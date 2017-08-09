Fitch Affirms Denmark's Nykredit Realkredit A/S at 'A'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Denmark-based Nykredit Realkredit A/S's (Nykredit) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed wholly-owned subsidiary Nykredit Bank A/S's Long-Term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook, and Support Rating at '1'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions are part of a periodic portfolio review of two major Danish banking groups rated by Fitch. KEY RATING DRIVERS VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT Nykredit's ratings reflect the bank's leading Danish mortgage lending franchise, resilient asset quality, and robust capitalisation. The ratings also factor in Nykredit's moderate profitability and reliance on wholesale funding, although the latter is mitigated by a large, deep and liquid domestic covered bond market. The loan book is of good quality, with a ratio of impaired-to-gross loans of 1.8% at end-2016. The vast majority are performing mortgage loans, with a small proportion of higher-risk non-mortgage lending in Nykredit Bank (impairment ratio of 6.1% at end-2016). Fitch expects the quality of mortgage lending to remain resilient, supported by a gradual domestic economic recovery and conservative risk appetite. Management aims to gradually grow and diversify the bank's franchise in Denmark, although Fitch expects this to be achieved without increasing the group's risk appetite as growth will mainly focus on cross-selling and broadening the product offering with existing clients. The bank's capitalisation is solid and compares well with peers', both on a risk-weighted and leverage basis. Its Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio amounted to 20.5% at end-March 2017, and its Basel III leverage ratio was 4.6%. Nykredit benefits from resilient core revenue generation. Margins are low, reflecting its low-risk business model, although the bank increased the administration margin charged on mortgages in 2016. Nykredit's cost management is sound, with a cost/income ratio of just over 40%. The bank's margins have been resilient to negative interest rates in Denmark. It is not directly exposed to interest rate risk in its mortgage financing (due to the Danish covered bond funding structure) although it is sensitive to lower treasury returns. Nykredit's mortgage business is by law entirely wholesale-funded, by mortgage bonds that match the interest term of the underlying mortgage loan. The group has actively reduced the share of bonds maturing within one year to just under 20% at end-2016 (from over one-third at end-2012), and the proportion of short-term bonds (up to 2 years) to 6% (from just over 20% at end-2014). We believe that the bank's recently announced mortgage price adjustments will help reduce those volumes somewhat further. We believe the risk of wholesale market dislocation is partly offset by the group's strong and sophisticated approach to wholesale funding requirements, and this dependence on short-term wholesale funding is also partially mitigated by structural features in the Danish mortgage covered bond market. We expect continued strong demand for Danish mortgage covered bonds in light of the need for domestic financial institutions, insurance companies and pension funds to hold highly liquid, high-quality, securities in domestic currency. This is reinforced by a fairly limited outstanding volume of Danish government bonds. Nonetheless, maintaining a significant liquidity portfolio to mitigate refinancing risks is a key factor for Nykredit's current ratings. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Nykredit's '5' Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors cannot rely on receiving full extraordinary support from the sovereign in the event of the bank becoming non-viable. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive provides a framework for resolving banks that will require senior creditors to participate in losses, if necessary, instead of or ahead of a bank receiving sovereign support. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Nykredit are all notched down from its VR and have been affirmed accordingly. In accordance with Fitch's criteria, subordinated debt is rated one notch below Nykredit's VR to reflect the higher-than-average loss severity of this type of debt. Tier 2 contingent capital instruments and Additional Tier 1 securities are rated three and five notches, respectively, below Nykredit's VR to reflect the higher-than average loss severity risk of these securities (two notches) as well as the high risk of non-performance (an additional one notch and three notches, respectively). SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY Nykredit Bank's IDRs and debt ratings are aligned with Nykredit's given the subsidiary's core position within the Nykredit group, including full ownership, strong track record of support, and high reputational risk from allowing the subsidiary to default. Given its close integration into the larger group, including various shared services, we have not assigned a VR to the subsidiary. RATING SENSITIVITIES VR AND IDRS The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Nykredit will continue to maintain strong asset quality while sustaining the recent improvement in its earnings to internally generate capital. Although not expected by Fitch, pressure on the ratings could come from an adverse change in investor sentiment materially affecting Nykredit's ability to access competitively priced funding or from reduced emphasis on liquidity. An increased reliance on international debt investors who may prove less stable during financial stress, or increasing risk appetite - particularly at Nykredit Bank - would also be rating-negative. An upgrade is currently unlikely given the group's already high ratings and limited product breadth. In the longer term, an upgrade would be contingent on Nykredit broadening its product offering, providing it with more diversified revenue streams. SENIOR DEBT Senior debt is currently rated in line with the bank's IDR. Should the combined buffer of Nykredit's qualifying junior debt and senior resolution notes (SRNs) exceed 10% of total risk exposure amount (REA), then Fitch would likely give a one notch uplift to the bank's preferred senior debt. The buffer currently amounts to 8.3% of end-March 2017 REA. This reflects that the combined buffer could be made available to protect preferred senior obligations from default in case of failure, either under a resolution process or as part of a private-sector solution (i.e. distressed debt exchange) to avoid a resolution action. Without such a private sector solution, we would expect a resolution action to be taken on Nykredit when it breaches minimum capital requirements. We have assumed that the intervention point would be around the bank's current minimum common equity tier 1 (CET1) requirement of 5.7% (Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 - excluding the capital conservation (CCB) and the domestic systemic importance (DSIFI) buffers). We further assume Nykredit would need to meet its total minimum capital requirements immediately after a resolution action, which on a fully loaded basis, including the CCB and DSIFI buffers, currently amount to 15.7%. Therefore, a combined buffer of 10% of REA would most likely be sufficient to restore the bank's viability without hitting preferred senior debt. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR An upgrade of the SR or upward revision of the SRF would be contingent on a positive change in Denmark's propensity to support domestic banks. While not impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of subordinated debt and hybrid securities issued by Nykredit are sensitive to a change in its VR. Tier 2 contingent capital instruments and Additional Tier 1 securities are also sensitive to Fitch changing its assessment of the probability of their non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in Nykredit's VR. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES Nykredit Bank's ratings are sensitive to a change in Nykredit's ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Nykredit Realkredit A/S Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-' Tier 2 contingent capital notes: affirmed at 'BBB' Additional Tier 1 notes: affirmed at 'BB+' Nykredit Bank A/S Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A'/'F1' Contacts: Primary Analyst Bjorn Norrman Senior Director +44 20 3530 1330 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 299 174 Committee Chairperson Redmond Ramsdale Senior Director +44 20 3530 1836 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here 