Fitch Affirms PayPal's IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) at 'BBB+', and assigned a new 'BBB+' rating to PayPal's $3 billion senior unsecured, 364-day delayed draw term loan. PayPal's strong leadership role in the digital payments arena and solid profitability positions the company well in the years ahead. The company has publicly signalled a move toward debt as part of its capital structure but we believe PayPal will continue to manage its balance sheet conservatively and that incremental leverage is likely to augment a growing cash balance abroad. In the absence of major tax reform that could enable PayPal to efficiently reposition its significant offshore cash balance, Fitch expects the company to maintain domestic debt to fund share repurchases and acquisitions, while continuing to accumulate a cash balance offshore. The offshore cash could serve as contingent liquidity for the company's domestic balance sheet; therefore, Fitch uses a supplemental adjusted net leverage to supplement gross leverage metrics when assessing the company's credit profile. KEY RATING DRIVERS Secular Tailwinds Remain in Place: The ratings and Outlook reflect Fitch's expectations for a continuation of strong secular growth in global e-commerce spend through the intermediate term. This view is supported by the Fitch U.S. retail team, which expects U.S. retail sales, excluding automobiles and gasoline, to grow 3%-4% in 2018, similar to the 3.5% projected for 2017, on a generally consistent economic backdrop. The online channel is expected to capture essentially all of this yoy growth. E-commerce remains one of the fastest growing segments in retail and PayPal is well positioned to benefit from this secular growth. Its market leadership in payments should enable continued revenue growth at least in-line with overall e-commerce spending. U.S. e-commerce spending grew 15.6% YTD through September 2017 and approximately 15% in 2016 (per the U.S. Census Bureau) versus PayPal's revenue growth of 19% and 17%, respectively. Recall, PayPal generates ~54% of its revenue today from the U.S. With 9%-10% e-commerce penetration of overall retail sales today (both U.S. and globally) and shifting consumer behavior, Fitch believes online spending trends will remain strong over the rating horizon and support PayPal's own growth. Strong and Growing FCF: Fitch expects cash flow generation to remain strong over the next few years with normalized FCF of at least $3 billion-$4 billion per year, meaningfully above the $2.5 billion reported in 2016 and $1.8 billion in 2015. This growth is driven by double-digit top-line improvement, leverage on less variable operating expenses, and strong flow-through from EBITDA. Profitability improved ~90bps yoy for the YTD period ended September 2017, but Fitch estimates EBITDA margins remain in the mid-20% range over our forecast period. We expect any margin improvements will be limited due to a number of factors including: intense competition, large merchants in the revenue mix, a change in product mix, recent agreements with Visa and MasterCard, and increased mobile penetration. Balance Sheet Post Credit Portfolio Sale: PayPal announced in November 2017 a sale of its U.S. Consumer Credit portfolio business to Synchrony Financial (BBB-) for more than $6 billion in after-tax/expense cash proceeds. Fitch views the move as a credit positive that has several benefits, as the divestiture: 1) frees up significant amounts of capital that was being used to support the Credit portfolio (more than $1 billion/year), 2) de-risks PayPal's operating profile for the next economic downturn, and 3) would nearly double the company's cash balance from 3Q17 levels (we estimate $12-$13 billion). We also see potential for incremental benefits from PayPal's profit share arrangement if Synchrony is able to accelerate growth in the portfolio as a more focused lender. It is important to note the company has signalled its intention to add debt as a more meaningful part of its capital structure by drawing on its $2 billion revolver in 3Q17 and adding an incremental $3 billion 364-day unsecured delayed-draw term loan in December 2017. This will help support cash needs in the U.S. given a large and growing cash balance abroad. Fitch believes the company will look to repatriate cash to the U.S., although the amount and ultimate impact on the capital structure may depend upon proposed tax reform. Competitive Market Segment: PayPal operates in a highly fragmented, competitive industry with no signs of competitive pressures easing over the next several years. The company faces competition not only from traditional payment companies such as Visa and Mastercard but also from new entrants such as Apple, Google, Amazon and technology start-ups. The company has executed well in the digital e-commerce payments and money transfer markets despite competition but the market is still too nascent to declare long-term winners in the segment. E-commerce penetration is low both in the U.S. and globally and PayPal has yet to crack the traditional brick and mortar retail point of sale (POS) segment in a meaningful way. Venmo Monetization Opportunity Still Unclear: Management has referred to Venmo as one of its "crown jewels" with significant monetization potential in the years ahead. Venmo is a peer-to-peer money transfer application that was acquired with the company's 2013 Braintree acquisition. The business is still relatively small, with only ~7% of TTM Total Payment Volume (TPV) from Venmo, but grew 2x+ over the same period. PayPal is not generating much revenue from Venmo today and Fitch does see monetization potential