Fitch Affirms KAF Kaerntner Ausgleichzahlungs-Fonds' Zero Coupon Bonds at 'AA+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed KAF Kaerntner Ausgleichszahlungs-Fonds' (KAF) zero-coupon bonds (XS1484645616 and XS1484645533) with an aggregate principal amount of EUR10.3 billion, due 14 January 2032, at 'AA+'. The zero-coupon bonds are explicitly, unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by the Republic of Austria (Austria; AA+/Stable). The affirmations reflect no changes to the guarantee mechanism nor dilution of support from the guarantor. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings on the zero-coupon bonds are equalised with that of Austria as the obligations under the guarantee constitute the sovereign's direct, unsecured, unconditional, irrevocable and unsubordinated debt. They also rank pari passu with the sovereign's all other unsecured and unsubordinated loan or bond indebtedness, except for obligations ranking in priority pursuant to mandatory provisions of law. KAF was established by the KAF Law in November 2015. It is a special purpose vehicle created by the Province of Carinthia (Carinthia) to acquire HETA Asset Resolution AG's (HETA) bonds that are guaranteed by Carinthia and the Holding Company of Carinthia (Kaerntner Landesholding). KAF was formed to take on risks stemming from liabilities assumed by Carinthia and the Holding Company of Carinthia through bond acquisition. The SPV also ensures Carinthia and its legal bodies have the capacity to carry out their designated tasks and prevent serious damage to the national economy. KAF submitted a tender offer to all HETA creditors on 6 September 2016 to acquire certain debt instruments of HETA. According to the offered tender HETA creditors were given the option either to settle their holdings by cash or to exchange for the zero-coupon bonds issued by KAF. The cash settlement option offered to acquire HETA's bonds at a haircut. This corresponded to 75% of senior creditors' outstanding nominal claims of EUR10.2 billion and 30% of subordinated creditors' outstanding nominal claims of EUR0.9 billion. The zero coupon bond exchange option offered senior creditors to exchange their HETA instruments for the zero coupon bond at a conversion rate of 1 to 1. Subordinated creditors had the option to exchange their HETA instruments for either a zero coupon bond at a conversion rate of 1 to 2 or unsecured assignable loans issued by Austria at a ratio of 1 to 1. As some of the subordinated creditors chose the second option, such a loan was issued as well. The tender offer was subject to the approval of a minimum of 25% of senior creditors and 25% of subordinated creditors, and two-thirds of all classes. To date, 99.55% of senior creditors and 89.42% of subordinated creditors and 98.71% of all classes have accepted the offer, so that the tender offer was successfully completed. The zero coupon bond had a repurchase commitment of the KAF. This means the issuer granted the beneficial owners of the bonds the right to require the issuer to repurchase the bonds at a fixed repurchase price calculated on a daily basis. The 180-day repurchase period started 1 December 2016 and ended 30 May 2017. On 30 May 2017, KAF repurchased zero coupon bonds with a nominal amount of EUR9,195,556,007 (89.24% of the zero coupon bond proceeds outstanding). To fund the repurchase, KAF issued bonds guaranteed by OeBFA (Oesterreichische Bundefinanzierungsagentur Ges.m.b.H.), Austrian's Treasury. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of the ratings of Austria would result in a similar rating action on the bonds, provided the guarantee remains unchanged. A negative rating action on Austria will be reflected in the rating of the bonds. Dilution of support from the guarantor as well as a change in or termination of the guarantee will result in a review of the rating of the bonds. Contact: Primary Analyst Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Nilay Akyildiz Director +49 69 768076 134 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 2405 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities – Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001