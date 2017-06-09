Fitch Affirms Department of Bouches du Rhone at 'AA'; Stable Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Department of Bouches du Rhone's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. The department's EUR500 million EMTN programme has been affirmed at 'AA'. The affirmation reflects Bouches du Rhone's track record of sound operating performance, moderate debt levels, proactive management and a diversified economy. The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that the department will keep budgetary and debt metrics compatible with the ratings in the medium term, despite an expected surge in debt. KEY RATING DRIVERS According to our base scenario, Bouches du Rhone's operating margin should slightly decline in the coming years, but remain sound at an average 12% in 2018-2020 (2016: 13.1% estimated). We expect operating revenue to increase 0.2% a year in 2017-2020 (at the same scope of competencies) as tax dynamism should be offset by sharp cuts in state transfers in 2017. A key item will be property transfer duties (15.2% of estimated operating revenue in 2016), which has seen robust growth in recent years and should continue to grow in 2017, but may be volatile. We expect operating expenditure to grow by less than 1% a year in 2017-2020 as the department is implementing sharp cost-cutting measures, including in staff costs, and tightly controls social benefit spending. The number of social benefits beneficiaries declined by around 5% in 2016 in the department. According to Bouches du Rhone's investments programme, capital expenditure should average EUR450 million a year in 2017-2020 (around 18% of total expenditure), compared with an estimated EUR436.5 million in 2016 (Fitch-adjusted). We expect the department's self-financing capacity to average 70% in 2017-2020 (2016: 77.4% estimated), thus leading to an increase in debt. Bouches du Rhone's direct debt grew significantly in recent years to EUR727.9 million at end-2016 (32.5% of estimated current revenue), from EUR223.7 million at end-2011 (10.6%). According to our base case scenario, it will continue to grow to around EUR1.2 billion at end-2020, but remain reasonable at around 55% of current revenue. We expect the department's debt sustainability to remain strong with a direct risk payback ratio of around five years over the medium term: (2016: 2.6 years estimated). Debt service (capital plus interest) should remain well-covered and represent less than 40% of operating balance in the coming years. Bouches du Rhone is a largely populated department with around 2 million residents. Its economy is strong from an international perspective, underpinned by a high level research centre, strong international communication networks and a diverse tax base. However, the department's socio-economic indicators are below the national average. The poverty rate was 18.4% in 2013, compared with 14% in metropolitan France, and the unemployment rate is also above average (11.8% in 4Q16 vs. 9.7% for metropolitan France). This translates into high social benefit expenditure (23.3% of estimated operating expenditure in 2016). Bouches du Rhone benefits from strong governance, evidenced by accurate budget planning and debt management. The department's administration implemented strong cost-cutting measures in 2016 in light of cuts in state transfers and aims to continue to do so in 2017. Fitch will monitor the department's ability to achieve its objectives in the coming years. The solvency of French subnationals is underpinned by the quality of their financial and administrative framework, which makes debt servicing one of their highest spending priorities. French departments' fiscal autonomy is higher than that of the regions, but lower than municipalities, as their rate-setting power is limited to the property tax (20% expected of their current revenue in 2016; 16.3% estimated in Bouches du Rhone). On the expenditure side, departments have less flexibility than other French LRGs as their main compulsory responsibility is the implementation of social welfare measures passed by parliament. RATING SENSITIVITIES A deterioration of the direct risk-to-current balance to six years could lead to a downgrade (2016: 2.6 years estimated). An upgrade could be triggered by a direct risk-to-current balance ratio around two years on a sustained basis, provided the sovereign's rating (AA/Stable/F1+) is also upgraded. 