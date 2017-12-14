Fitch Affirms Credit Agricole at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Credit Agricole - Rating Action Report here PARIS, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Agricole's (CA) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-Term IDR at 'F1', and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of Credit Agricole S.A. (CA S.A.), Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB), CA Consumer Finance (CACF) and Credit Agricole Leasing & Factoring (CAL&F). A full list of rating actions is available in the related Rating Action Report via the link above. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The ratings of CA reflect its leading franchise in French retail and commercial banking, as well as in asset-gathering activities, a fairly low risk appetite, its strong capitalisation, a strong funding profile and its sound asset quality. The group has a leading franchise in retail and commercial banking in France, which is a source of recurring earnings. The group is also the leading asset manager in Europe through Amundi and the second-largest life insurer in France through Credit Agricole Assurances. CA's strategy is to reinforce the group's market positions, primarily through organic growth, revenue synergies from additional cross-selling and further cost savings. Italy is an integral part of CA's strategy and accounts for less than 10% of lending. The group is rolling out all of its businesses in the country to widen its product offering, strengthen cross-selling and improve profitability. CA is finalising the purchase of three small savings banks in the north of Italy, whose balance sheets have been cleaned up. This will create further cross-selling opportunities for the group. CA's fairly low risk appetite reflects the cooperative nature of the group, its focus on France and its centralised risk controls. Underwriting standards are prudent in lending to professionals and SMEs compared with some French banks. More than two-thirds of CA's loan book is in France and a substantial portion is in low-risk housing loans (around 45% of gross customer loans). In corporate and investment banking, the bank has an originate-to-distribute model and a fairly low appetite for market risk. The impaired loans/gross loans ratio of CA is slightly lower than its two French cooperative peers', at 3.3% at end-June 2017, although this is slightly higher than the average for similarly rated peers. French banks generally do not write off impaired loans before they are fully resolved as opposed to some jurisdictions with a swifter write-off policy. The reserve coverage of impaired loans was high at 80% at end-June 2017, and stronger than peers. Exposure to Italy, considered as higher-risk by Fitch, is manageable for the group. We expect further improvements as the flow of new impaired loans in Italy has been declining over the last two years. Profitability has been resilient despite a low-interest-rate environment. French retail banking revenue have been under pressure from high housing loan prepayments and rate renegotiations over the last three years as well as the limited flexibility on deposit remuneration. This is mitigated by higher loan volumes and additional cross-selling, reflecting the strong diversification of the group's activities. CA's capitalisation is solid and improving towards the group's 2019 target of a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 16%, providing a substantial buffer above the 9.5% Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) requirement expected for 2019. The group's fully loaded CET1 ratio was 14.9% at end-September 2017 (Fitch core capital ratio of 15.1%). CA also has a strong phased-in leverage ratio of 5.5% at end-September 2017. Group capitalisation is supported by a modest dividend payout ratio explained by CA's cooperative structure. The group wants to build its total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) buffer without reliance on preferred senior debt. It has issued around EUR8 billion of non-preferred senior debt since December 2016. CA benefits from the strong deposit franchise of its domestic retail and commercial operations. About 65% of total funding (excluding derivatives) consists of customer deposits. CA has access to diversified wholesale funding sources under different forms and currencies. The bank aims at being able to survive up to one year of market disruption associated with a deposit run. Short-term wholesale debt and medium- to long-term debt maturing within a year are well covered by central bank balances and high-quality liquid assets. CA's 'F1' is the lower of the two possible Short-Term IDRs mapping to an 'A+' Long-Term IDR because we do not consider its liquidity to be exceptionally strong compared with similarly rated banks globally. SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED ENTITIES CA is a cooperative banking group bound by solidarity mechanisms encompassing its 39 regional banks (caisses regionales; CRs), CA S.A., the group's listed central body, and CACIB. As a result, Fitch has the same IDRs for CA, CA S.A. and CACIB and would also have the same ratings for the CRs if it were to rate them, in accordance with Annex 4 of our Global Bank Rating Criteria. The Long- and Short-Term IDRs of CACF and CAL&F have been affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'. Their IDRs are equalised with those of CA as we view them as key and integral parts of the group as providers of consumer finance as well as leasing and factoring solutions. They are also highly integrated within the group in terms of management, capital and liquidity. We do not assign a VR to CACF or to CAL&F as it is difficult to analyse these