in the coming years but it is unclear what the ramp and economic model will look like. Fitch estimates any 2018 impact from Venmo to be minimal with a more meaningful revenue and EBIT contribution starting in 2019. DERIVATION SUMMARY PayPal is a leader in the digital payments arena and its brand has become synonymous with e-commerce checkout and digital money transfer in certain regions of the world such as the U.S. The markets in which PayPal competes are fragmented and competitive, but the company: 1) has executed well in growing its business post-spin from EBAY above the rate of industry growth, 2) has strong/growing cash flows (EBITDA/FCF up 20%-30% YTD through September 2017), and 3) will have a significant amount of cash on its balance sheet following the November 2017 announced sale of its U.S. Consumer Credit portfolio. The company operates with key financial metrics that are better than many 'BBB+'-rated peers in Fitch's technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) universe, but we also factor in competitive and acquisition risks. PayPal has grown largely through internal CF generation but has begun to layer in a modest amount of leverage to support its growth and to fund domestic cash requirements. As the company evolves toward having debt as a component of its capital structure, Fitch believes management will continue to take a conservative approach to managing the balance sheet. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: --Revenue growth in the mid-teens over the rating horizon, at least in-line with growth in e-commerce spending EBITDA margins of 26%-27%, slightly above the 26.1% reported for the nine months ended September 2017; we estimate incremental margins remain in the 20%-30% range, leverage from monetizing Venmo in the coming years (little/no revenue today), and opex growing at mid/high-single digits --Capex at 6% of revenues, relatively in-line with 2016 and above 5%-5.5% in 2017 --Incremental debt being added to fund U.S. cash needs and to fund acquisitions and shareholder returns --M&A spending of $1 billion per year, within the range of spend from 2015-17 and assuming acquisitions are focused on technology and personnel versus immediate accretion to EBITDA --Buybacks of $1 billion-$2 billion per year due to higher cash balance and to help offset dilution from stock-based compensation RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action --Management commits to sustained total gross leverage near 1.5x or below, signalling the company is confident it has achieved sufficient scale to organically fund acquisitions and shareholder returns --A more detailed understanding of the company's financial and capital allocation policy surrounding any potential large-scale M&A --Venmo monetization and opex leverage enables margin expansion to the high-20% range or above in the coming years Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action --Total gross leverage near 2.5x or higher on a sustained basis, particularly driven by debt-financed acquisitions and/or share repurchases --Execution of large-scale M&A, particularly acquisitions that have minimal near-term CF accretion --Signs of revenue/TPV growth materially below industry e-commerce trends --Greater than expected take-rate pressure --Loss of and/or material negative revision to eBay partnership, particularly without a sizeable and immediate new replacement partnership (eBay comprised 22% of revenue in 2016) LIQUIDITY Liquidity Position: PayPal has a strong balance sheet overall, although US cash sources are more limited as much of its cash is held abroad. The company has $6.3 billion of cash and investments (excluding $800 million of customer balances), a $2 billion revolver (which can be increased by up to $500 million) only partially drawn today, an undrawn $3 billion 364-day delayed-draw term loan and robust FCF generation of more than $3 billion per year. Management recently indicated publicly it will move toward a more optimal capital structure with some debt. However, the company has conservatively managed its balance sheet since its 2015 spin from EBAY and Fitch expects this to continue over the ratings horizon even with modest incremental leverage. Additionally, the company will realize more than $6 billion of cash proceeds in 2018 from the sale of its U.S. Consumer Credit portfolio to Synchrony (deal estimated to close in 2H18), which we estimate could provide the company with cash of at least $14 billion-$15 billion exiting 2018 even assuming buybacks and M&A. It is important to note a meaningful portion of the company's cash and investments (more than 75% as of YE16) is held abroad, as will be the $6 billion of proceeds from the Credit sale, and thus would be subject to tax upon repatriation to the U.S. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch affirms the following ratings: PayPal Holdings, Inc. --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+'; --$2 billion senior unsecured revolver at 'BBB+'. Fitch assigns the following ratings: PayPal Holdings, Inc. --$3 billion senior unsecured 364-day delayed-draw term loan at 'BBB+'. Contact: Primary Analyst Robert Galtman, CFA Director +1 312-368-2053 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor must be disclosed (in bullet points). Analysts should refer to the relevant section of the Data Control Form and discuss and agree the proposed disclosure at the rating committee. This disclosure should appear after the analyst contact information. --No material adjustments have been made that have not been disclosed in public filings of this issuer. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. 