Fitch Affirms CM11 at 'A+'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Groupe Credit Mutuel-CM11 - Rating Action Report here PARIS, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Groupe Credit Mutuel-CM11's (CM11) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available in the related Rating Action Report via the link above. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The ratings of CM11 reflect its strong franchise in retail and commercial banking in France and well-established life and non-life insurance operations, a fairly low risk appetite and its strong capitalisation and liquidity. The ratings also factor in a higher impaired loans/gross loans ratio than the average for similarly rated international peers. CM11 represents about 80% of the wider Credit Mutuel (CM) group and comprises 11 of its 18 regional federations. It is our view that the other entities of CM that are not part of CM11 do not constitute a drag to our ratings of CM11 based on their current financial profile. CM11 is mainly active in France, where it is the third-largest retail and commercial player. Abroad, it is primarily active in consumer finance and its largest operations are in Germany. CM11 has a modest risk appetite. Its loan portfolio is mainly concentrated in France and about half is low-risk housing loans. Higher risk consumer finance accounts for about 10% of total lending, a slightly higher proportion than at peers, but is adequately priced. CM11 is also prudent in its lending to professionals and SMEs relative to some French banks. CM11's impaired loans/gross loans ratio stood at 3.8% at end-June 2017, slightly higher than at its French cooperative peers. It is inflated by a stock of impaired consumer loans, although these appear adequately provisioned. The reserve coverage of impaired loans of above 60% is adequate compared with peers but reflects the higher provisioning needs in consumer finance. French banks generally do not write off impaired loans before they are fully resolved as opposed to some jurisdictions with a swifter write-off policy. CM11's profitability is resilient despite the low-interest-rate environment. French retail banking revenue has suffered from high housing loan prepayments and rate renegotiations over the last three years. The cost of funding is also negatively impacted by limited flexibility on the remuneration of regulated savings. This has been mitigated by the diversification of the group's activities and loan growth. Higher-risk but higher-margin consumer finance activity supports net interest income. CM11's operating efficiency is also satisfactory. CM11's capitalisation is solid and in line with similarly rated peers'. The group's fully loaded common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was about 16% at end-June 2017, in line with the Fitch core capital ratio. This provides a substantial buffer above the 8.5% Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) requirement expected for 2019. The group's capitalisation is supported by a modest dividend payout ratio explained by CM11's cooperative structure. The bank's leverage ratio was a satisfactory 5.7% at end-June 2017. CM11's funding benefits from a large and stable deposit base representing about 60% of total funding. This is completed by wholesale funding and recourse to short-term market funding remains at an acceptable level. Liquidity is strong with central bank deposits and high-quality liquid assets comfortably covering short-term funding and wholesale funding maturing over the next 12 months. CM11's 'F1' is the lower of the two possible Short-Term IDRs mapping to an 'A+' Long-Term IDR because we do not view its liquidity as exceptionally strong compared with similarly rated banks globally. SUBSIDIARIES Credit Industriel et Commercial (CIC) is CM11's largest subsidiary, representing about 45% of group assets. CIC's main business is domestic retail and commercial banking. It also runs the group's limited capital market activities. It is highly integrated with its parent in management, systems, capital and liquidity, meaning the subsidiary's and parent's credit profiles are highly correlated. CM11 and CIC therefore share common VRs and IDRs. Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel's (BFCM) IDRs and senior debt ratings are aligned with those of CM11 based on our opinion that BFCM has a key role in CM11 as the group's main issuing vehicle. It manages the group's liquidity and coordinates the group's subsidiaries. We do not assign a VR to BFCM as it is difficult to analyse this entity meaningfully in its own right. The long- and short-term ratings of the debt issued by Banque Europeenne du Credit Mutuel (BECM), which is guaranteed by BFCM, are aligned with BFCM's Long- and Short-Term IDRs. This reflects Fitch's view that BFCM is highly likely to honour its commitment as guarantor if required, as the guarantee is unconditional, irrevocable and timely. DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATINGS BFCM's 'A+(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR) is at the same level as BFCM's Long-Term IDR because derivative counterparties in France have no preferential status over other preferred senior obligations in a resolution scenario. SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS CM11's and CIC's Support Ratings (SRs) of '5' and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign if the group becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. SUBORDINATED AND JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT Subordinated debt and deeply subordinated debt issued by BFCM are notched down from CM11's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. We rate subordinated Tier 2 debt one notch below CM11's VR to reflect below-average recoveries for this type of debt. Legacy deeply subordinated Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below CM11's VR to reflect the higher-than-average loss severity risk of these securities (two notches from the VR) as well as a higher risk of non-performance (an additional two notches). RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The Stable Outlook on CM11's Long-Term IDR reflects our expectation that the group will maintain a fairly low risk appetite, strong capitalisation, adequate asset quality and sound liquidity. Marked deterioration in the risk profile, potentially from a stronger-than-expected expansion in consumer lending or in peripheral European countries, could lead to pressure on the ratings. In addition, material deterioration of CM11's capital position, which currently provides a strong buffer, or a weakening of the group's liquidity could lead to negative rating pressure, although this is not expected. A weakening in the creditworthiness of other entities of CM that are not part of CM11 could also have a negative impact on the ratings, as they could present a burden on its capitalisation. Upgrade potential is limited given the current high ratings. This would be contingent on a demonstration of exceptionally strong and stable financial metrics, in particular a more active management of the stock of impaired loans, higher capital buffers and a track record of exceptionally strong liquidity. We do not expect CM11's preferred senior debt ratings to be rated one notch above its Long-Term IDR as the buffer of qualifying junior debt is currently at about 4% and the group has not issued non-preferred senior debt. SUBSIDIARIES BFCM's and CIC's ratings are sensitive to changes in the ratings of CM11 and, although not expected, changes to BFCM's role in the group and CIC's integration within the group. The ratings of the debt issued by BECM, which is guaranteed by BFCM, are primarily sensitive to changes in the latter's IDRs. DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATINGS BFCM's DCR is currently aligned with the bank's Long-Term IDR and is therefore primarily sensitive to changes to the bank's Long-Term IDR. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of CM11's and CIC's SRs and upward revision to the SRFs would be contingent on a positive change in the French sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. SUBORDINATED AND JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT The ratings of the subordinated debt and deeply subordinated debt issued by BFCM are primarily sensitive to a change in CM11's VR. The ratings of the legacy deeply subordinated Tier 1 securities are also sensitive to Fitch changing its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in CM11's VR. 