entities meaningfully in their own right. The long-term ratings of the preferred senior debt issued by Credit Agricole CIB Financial Products (Guernsey), Credit Agricole CIB Finance (Guernsey) and Credit Agricole CIB Financial Solutions - all guaranteed by CACIB - are aligned with CACIB's Long-Term IDR of 'A+'. This reflects Fitch's view that CACIB is highly likely to honour its commitment as guarantor if required, as the guarantees are unconditional, irrevocable and timely. The ratings of Auxifip, Finamur, Lixxbail and Unifergie's French preferred senior MTN programmes guaranteed by CAL&F are aligned with the Long-Term IDR of CAL&F. This reflects Fitch's view that CAL&F would be highly likely to honour its commitment as guarantor if required, as the guarantees are unconditional, irrevocable and timely. Auxifip, Finamur, Lixxbail and Unifergie are direct or indirect subsidiaries of CAL&F. DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATINGS Fitch has affirmed the 'A+(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Ratings (DCRs) of CA S.A. and CACIB, which are notable derivative counterparties within CA. The DCRs are at the same level as CA S.A.'s and CACIB's Long-Term IDRs because derivative counterparties in France have no preferential status over other preferred senior obligations in a resolution scenario. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR CA's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign if the group becomes non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism for eurozone banks provide a framework for resolving banks that is likely to require senior creditors participating in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. SUBORDINATED AND JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT Subordinated debt and deeply subordinated debt issued by CA S.A. are all notched down from CA's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. We rate subordinated Tier 2 debt one notch below CA's VR to reflect below-average recoveries for this type of debt. Legacy subordinated upper Tier 2 instruments are rated three notches below the VR to reflect below-average recoveries (one notch) as well as a higher risk of non-performance due to possible coupon deferral (an additional two notches). CA S.A.'s Tier 2 contingent capital notes are rated four notches below CA's VR: two notches for loss severity to reflect a principal write-down feature, and two notches for non-performance to reflect high incremental risk compared with the risk as reflected in the VR, as a result of a 7% CET1 ratio trigger. Additional Tier 1 notes are rated five notches below CA's VR: two notches for loss severity and three notches for non-performance to reflect the fully discretionary coupon and incremental risk compared with the risk reflected by the VR, due to the 7% CET1 ratio trigger. Legacy hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below CA's VR (two notches for loss severity and two notches for non-performance). RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT The Stable Outlook on CA's Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch's expectation that the group will maintain fairly low risk appetite, continue to improve its capitalisation and to maintain an ample liquidity buffer. CA's ratings are primarily sensitive to expansion into higher-risk business, especially abroad, and to deviation from the current capital trajectory and liquidity policies. Upside to the ratings is conditional on a more active management of the stock of impaired loans and further improvement in capitalisation and profitability. CA's preferred senior debt could be upgraded to one notch above the group's Long-Term IDR if the buffer of qualifying junior debt plus non-preferred senior debt became sufficient to protect preferred senior creditors from default in case of failure (Fitch estimates a required buffer of between 8%-9% of risk weighted assets). CA's qualifying junior debt and non-preferred senior debt buffer stood at around 7% of risk weighted assets at end-June 2017. SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED ENTITIES CACIB's ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in CA's IDRs unless there is a change in the affiliation status, which Fitch views as extremely unlikely. CA S.A.'s IDRs and senior debt ratings would be sensitive to a change in those of CA. CACF and CAL&F ratings are sensitive to changes in CA's IDRs and changes in the subsidiaries' role in the group. The ratings of the debt issued by Credit Agricole CIB Financial Products (Guernsey), Credit Agricole CIB Finance (Guernsey) and Credit Agricole CIB Financial Solutions guaranteed by CACIB are primarily sensitive to CACIB's Long-Term IDR. The ratings of the debt issued by Auxifip, Finamur, Lixxbail and Unifergie and guaranteed by CAL&F are primarily sensitive to a change in CAL&F's Long-Term IDR. DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATINGS Under French law, derivative counterparties rank pari passu with preferred senior creditors, meaning that CA S.A.'s and CACIB's DCRs are sensitive to the same factors as the preferred senior debt rating of CA S.A. and CACIB. They are currently aligned with the banks' Long-Term IDRs and are primarily sensitive to changes to these. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade to CA's SR and upward revision to the group's SRF would be contingent on a positive change in the French sovereign's propensity to support its banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. SUBORDINATED AND JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBT The ratings of subordinated debt and deeply subordinated debt are primarily sensitive to a change in CA's VR. Except for subordinated Tier 2 instruments, the securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in CA's VR. 