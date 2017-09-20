Fitch Affirms Seven Taiwanese Banks; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, September 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of EnTie Commercial Bank, Far Eastern International Bank (FEIB), King's Town Bank (KTB), Sunny Bank, Taichung Commercial Bank Company Limited, Taipei Star Bank (TSB) and The Shanghai Commercial and Savings Bank (SCSB). The Rating Outlooks are Stable. At the same time, Fitch has upgraded Taichung's Support Rating to '4' from '5' and revised Support Rating Floor to 'B+' from 'NF' due to bank's increasing regional significance in Taichung City, Taiwan's second largest city by population. The bank has steadily expanded its deposit market share to 1.6% at end-1Q17, from 1.1% at end-2010. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATINGS The banks' ratings are driven by their intrinsic credit profiles and have been affirmed with Stable Outlooks as Fitch expect the banks to maintain stable balance-sheet strength in 2017 and 2018, including enhanced provision buffers, adequate capitalisation and healthy liquidity. A modest economic recovery would support the banks' asset quality and earnings. The central bank ended its rate cuts in 3Q16 in light of renewed economic growth and a small pick-up in loan growth and easing margin compression suggest a stable earnings outlook. The banks' impaired loan ratio and return on assets generally exhibited stable performance in 1H17. 'BBB' and 'BB' category banks' asset quality and funding and liquidity look positive against that of international peers and benefits from ample system liquidity stemming from a steadily growing deposit base. KTB and SCSB are rated higher due to their strong balance sheets and financial performance. KTB maintains sound capital generation and a stable risk profile. It has a consistent strategy to diversify credit exposure by investing in foreign bonds and to pursue selective lending in niche markets. SCSB has sound capitalisation and satisfactory earnings, backed by long-established SME clients and greater-China franchise through its Hong Kong-based subsidiary, Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (A-/Stable), and major Chinese partner, Bank of Shanghai. Fitch considers the remaining five banks' capitalisation more vulnerable to cyclical downturns due to their modest internal capital generation or higher credit concentration. We expect EnTie to sustain its above-peer capitalisation through earnings retention and modest growth, which will provide a sufficient buffer for the likely asset quality volatility associated with its high single-borrower lending concentration. FEIB's ratings reflect its adequate risk buffer, which it has maintained through managed credit growth, and our expectations of easing pressure on profitability and asset quality over the next year or two. The ratings also consider its below-peer capitalisation and modest banking franchise. Sunny's ratings are constrained by its limited franchise, below-peer capitalisation and concentrated property exposure. They also factor in the bank's peer-average profitability and steady asset quality. Taichung's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that the bank will moderate its credit growth in the next year or two and sustain its capitalisation commensurate with its risk profile. The ratings also reflect its peer-average profitability and weaker-than-peer asset quality. A limited franchise and business scope underpin TSB's weak profitability and constrain its ratings. The bank's balance-sheet strength remains stable, including sound asset quality and adequate capitalisation. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR FEIB, KTB, Taichung and SCSB have Support Ratings of '4' or '5' and Support Rating Floors of 'B+' or 'NF', reflecting their modest systemic importance. SUBORDINATED DEBT EnTie, FEIB and Taichung's Basel II-compliant subordinated debt is rated one notch below their National Long-Term Ratings to reflect its subordinated status and the absence of a going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. FEIB and Taichung's Basel III-compliant subordinated debt is rated two notches below their National Long-Term Ratings, which are anchored by their respective Viability Ratings, to reflect the bonds' limited recovery prospects. Bondholders risk significant loss at the point of non-viability, which is reached upon government receivership or a regulatory order for resolution or liquidation, because the bonds would rank equally with common shares in Taiwan. RATING SENSITIVITIES ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND VIABILITY RATINGS The banks' ratings are sensitive to a significant increase in risk appetite in pursuit of yield, which would compromise underwriting standards, and a significant deterioration in asset quality arising from a sharp property market correction. Rating upside prospects are limited in light of the banks' modest franchises and concentration risks for some. Further, for lower-rated banks, balance-sheet strength is not likely to be enhanced significantly in the near term due to still-thin interest margins. A downgrade of EnTie's ratings could stem from a failure to maintain an adequate risk buffer relative to its risk-taking and a significant deterioration of its niche in fee-based structured finance and property-related lending. FEIB's ratings are more sensitive to a sharp fall in housing prices than local peers given its concentrated mortgage book. Excessive risk-taking in emerging Asian markets could also lead to a rating downgrade. Downward rating pressure on KTB could stem from a failure to execute its strategy or an unexpected change in senior management. Negative rating action for Sunny is likely to come from an unexpected sharp property-market correction, compromised underwriting standards leading to weaker asset quality or significant growth pressuring capitalisation. Negative rating action on Taichung could occur if the bank takes on excessive risks that dampen its asset quality and capital position to the level substantially below that of its ratings peer group. Downward pressure on TSB's ratings could come from unexpected large growth in corporate lending outside of its home market or a sharp property-market decline leading to significant asset-quality deterioration. A downgrade of SCSB's ratings is likely to be driven by a downgrade of its subsidiary's rating or a weakened risk profile due to excessive risk-taking in Asian emerging markets. Rating upside is limited given its appetite for expanding into the region's higher-risk emerging markets. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions around the propensity of the Taiwan government (AA-/Stable) to provide timely support to the banks. SUBORDINATED DEBT The subordinated debt ratings of EnTie, FEIB and Taichung are sensitive to the same considerations that might affect their Viability Ratings. The rating actions are as follows: EnTie: National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-(twn)' FEIB: Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-(twn)' Subordinated debt (Basel III-compliant) affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)' Convertible bond affirmed at a Long-Term Rating of 'BBB-' and National Long-Term Rating of 'A(twn)' KTB: Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'F3' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Sunny: National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Taichung: Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F2(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' Support Rating upgraded to '4' from '5' Support Rating Floor revised to 'B+' from 'No Floor' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+(twn)' Subordinated debt (Basel III-compliant) affirmed at 'BBB(twn)' TSB: National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)' SCSB: Long-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook Short-Term Issuer Default Rating affirmed at 'F1' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Stable Outlook National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating affirmed at '4' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+' Contact: Primary Analysts Cherry Huang, CFA (FEIB and SCSB) Director +886 2 8175 7603 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (Sunny) Director +886 2 8175 7604 Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM (KTB, TSB) Director +886 2 8175 7605 Rowena Chang (Taichung) Associate Director +886 2 8175 7602 Shirley Hsu (Entie) Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Secondary Analysts Cherry Huang (KTB, TSB, EnTie, Sunny) Director +886 2 8175 7603 Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (Taichung) Director +886 2 8175 7604 Shirley Hsu (FEIB, SCSB) Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Committee Chairperson Parson Singha Senior Director +66 2108 0151 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: The following assumptions were made in analysing the banks' Fitch Core Capital ratios; Taiwan's regulator uses the standardised approach and imposes higher risk weights on mortgage than regulators in most other developed markets. We have considered the potential effect of these higher risk weights on the banks' Fitch Core Capital ratios compared with international peers that use lower mortgage risk weights. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001