Fitch Affirms M&T Bank Corporation's Long-Term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed M&T Bank Corporation's (MTB) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Rating (VR) at 'A' and 'a', respectively. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The rating action follows a periodic review of the large regional banking group, which includes M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Finance Corporation (COF), Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG), Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Huntington Bancshares Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), MUFG Americas Holding Corporation (MUAH), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC), Regions Financial Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB), and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC). Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are published separately, and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in general, refer to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic Review,' to be published shortly. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT MTB's rating affirmation is supported by the company's core strengths and financial profile, such as consistently delivering solid performance through various economic downturns as well as its improved capital position. Additionally, Fitch views the company's strong franchise, veteran management team, and revenue diversification favorably. MTB's core earnings profile is considered to be one of the strongest of its peer group. MTB is one of the most consistent performers from an earnings perspective and its financial measures have seen less volatility than most of its large regional peers. As an example, MTB's ROA has one of the lowest 10-year standard deviations among its peers. More recently, MTB's results have benefited from recent rate increases with NIM rising 31bps on the back of net interest income growth of 9% for 2Q17 compared to 2Q16. Going forward, Fitch expects modest expansion of the NIM with some pressure expected in the 2H17 from loan spreads and refinancing of long-term debt. MTB's Written Agreement with the Federal Reserve was lifted in July 2017. Fitch recognizes that MTB could begin to pursue its long-established M&A strategy although not expected in the near-term given the recent Hudson City acquisition. In Fitch's view, given improvements to BSA/AML compliance areas, MTB would be well positioned to execute on future bank acquisitions. Further, MTB has proven its ability to successfully execute M&A transactions and integrate them effectively. Despite all of its acquisitions, MTB has typically put its management team into place, which has helped maintain its consistent strategy and direction over many decades. Strategically, the franchise seeks to add to its density in the corridor from NY to northern VA. Fitch believes the Hudson City acquisition should provide a solid platform for future commercial growth and deepens MTB's franchise in the Northeast, particularly in Northern New Jersey, where the company historically had a limited presence. The company has also indicated that the deal is still in-line to achieve many of its projected targets. The focus will be to transition HCBK from a residential mortgage lender to a commercial lender over the next few years. Credit performance is consistently solid, despite the company's large exposure to commercial real-estate assets (CRE), which stood at 35% of total loans versus the large regional peer average of 19% as of June 30, 2017. MTB's NCOs and NPAs have been superior versus most of its peer group through numerous economic and real estate downturns and indicative of the strong credit culture at the company. Fitch believes the company's reserve coverage also provides good support given loss history. Although MTB's CRE lending, particularly multi-family, has been growing rapidly, albeit slowing in recent periods and competition has been aggressive for the industry, Fitch's affirmation incorporates the expectation that MTB would continue to deliver superior credit performance. Fitch recognizes that MTB has continued to build capital in line with similarly-rated peers. MTB's tangible common equity ratio stood at 8.93% versus a 6.41% 10-year average. In Fitch's view, MTB's longer-term capital ratios will tend to fall on the mid to lower-end of the large regional peer group averages. However, Fitch's believes the company's strong equity generation, good asset quality performance through various credit cycles, solid reserves when compared to net charge-offs (NCOs) help offset the company's leaner capital position. Further, Fitch considers MTB's management team to be a rating strength given the stable, average tenure of 20+ years with the company. Further, despite a history of acquisitions, board composition has not changed dramatically. Fitch estimates 12% of MTB's ownership is held by management and employees of the company, which creates a strong alignment between management and shareholders interest. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR MTB has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, MTB is not systemically important and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support. ] SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES MTB's subordinated debt is notched one level below its VR for loss severity. MTB's preferred stock is notched five levels below its VR, two times for loss severity and three times for non-performance, while MTB's trust preferred securities are notched two times from the VR for loss severity and two times for non-performance. These ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria and assessment of the instruments non-performance and loss severity risk profiles and have been affirmed due to the affirmation of the VR. LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS The uninsured deposit ratings of Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co, are rated one notch higher than MTB's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default. HOLDING COMPANY MTB's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating companies and bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Ratings are also equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding company and subsidiary failure and default probabilities. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, VR, AND SENIOR DEBT MTB's ratings are at the high end of its rating potential given its performance and credit profile. Although not envisioned over the rating horizon, MTB's ratings could have positive momentum should it develop a more diversified franchise by strengthening its consumer/retail penetration and product offerings along with further geographic diversification of its commercial lending book, while successfully integrating Hudson City. This would also entail maintaining peer leading profitability and asset quality measures. Conversely, negative rating drivers would be a more aggressive approach to capital management, and/or announcing an acquisition in the near term given the sizeable Hudson City transaction. In addition, unexpected changes to current business strategy or key executive management would also be viewed negatively. Although not expected, a material deterioration in credit performance could signal an increase in risk appetite and/or loosening underwriting, which would be viewed negatively. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Since MTB's Support and Support Rating Floors are '5' and 'NF', respectively, there is limited likelihood that these ratings will change over the foreseeable future. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings for MTB and its operating companies' subordinated debt and preferred stock are sensitive to any change to MTB's VR. LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS The long- and short-term deposit ratings are sensitive to any change to MTB's Long- and Short-term IDR. HOLDING COMPANY Should MTB's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: M&T Bank Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability at 'a'; --Preferred stock at 'BB+'. --Support at '5'; --Support floor 'NF'. Manufacturers and Traders Trust Co --Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Long-term deposits at 'A+'. --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Viability at 'a'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A'; --Subordinated debt at 'A-'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor 'NF'. Wilmington Trust, N.A. (formerly M&T Bank, NA) --Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Long-term deposits at 'A+'. --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Short-term deposits at 'F1'; --Viability at 'a'; --Support at '5'; --Support floor 'NF'. Wilmington Trust Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Subordinated debt at 'A-'; --Viability at 'a'. --Support at '5'; --Support floor at `NF'. Wilmington Trust Company --Long-term IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F1'; --Viability at 'a'. --Support at '5'; --Support floor at 'NF' Provident (MD) Capital Trust I --Preferred stock at 'BBB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Doriana Gamboa Senior Director +1-212-908-0865 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Bain Rumohr Director +1-312-368-3153 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0556 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here 