its followers has been reduced gradually. As of May 2017, Citibanamex remained as the second largest bank in Mexico by total loans and customer deposits, with a market share for roughly 13.8% and 15.8%, respectively. The bank resumed its loan growth and expects to regain its market share in the corporate and consumer segment where it was a leader. In Fitch's view, this strategy is achievable but will be gradual in the mid-term. Citibanamex's capital position is a key strength and is enhanced by its sound and recurrent generation of earnings, and moderate dividend payments. As such, Citibanamex's capital position is not only ample but also made up solely from tier 1 core equity. The loss absorption capacity is further enhanced by an ample base of loan loss reserves. Citibanamex's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) to Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) ratios are above their closest peers both local and international. As of June 2017, the FCC ratio reached levels of 15.7% and averaged 14.7% in the four last years. Fitch believes the bank's capital base will remain strong under the more stringent measures of capitalization, albeit capitalization ratios could somewhat decline if loan growth speeds up at a faster rate than internal capital generation (retained earnings). Citibanamex's consistent profitability continues to be underpinned mostly by its strong and stable interest margins, as well as a recurring and well-diversified revenue base. Recently, the bank's profitability has improved and recovered since the process of strengthening internal controls has ended, by a controlled asset quality and by the resumption of growth. Also, the higher than previous years interest rate environment have benefited the bank's profits by strengthening its net interest income. While profitability ratios are often lower than those of its closest local competitors, this is explained by the prudential policy of the bank in terms of loan loss provisions and charge-offs. However, Citibanamex's operating efficiency continues to compare unfavourably with its local and international peers. As of June 2017, the bank's operating profitability to RWAs reach 2.8% coming from levels around 1.5% in previous years. Fitch expects that such ratios should stay close to 2.0% in the foreseeable future and gradually converging to those levels shown by its closest peers but still lower given its more conservative risk management approach. Citibanamex has an ample, low-cost domestic and broadly diversified retail deposit base. It is perceived as one of the country's strongest banks, as evidenced by the stability of its existing funds and new deposits in times of stress. Customer deposits are Citibanamex's primary funding source. As of June 2017, the loans-to-deposits ratio stood at a reasonable 87% at the same date, increasing steadily in line with loan growth; however, the strongest among the large Mexican banks. Regulatory liquidity coverage ratio (LCR; under Basel III rules and local regulatory requirements) is well above the legal requirement of 80% for 2017. At the same date, Citibanamex's LCR stood at a satisfactory 134%. Citibanamex's delinquency levels are sound and compare reasonably with those of its closest national peers. When the operating environment worsens and delinquency increases, Citibanamex has been characterized by the use of ample provisions and charge-offs to contain possible negative impacts. Since December 2014, Citibanamex's delinquency levels are improving as a result of better credit process and an underwriting strategy oriented towards its existing client base that has been implemented for the past six years. As of May 2017, Citibanamex's adjusted non-performing loan (NPL) ratio (NPLs plus last 12-month charge-offs) stood at 5.4% (YE16: 5.7%), levels slightly above of its national peers. Citibanamex's provisions have remained at a relatively high range of 4% to 4.5% of average loans, largely driven by the bank's more conservative stance toward reserves. Obligor concentrations are moderate and lower than its national and international peers; the 20 largest borrowers accounted for 0.9x the bank Tier I's equity, none of them individually more than 10% of the Tier I's equity. NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT Citibanamex national-scale ratings are driven by the strong ability and propensity of its ultimate parent, Citi, to provide support to the bank, if it were required. Fitch rates at the same rating level the local debt issued by Citibanamex as the debt is senior unsecured. Also, the national-scale ratings of Accival and Tarjetas Banamex are driven by the strong ability and propensity of its ultimate parent, Citi, to provide support to these subsidiaries, if it were required. Accival is one of the largest brokerage firms in Mexico and it is perceived by Fitch as a core and highly integrated entity of Citi and its local parent company Grupo Financiero Banamex (GF Banamex). In turn, Tarjetas Banamex is a direct subsidiary of Citibanamex that includes all the credit card business of GF Banamex, a business segment that Fitch considers core for Citi, where is one of the national leaders. In addition, GF Banamex is legally enforced to provide support to its subsidiaries. Therefore, the national scale ratings of the brokerage unit and the credit card issuer are aligned with the bank's ratings, being the bank the main operating subsidiary of GF Banamex. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs and Support Rating There is limited upside potential on Citibanamex's IDRs, since these are already two-notches above the sovereign's IDRs. The LT LC IDR could only be upgraded by an increase in the sovereign rating. The LT FC IDR could improve also if the sovereign rating is upgraded and if there is an increase in Mexico's country ceiling. Any change on Fitch's perception towards the strategic importance of Citibanamex to its parent may trigger a review of its Support rating and IDRs. The downside potential for Citibanamex's IDRs and its national-scale ratings is currently low, since Fitch considers that Citibanamex is a core subsidiary of Citi. Even if Banamex's VR were eventually downgraded, its IDRs will likely remain aligned with Citi's IDRs. However, Citibanamex's IDRs would likely mirror any potential negative action on Citi's ratings. VR In Fitch's opinion, there is no upside potential of Citibanamex's VR considering the current sovereign rating, since the bank's VR is already one notch above Mexico's sovereign rating. In turn, Citibanamex's VR may be negatively affected under a scenario of sustained weaker performance, expressed with and/or a FCC to RWAs ratio below 13%. Also, if the bank shows operating profits to risk weighted assets consistently below 2%, its VR could be negatively affected. NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT Citibanamex, Accival and Tarjetas Banamex's national scale ratings could only be negatively affected by a multi-notch downgrade of the bank's VR, or a multi-notch downgrade of Citi's IDRs, or a change in their propensity to support these affiliates. Citibanamex's senior unsecured debt would mirror any potential downgrade on the bank's national scale ratings. Fitch has affirmed the ratings as follows and revised Outlooks as indicated: Citibanamex: --Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'A'; Outlook to Stable from Negative; --Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'; --Long-Term Local Currency IDR at 'A'; Outlook to Stable from Negative; --Short-Term Local Currency IDR at 'F1'; --Viability rating at 'a-'; --Support Rating at '1'; --Long-term National-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable --Short-term National-scale rating at 'F1+(mex)'; --Long-term National-scale rating for local senior debt issuances at 'AAA(mex)'. Accival: --Long-term National-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term National-scale rating at 'F1+(mex)'. Tarjetas Banamex: --Long-term National-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term National-scale rating at 'F1+(mex)'. Contact: Alejandro Tapia (Primary Analyst: Citibanamex / Secondary Analyst: Accival & Tarjetas Banamex) Director +52 81 83999156Fitch Mexico, SA de CV Prol. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Pre-paid expenses and other deferred assets were classified as intangibles and deducted from Fitch Core Capital to reflect its low absorption capacity. Fitch has made adjustments to the Risk Weighted Assets (RWAs) following its criteria and the agency consolidated the bank's RWAs with those of its subsidiaries with credit operations. 