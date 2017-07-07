Fitch Affirms Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul at 'BB+'; Outlooks Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Metropolitan Municipality of Istanbul's (Istanbul) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. Further, Fitch has affirmed Istanbul's Long Term Local Currency IDR at 'BBB-' and National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA (tur)'. The Outlooks are Stable. The affirmation of the ratings reflects Istanbul's continuing solid operating performance in line with our unchanged base case scenario and expected increase in debt stemming from large capex realisation. Debt servicing would be supported by a healthy operating balance, keeping debt-to-current balance at just below two years. The ratings further take into account the large unhedged FX liabilities of the city and therefore the devaluation risk the city is exposed to. This is partly mitigated by the amortising nature and lengthy maturity of its debt and its predictable non-seasonal monthly cash flows. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fiscal Performance (Strength/ Stable): Fitch projects Istanbul to post strong, albeit declining, operating margins in the high 40s in 2017-2019 (2016: 47%). We expect operating margins to fall on the back of higher operating expenditure ahead of the local elections in 2019. According to 1Q17 interim budgetary results Istanbul had already achieved 27% of the budgeted tax revenue income, including shared tax revenues and transfers received, reflecting continued robust local economic growth. Such tax revenues constitute up to 70% of the city's total income. The city also achieved 13% of its budgeted non-tax revenue, including fees, fines and rental income, due to the seasonality of these items. Total income realisation at end-1Q17 was 22%. Debt (Neutral/ Negative): Debt funding is expected to increase due to significant capex realisation. This is likely to drive debt-to-current balance higher to about two years from a strong one year. In line with our expectations, direct debt-to-current revenue is forecast to increase to about 80% in 2017 from 60% at end-2016. However, the operating balance should remain healthy and support debt-to-current balance at just below two years. Istanbul faces significant foreign exchange risk in times of elevated financial volatility as 98% of its debt at end-2016 was foreign currency-denominated and unhedged, up from 97% in 2015. By currency, euro-denominated loans constitute 91% of the city's foreign-currency debt, with the remainder being US dollar-denominated loans. The weighted maturity of its FX debt was nine years at end-2016, well above Istanbul's expected debt payback (direct debt-to-current balance) ratio of two years. This, together with the city's predictable and non-seasonal monthly cash flows, plus several credit lines with state-owned and commercial banks, mitigates short-term refinancing risk and extends the debt servicing of FX loans. In line with our expectation Istanbul continued to increase intercompany borrowing at zero cost from its water management affiliate ISKI to TRY5.2 billion at end-1Q17, from TRY4billion at end-2016, for which no repayment has been made to date. The city will continue to borrow from its affiliate and increase borrowing to about TRY7 billion at end-2019. We expect this debt will be netted against the transfer of assets that belong to Istanbul and we classify this debt as direct risk. ISKI is one of the most profitable companies of Istanbul and its debt is negligible with debt-to-current revenue below 1%. Contingent liabilities of the city are low, as most of its companies are self-funding. Their debt accounted for 2.4% of city's operating revenue in 2016. Economy (Strength / Stable): Istanbul is Turkey's main economic hub, contributing on average 30.5% of the country's gross value added in 2006-2014 (latest available statistics), with wealth levels far above the country's average. This helps sustain Istanbul's fiscal strength and allows the city to readily access financial markets. Rapid urbanisation and continued immigration flows challenge the city with a continued need for infrastructure investments. In 2016, the population grew 1.7% yoy to 14.8 million. Management (Neutral/ Negative): Istanbul has a track record of disciplined expenditure policy, with spending in 2016 being fully on budget. Nevertheless, significant increases in capex realisation ahead of the local elections will drive debt funding higher, putting pressure on budgetary performance. Also the lack of an explicit strategy regarding the repayment of intercompany loans from ISKI makes the city's contingent liabilities less than transparent. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating of Istanbul is at the sovereign rating level. A reduction of city's debt-to-current revenue below 60% on a sustained basis, coupled with continued financial strength and consistent management policies, could trigger a positive rating action, provided the sovereign rating is also upgraded. A negative rating action on Turkey would be mirrored on Istanbul's ratings. A sharp increase in Istanbul's direct debt-to-current revenue above 100%, driven by a high materialisation rate of capex and local currency devaluation, could also lead to a downgrade of the Long-Term IDRs. Contact: Primary Analyst Nilay Akyildiz Director +49 69 768076 134 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D - 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Committee Chairperson Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001