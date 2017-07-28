(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Prosperity Fund Luxembourg's (RPFL) Investment Management Quality Rating (IMQR) at "Strong". The fund is managed by Prosperity Capital Management (UK) Limited (PCM). KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating affirmation primarily reflects RPFL's stable and high-quality investment process, unchanged core investment resources (staff and technology) and sound risk management framework. Fitch sees an improving risk-adjusted performance trend, albeit still broadly in line with peers. RPFL's 'Strong' rating is based on the following category scores: Investment Process: Excellent Investment Resources: Excellent Risk Management: Strong Investment Performance: Consistent Company and Client Servicing: Proficient Fund Presentation RPFL is a long-only bottom-up, fundamental equity stock-picking fund focussed on Russia and the former Soviet Union countries. The fund is a UCITS-compliant Luxembourg SICAV and was launched in February 2013, although a clone fund, the UCITs-compliant Seligson & Co Russian Prosperity Fund, has been active since 2000. RPFL had USD364 million in assets under management (AUM) as of end-June 2017. Investment Process Fitch views the depth of research and resulting thorough knowledge of companies the fund provides a competitive advantage. RPFL uses a long-term, discretionary, bottom-up, activist, investment approach. Research focuses on qualitative company and management analysis, with an emphasis on value and catalysts of change. Decision-making is consensual, but with some reliance on the lead portfolio advisor (PA). Liquidity requirements and levels of conviction rather than specific risk guidelines drive position-sizing and overall portfolio construction. The PA uses in-depth, fundamental proprietary research to build a concentrated portfolio of around 30 to 40 positions. Investment Resources The investment team shows great depth, which is a differentiating factor. It consists of seven analysts based in Moscow with sectoral responsibilities. Three of the analysts are also PAs. Alexey Krivoshapko is the lead PA. He joined PCM in 2008 and has 15 years of industry experience. The operational and IT environment is adequate for the requirements of the investment process. It is built around proprietary systems, providing well-controlled and efficient workflows. FundPartner Solutions (Europe) S.A., a dedicated management company created by Pictet in Luxembourg, acts as administrator. Risk Management RPFL benefits from a combination of a strong compliance and control framework, close front-office portfolio oversight and risk management discipline. PCM closely monitors each stock risk individually, in line with the fund's bottom-up, long-term investment approach and given its concentrated holdings. In the absence of a separate investment risk management function, the CIO and group compliance officer review trades and exposures to ensure that the portfolio is not exposed to excessive or unintended risk. Investment Performance The fund's three-year risk-adjusted performance metrics are healthy, with a second quintile performance and volatility being in line with peers over the last three years. Rolling (Jensen's) alpha (a measure of a portfolio's risk-adjusted performance relative to a benchmark) has been trending up since late 2015, which translates into a strong information ratio (a measure of risk-adjusted alpha). However, the fund's maximum (six month) drawdown over three-year and one-year volatility is high relative to peers, but is largely consistent with the long term investment approach and concentration levels of the fund. Company and Client Servicing Company and client servicing is "proficient", largely driven by PCM being a boutique investment manager. PCM had USD3.2 billion of AUM at end-June 2017, up from USD1.9 billion at end-2014. The firm has seen significant AUM volatility in the past, a function of its focus on a single asset class. Client servicing is high-quality. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating could be sensitive to material changes in one or several of five IMQR pillars. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade. For example, this could be manifested in a structural deterioration in the fund's performance, excessive risk-taking, key investment staff departure or a deterioration of the company's financial health. 