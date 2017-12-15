Fitch Affirms Polish City of Szczecin at 'A-'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Polish City of Szczecin's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has affirmed Szczecin's Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F2'. Fitch has also affirmed Szczecin's National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(pol)' with Stable Outlook and National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(pol). The ratings reflect Fitch's unchanged view that Szczecin will maintain its strong operating performance, supported by strong financial and strategic management. The ratings also reflect the city's high liquidity buffer limiting new borrowings, moderate direct debt levels and manageable debt service ratios. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch expects that in the medium term Szczecin will continue to see satisfactory operating performance, with an operating margin of 11%-12% annually and an operating balance on average at around PLN200 million or 3x annual debt service (instalments with interest). In 2016 Szczecin posted a high operating margin of 14% and an operating balance of PLN287 million or over 5x annual debt service. The 2016 results were boosted by a PLN75 million of one-off revenue from VAT returned to the city. Adjusting for this item and also the inflating effects of the Family 500+ transfers, the operating margin would have still been strong at 11.6%. As with many other Polish subnationals, Szczecin faces pressure on its operating expenditure. In 2017 growth of operating expenditure may outpace that of revenue due to pressure on spending stemming mainly from education (due to a reform launched by the state government in all Polish municipalities), and salaries. Additionally, upcoming local elections in 2018 mean Polish cities are unlikely to cut rigid operating expenditure next year. We expect the city's direct debt to remain stable at below 50% of current revenue in 2017 (PLN988 million) before potentially resuming a growth path when investments accelerate. We also assume that the debt payback ratio will be maintained at around five years, well below the city's final debt maturity of 25 years. In 2017 Szczecin did not incur any new debt due to high accumulated cash and lower capex. Fitch regards the city's strong liquidity buffer as a positive rating factor. Cash in Szczecin's accounts plus liquid deposits averaged PLN384 million between January and October 2017. Additionally, Szczecin has an available liquidity credit line of PLN150 million, which the city has not used due to its strong liquidity. Over the medium term, Szczecin's liquidity may partly be deployed for capex financing but should remain healthy. We expect Szczecin to maintain a high level of investments over the medium term, taking advantage of EU funds available for the 2014-2020 period. We expect capex to intensify from 2018 to PLN450 million-PLN500 million or around 17% of total expenditure, above the PLN300 million expected for 2017. Capex financing will largely come from capital revenue and the city's own resources and partly from new debt. Fitch views the city's administration practices as a supportive rating factor. This includes financial discipline and funds accumulation for capex financing as well as efficient cost control. The city's authorities are focused on creating conditions conducive to business development, attracting new investors and improving local infrastructure by taking advantage of the grants from the EU budget for 2014-2020. We also view positively the city's debt policy, which aims to raise long-term low-cost funding from international financial institutions, secure smooth debt repayments and maintain a liquidity buffer to offset FX and floating interest rate risk. Forty-eight per cent of the city's debt is floating-rate and 35% is euro-denominated. Szczecin has around 405,000 inhabitants, making it the seventh-largest Polish city. GRP per capita was 120% of the national average in 2015. Szczecin's economy is diversified, with services playing an important role. The local economy has benefited from improvements in the local infrastructure. This has stimulated business activity and provides the city with higher tax revenue. The unemployment rate in October 2017 of 3.4% was significantly below the national average of 6.6%. The regulatory regime for Polish local governments (LRGs) is reasonably stable. Their activities and financial statements are closely monitored and reviewed by the central administration. Disclosure of the LRGs' accounts is satisfactory. The main revenue sources, such as income tax revenue, transfers and subsidies from the central government are centrally distributed according to a legally defined formula, which limits the central government's scope for discretion. However, local tax rates such as property tax, which LRGs are entitled to collect, are capped by the state. This makes LRGs somewhat reliant on decisions made by the central government and limits their revenue-raising flexibility. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if the city improves its operating performance with an operating margin of above 15% on a sustained basis and maintains a debt payback ratio of below three years, providing the sovereign ratings (A-/Stable) are also upgraded. The ratings could be downgraded if the city's debt payback ratio deteriorates to above eight years, due to a sustained weakening in operating results or a significant rise in the city's direct debt to above 70% of current revenue. Contact: Primary Analyst Magdalena Mikolajczak Analyst +48 22 338 62 85 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Renata Dobrzynska Director +48 22 338 62 82 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 99 01 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the "NRSRO"). While certain of the NRSRO’s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the "non-NRSROs") and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.