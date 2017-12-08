Fitch Affirms French Department of Essonne at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the French Department of Essonne's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA-' and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. The long-term issues of Essonne have been affirmed at 'AA-', including its EUR1 billion EMTN programme, and its short-term issues at 'F1+', including its EUR160 million commercial paper programme. The ratings reflect Essonne's solid economy, sound and improving operating performance, and comfortable debt repayment capacity, despite a high level of debt relative to other French departments. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Essonne will be able to maintain financial and debt metrics compatible with the ratings in the medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS According to Fitch's base case scenario, Essonne's operating margin will remain close to 12% in 2017-2018, as in 2016, before improving to 13%-14% in 2019-2020 as the department settles all its accumulated unpaid bills by end-2018. Property transfer duties (16.9% of operating revenue) are expected to increase by close to 15% in 2017 due to a robust real estate market. This should bring the department an extra EUR30 million in operating revenue, offsetting a EUR27 million drop in state transfers. The evolution of property transfer duties, which are volatile revenue, will be key to the department's operating performance in the coming years; our base case scenario factors in a prudent 10% drop in 2018. We expect Essonne's operating expenditure to grow by less than 1% annually in the coming years (excluding the impact of unpaid bills' repayments) as social spending growth slows and due to tight spending control. In 2017, social benefits spending (14.2% of operating expenditure in 2016) is expected to increase by close to 10% as the department aims to budget this item over a 13-month period, ie. including the December subsidies which are usually paid early January. However, this will be a one-off as the department will return to a 12-month budgeting period for social benefits in 2018. Essonne aims to increase capital expenditure towards EUR200 million-EUR210 million a year in 2018-2020 (or around 15% of total expenditure). However, in 2017, it is likely to remain close to its 2016 level (EUR153 million; 11.5%). Accordingly, we expect the department's self-financing capacity of capital expenditure (current balance plus capital revenue) to exceed 100% in 2017, before declining on average towards 80%-85% in 2018-2020. According to our base case scenario, Essonne's direct risk is likely to be close to EUR1,070 million at end-2020, to 85%-90% of current revenue, up from EUR978 million at end-2016 (81.6%). However, we expect the direct risk payback ratio to remain sound in the medium term, close to its current level (2016: 7.4 years), due to expected improvement of the current balance. We also believe that the department would be able to maintain the direct risk payback ratio at below 10 years in times of stress (20% drop in property transfer duties), which would remain compatible with the ratings. Essonne's administration had been able to see off challenges in 2016 and to restore sound budgetary and debt ratios by implementing stringent financial measures, including a large tax hike and a cost-cutting plan. Unpaid bills, estimated at EUR100.8 million at end-2015, should be fully repaid by end-2018, and we expect the department to foster sound accounting practices in the coming years. Fitch believes the department will be able to continue to exercise tight control over its expenditure and to maintain healthy budget performance. Essonne's economy is diversified and dynamic, benefiting from the robustness of Greater Paris. The department's unemployment rate was below the national average at 7.3% in 2Q17, compared with 9.7% for Metropolitan France. The department's economy is supported by a strong and dynamic research and development sector and a higher education sector, with a concentration of the country's top-ranking higher education institutions as well as public and private research centres. RATING SENSITIVITIES An operating margin below 8% or the direct risk-to-current balance ratio deteriorating towards 13 years could lead to a downgrade. An upgrade could be triggered by the direct risk-to-current balance falling below six years on a sustained basis. Contact: Primary Analyst Pierre Charpentier Analyst +33 1 44 29 91 45 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 2405 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 