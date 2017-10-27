Fitch Affirms Mozambique's Foreign Currency IDR at 'RD'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/NEW YORK, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mozambique's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'RD' (Restricted Default). There is no Outlook on the IDR. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation reflects the sovereign's inability to cure the default on debt to external commercial creditors. Since Fitch downgraded Mozambique to 'RD' in November 2016, the sovereign has missed two coupon payments on its sole Eurobond, as well as principal and interest payments on guaranteed loans to state-owned companies Proindicus and Mozambique Asset Management. There has been very little progress regarding resolution of the sovereign default. Fitch expects the process of debt restructuring to be protracted, given uncertainty around the timing and sequencing of steps needed for talks to advance. In June, the Attorney General published a summary of a Kroll audit of USD2 billion in borrowing by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) - agreed to as a first step for potential renewal of a lending facility with the IMF. However, the IMF has indicated the audit has not fulfilled its preconditions of transparency given information gaps regarding the use of a large share of the loan proceeds, specifically USD500 million in proceeds the auditor was unable to account for, and USD713 million in potential over-invoicing. Local political sensitivities could complicate further disclosures by the government. Fitch believes resumption of an IMF programme is unlikely in the near term. The path forward on debt renegotiation remains unclear in the absence of progress on an IMF programme, as some creditors have suggested this as an important prerequisite for discussions to begin. It also remains unclear how potential inter-creditor disputes could evolve. Bondholders recently affirmed their position that restructuring should focus on the SOE loans, but the authorities have stuck to pledges of equal treatment of private creditors. An additional uncertainty facing debt talks is how they could be affected by the potential fiscal windfall from gas projects (which could come online as soon as 2022) and recovery in the local currency. Although these factors both stand to improve sovereign debt service capacity, it is unclear how it could affect the bargaining positions of the government and creditors. Public finances remain under stress, prompted by suspension in foreign grants and economic deceleration resulting from the debt debacle. Official data show large spending reductions so far in 2017, driven primarily by under-execution of capex (forced by financing constraints) and subsidy cuts; however, official data on a cash basis do not capture growing supplier arrears reported to have accumulated, and thus could significantly understate fiscal imbalances on a commitment basis. Fitch projects a modest narrowing in the fiscal deficit to 6.8% of GDP in 2017, from 7.0% in 2016. The 2018 budget targets roughly 2pp-of-GDP in deficit reduction, but the spending restraint this requires could be difficult to achieve in Fitch's view (especially in the high and rigid wage bill). External financing constraints have led the government to draw heavily on credit from the central bank up to the legal limit. Fitch projects debt will fall to 94% of GDP in 2017 from 114% in 2016, capturing a jump in domestic debt offset by a much larger fall in external debt due to the recovery of the metical. The vast majority of sovereign debt is denominated in foreign currency, rendering solvency and liquidity metrics highly sensitive to the exchange rate. Despite persisting fiscal risks, some stabilisation in the broader macroeconomic picture has continued. A surge in commodity exports and slowdown in imports have led to a significant reduction in the current account deficit net of foreign direct investment, and supported a 30% appreciation of the metical as of late October relative to the prior year. Central bank reserves recovered to USD2.5 billion in August from a low point of USD1.9 billion in October 2016. Inflation has fallen swiftly in the past year, to 11% in September 2017 from 26% a year earlier, on tight monetary policies, metical appreciation, and a favourable base effect. Lower inflation has provided some space for the central bank to loosen policies, including policy rate cuts in April and October, but support for the broader economy could be blunted by a crowding-out effect given heavy sovereign domestic borrowing. The economy has avoided recession through the on-going sovereign debt crisis, but a recovery is being restrained by lingering spill-overs on domestic demand via weaker public investment, credit availability, real wages, and confidence. Real GDP growth of 3% (year-on-year) in 1H17 mostly reflected a surge in export volumes in extractive sectors (namely due to better prices and logistical improvements boosting coal shipments), but the non-extractive economy grew just 1.2%. Fitch expects growth of 4.2% for the year as a whole. Mozambique's favourable demographic profile and vast natural resources support strong growth prospects relative to peers, and there have been positive signs in recent months that long-awaited megaprojects in the gas sector could finally be materialising. In June, energy firm Eni signed a deal to move forward with a large gas project (Area 4), and Anadarko has announced it could reach a final investment decision on an even larger project (Area 1) in 2018. The banking system remains a weak spot in the broader macro picture. Banks have seen their asset quality suffer from spill-overs of the sovereign debt crisis, via exposures to local firms affected by government arrears, and to the defaulted SOE loans in some cases. The central bank has intervened in several failing banks, and has imposed tighter capital adequacy and liquidity requirements that could encourage consolidation and support stability in the sector. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) In line with Fitch's published criteria and reflecting the fact that Mozambique remains in default on its commercial debt obligations, the sovereign rating committee has not utilised the SRM output and has maintained the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'RD'. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year-centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The curing of the default, such as through a debt restructuring leading to a normalisation of relations with creditors would lead to an upgrade of the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. At such time, Fitch would review Mozambique's ratings and upgrade the ratings to a level consistent with the sovereign's ability and willingness to service debt, as well as its economic fundamentals. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that broad political stability will be maintained despite sporadic skirmishes between government forces and guerrillas associated with the main opposition party RENAMO. The full list of rating actions is as follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'RD' Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'CC' Short-Term Foreign- and Local Currency IDRs affirmed at 'C' Country Ceiling affirmed at 'B-' Contact: Primary Analyst Erich Arispe Director +44 20 3530 1753 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Todd Martinez Director +1-212-908-0897 Committee Chairperson Jan Friederich Senior Director +852 2263 9910 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001