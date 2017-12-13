Fitch Affirms KGI Bank, Removes Rating Watch; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of Taiwan-based KGI Bank and removed the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) placed on KGI Bank's Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), National Long- and Short-Term Ratings and Viability Rating as well as the Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) on its Support Rating and Support Rating Floor. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. Fitch placed most of KGI Bank's ratings on RWN on 18 July 2017 following the announcement that KGI Bank's sole parent, China Development Financial Holding Corp, planned to acquire a 25.33% stake in Taipei-based China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (China Life (Taiwan)) in a cash tender offer. China Development Financial completed the transaction on 6 September 2017. China Development Financial now owns 34.96% of China Life (Taiwan), as it already held 9.63% through KGI Securities. China Development Financial has three main fully owned subsidiaries, including KGI Bank, KGI Securities and CDIB Capital. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATING The affirmation of KGI Bank's ratings and the Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's view that the addition of China Life (Taiwan) is neutral to the overall credit profile of China Development Financial. This is mainly based on our expectation that China Life (Taiwan) would be able to sustain adequate capitalisation with ongoing earnings generation and would not put additional pressure on the group's capital profile. We believe the acquisition will benefit China Development Financial as business and revenue diversification will increase and the group franchise will be enhanced. However, China Development Financial's capital profile has weakened. The group's equity/assets fell to 10.1% on a fully consolidated basis at end-3Q17 from 17.7% at end-1H17 before the acquisition of the stake in China Life (Taiwan). KGI Bank's ratings reflect a holistic assessment of China Development Financial's credit profile, which is driven by the combined intrinsic strength of KGI Bank, KGI Securities and CDIB Capital, while the incremental risks and value that China Life (Taiwan) add to the group are also taken into consideration. This is because we see KGI Securities and CDIB Capital as having a greater influence on KGI Bank due to their strong integration as well as flexibility over capital and liquidity fungibility. KGI Bank's credit profile is underpinned by an adequate franchise, a moderate earnings generation capacity, as well as a satisfactory capital buffer. This is counterbalanced by our expectation that the bank will grow its balance sheet rapidly, potentially compromising underwriting standards and loan quality. It also considers the potential for a weakening capitalisation of the group, which would in turn affect KGI Bank, if China Development Financial were to continue pursuing inorganic growth to boost shareholder returns through increasing leverage. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR At the same time, we have removed the RWE on KGI Bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor; they are affirmed at '5' and 'NF', respectively, given that KGI Bank has a small deposit franchise share of 1% and is therefore of limited systemic importance. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATING Fitch envisages that China Development Financial's business structure will continue to evolve with the potential expansion of its commercial banking business and insurance operations. Downgrade rating pressure could arise if group capitalisation were to deteriorate materially, along with an increase in risk-taking or pursuit of excessive growth. An upgrade of KGI Bank's ratings is less likely in the near term because we see the group's credit profile constrained by high growth and integration risks as the group has transformed itself with several acquisitions in recent years. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR KGI Bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of Taiwan to provide timely support to the bank. A large increase in deposit market share could trigger an upgrade in the Support Rating and Support Rating Floor. The rating actions are as follows: KGI Bank Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB', removed from RWN; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3', removed from RWN National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)', removed from RWN; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)', removed from RWN Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb', removed from RWN Support Rating affirmed at '5', removed from RWE Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF', removed from RWE Contact: Primary Analyst Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Director +886 2 8175 7605 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tunhwa North. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: The following assumptions were made in analysing the bank's Fitch Core Capital ratios: Taiwan's regulator uses the standardised approach and imposes higher risk-weights on mortgages than regulators in most other developed markets. We have considered the potential effect of these higher risk-weights on the bank's Fitch Core Capital ratios compared with international peers that use lower mortgage risk-weights. 