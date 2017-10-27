Fitch Affirms Russia's Stavropol Region at 'BB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Stavropol Region's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BB' with a Stable Outlook and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B'. The region's senior debt long-term rating has been affirmed at 'BB'. The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario regarding expected consolidation of the region's sound operating performance, stabilisation of debt metrics and a narrowing budget deficit over the medium-term. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BB' ratings reflect Stavropol's track record of satisfactory budgetary performance with an operating balance more than covering interest payments and moderate debt with a high proportion of low-cost budget loans. The ratings also take into account persistent refinancing pressure, below the national median of socio-economic metrics and a weak institutional framework for Russian subnationals. Fitch expects the operating balance will consolidate at 11%-13% of operating revenue in 2017-2019 (2016: 11.2%), supported by moderate expansion of the tax base on the back of Russia's economic recovery and an increase of current transfers from the federal budget. The latter is mostly the result of a new approach to general-purpose grants allocation, which will increase 30% yoy for Stavropol in 2017. During 8M17 Stavropol has collected 66% of its revenue budgeted for the full year and incurred only 57% of its full-year budgeted expenditure, which resulted in an interim budget surplus of almost RUB6 billion. However, Fitch projects that seasonal acceleration of expenditure in 4Q17 will likely turn the positive interim result into a moderate full-year deficit of close to 2.5% of total revenue. Fitch also expects only small budget deficits before debt in 2018-2019 while the administration aims to balance its budget, which will limit the region's borrowing requirements. Fitch expects the region's direct risk will stabilise at around 45% of current revenue over the medium-term. During 8M17 the region's direct risk decreased to RUB28 billion from RUB38.5 billion. Low-cost budget loans dominated total debt at 60% as of 1 September 2017; issued debt represented another 30% while the remainder was bank loans. As with most of its national peers, Stavropol remains exposed to refinancing pressure with 66% of maturities due in 2017-2019. The weighted average life of debt at three years as of 1 September 2017 was lower than the region's direct risk-to-current balance ratio of 5.5 years in 2016. Positively, the region replaced costly bank loans due in 2018-2019 with low-cost budget loans, which will result in material interest savings. Moreover, parts of the region's budget loans will be restructured with more favourable repayment terms according to a recent federal government decision. The refinancing needs for end-2017 amount to a low RUB1.5 billion and could easily be covered by liquidity, including RUB14.2 billion of unutilised credit lines as of 1 September 2017. Stavropol's socio-economic profile is historically weaker than that of the average Russian region. Its economy is dominated by agriculture, food processing and the chemicals industry. Its GRP per capita in 2015 was 66% of the national median. The region's administration expects the local economy will start to recover gradually in 2017 after a period of contraction in 2015-2016. Fitch expects the Russian economy will grow 2% in 2017, and similar growth for the region. Russia's institutional framework for subnationals is a constraint on the region's ratings. Frequent changes in both the allocation of revenue sources and the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of government limit Stavropol's forecasting ability and negatively affect the republic's strategic planning, as well as debt and investment management. RATING SENSITIVITIES Maintaining its sound operating performance and extending its debt repayment profile that leads to the direct risk-to-current balance ratio moving towards the weighted average life of the region's debt could lead to an upgrade of Stavropol. A consistently weak operating balance that is insufficient to cover interest expense, coupled with an increase in direct risk above 60% of current revenue, could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Victoria Semerkhanova Associate Director +7 495 956 99 65 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 24 05 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts to make the local and regional government internationally comparable for analytical purposes. These adjustments include: - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue; - Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. - Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001