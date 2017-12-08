Fitch Affirms Poland at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Poland's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Poland's 'A-' ratings reflect its strong macro fundamentals, supported by a sound monetary framework and solid banking sector. The ratings are constrained by weak GDP per capita relative to the peer median and high net external debt (32% of GDP in 2Q17 compared with 6% for the 'A' median). Fitch expects GDP will grow 4.4% in 2017. The acceleration from 2.9% in 2016 primarily reflects stronger domestic demand as investment benefits from the ramp up in European Union (EU) funds' disbursements and consumption is supported by the fall in unemployment (at 4.6% in September from 5.9% a year ago) and rise in social benefits. The agency expects GDP growth to slow but remain high, at 3.6% in 2018 and 3.2% in 2019. Potentially faster than expected external demand is the main upside risk to our forecast. With the sharp and rapid fall in unemployment, capacity constraints caused by labour shortages are a downside risk to growth. Labour supply has benefited from inflows of Ukrainian workers (estimated at 1.2 million in 2017), which has contributed to alleviating pressure on the labour market and limiting wage growth so far. However, these inflows could dissipate and Fitch expects that fast wage growth (+7.4% y/y in October) will translate into rising inflation. The CPI index (national measure) grew 2.5% in November. We expect that the central bank will start increasing its policy rate from 2018 in response, to 3.0% by end-2019 from 1.5% currently. This should keep inflation at around 2.5% by end-2019, in line with the central bank's target. Fitch expects the general government deficit will tighten to 1.8% of GDP in 2017 from 2.5% in 2016. Budget revenues are benefiting from strong GDP growth (including a rise in VAT revenues by 23% y/y over the first 9 months of 2017). The agency expects that the deficit will rise to 2.3% of GDP in 2018 and 2.5% in 2019 as increased spending (including the cost of a lower retirement age and higher investment) will be only partially covered by the continued rise in revenues. Deterioration in the economy and its impact on revenue is the main risk to the forecast. Fitch expects government debt will decline to 53.1% at end-2017 from 54.1% in 2016. Debt should gradually reduce thereafter, to 52.0% by 2019 and stabilise around 53.0% of GDP in the medium term. Given the high share of foreign currency debt (31.6% of total state treasury debt in September 2017), a key risk to debt dynamics is currency depreciation. The authorities aim to reduce the share of foreign debt to below 30%. Fitch expects the current account deficit to increase slightly, to -0.5% of GDP in 2017 and -1.7% by 2019, from -0.3% in 2016, reflecting the impact on higher domestic demand on imports. This should be more than offset by non-debt capital inflows, including stronger grants from the EU, and allow a gradual decline in net external debt, to 28% of GDP by 2019 from 32% in mid-2017. Poland ended its IMF Flexible Credit Line (FCL) in November this year. The country had benefited from the precautionary line since 2009 but never used it. Fitch understands that the main reason behind this change is the improved global environment and stronger official reserves at the central bank. Fitch expects Poland's official foreign reserves to be USD118 billion at end-2017 (5 months of current account payments, CXP) versus USD62 billion (2.8 months of CXP) at end-2008. The banking system is well capitalised (18.5% in mid-2017), liquid and profitable. It has proved resilient to shocks and its reliance on foreign funding has declined in recent years. Impaired loans were 6.0% of total gross loans in 1H17. Banks' credit to the private sector grew 5% y/y in September (after adjusting for exchange rate movement). Fitch expects lending growth to accelerate to 7-8% in nominal terms in the coming years, reflecting the supportive macroeconomic environment. Risks related to administrative solutions for foreign-currency mortgages (CHF loans are equivalent to 6% of GDP) have abated and proposals being discussed would be manageable for the sector. Tensions with the EU have continued with the EU parliament voting in November to prepare a formal request to the EU Council to activate Article VII of the Treaty over "a clear risk of a serious breach" in EU values. Tense relationships with other EU countries could increase the risk that EU funds are cut in the next budget cycle (2021-2027) or that additional conditionality is placed on their disbursement. This could affect Poland's economic performance and public finances given that the country is the largest recipient of EU funds in nominal terms. However, these risks would only materialise after 2021, which is beyond the current rating horizon. GDP per capita is still well below peers, although high GDP growth in recent years and economic integration within the EU have supported income convergence towards the EU average. Income per capita on a purchasing power parity basis is closer to the peer median. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Poland a score equivalent to a rating of 'A' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LT FC) IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - External finances: -1 notch, to reflect Poland's high net external debt relative to the peers. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. Nonetheless, the following risk factors could, individually or collectively, trigger negative rating action: - Any sign that the relevance of the 3% of GDP EU deficit criteria weakens as a fiscal anchor, or failure to stabilise the debt-GDP ratio in the medium term. - Weaker macro-economic policy framework potentially resulting in deterioration in the investment climate, macro instability and lower GDP growth. The following risk factors could, individually or collectively, trigger positive rating action: - Continued high GDP growth that supports income convergence towards the 'A' category median. - Continued reduction in net external debt ratio supported by stronger current account balances and non-debt capital inflows. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that economies in the eurozone, Poland's main economic partners, will grow 2.3% in 2017, 2.2% in 2018 and 1.7% in 2019 from 1.8% in 2016. The full list of rating actions is as follows: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' Country Ceiling affirmed at 'AA-' Issue ratings on long-term senior unsecured foreign-currency bonds affirmed at 'A-' Issue ratings on long-term senior unsecured local-currency bonds affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Arnaud Louis Director +33 1 44 29 91 42 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 68 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Paul Gamble Senior Director +44 20 3530 1623 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 21 Jul 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001