Fitch Affirms Singtel and Optus at 'A+'/'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, August 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Singapore Telecommunications Limited's (Singtel) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), as well as its senior unsecured rating, at 'A+'. The agency has also affirmed at 'A' the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR and senior unsecured rating of Singtel's wholly owned subsidiary, Singtel Optus Pty Limited (Optus). The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS Low Rating Headroom: The Stable Outlook reflects our expectation that Singtel can maintain FFO adjusted net leverage below 2.0x - the level at which Fitch would consider negative rating action - for the financial year ending March 2019 (FY19) and FY20, particularly if the company uses the SGD2.3 billion proceeds from NetLink NBN Trust's IPO for its investment needs and debt reduction. Singtel faces significant capex needs and spectrum payments in the current fiscal year amid slowing growth in Singapore and Australia. Singtel will have limited headroom under its ratings, although the Netlink IPO proceeds provide some flexibility. Singtel has yet to confirm how it will use the Netlink IPO proceeds. We may consider negative rating action if the company choose to increase shareholder returns, rather than use the proceeds to reduce debt and fund critical investment needs, which will indicate a more aggressive policy for its capital structure. Slow Organic Growth: Singtel's FFO growth is likely to remain weak in view of the increasing competitive pressures and the continued EBITDA losses in its digital life (DL) business operations. Competition in Singapore and Australia will intensify with TPG Telecom's entry as the fourth mobile network operator in Singapore, although large investments undertaken in these markets and improvement in the financial performance of its DL businesses should support cash generation. Singtel's credit profile also benefits from its diversified cash flows, which include a steady stream of dividends from its associates. Including dividends from associates, the overseas operations of Singtel account for two-thirds of the group's adjusted operating EBITDA. Singtel has a substantial investment in its 36.5%-associate Bharti Airtel Limited (BBB-/Stable), but the Indian telco provides very little dividend contribution to Singtel due to its large capex requirements and the stiff competition it faces. High Capex, Spectrum Fees: Singtel continues to face heavy capex burden in the next two years to drive its mobile operations. It expects to spend SGD2.4 billion in cash capex and another SGD1.0 billion in spectrum payments in Singapore and Australia in FY18. Singtel will undertake network expansion in its regional 4G coverage in Australia and multi-year investments in new unified billing and customer care systems. Fitch forecasts the company's pre-dividend FCF margin to remain in the mid-teens over the medium term (FY17: 15%). M&A Risk, Financial Flexibility: Fitch believes Singtel will continue to undertake acquisitions, if suitable opportunities arise. However, we will treat any M&A as event risk, and will evaluate the impact of any acquisitions on Singtel's credit profile based on cost, incremental cash generation and funding mix. Singtel's other non-core assets including its minority stakes in Singapore Post and Southern Cross, could provide additional funding flexibility if these are monetised; however, we have not included these as sources of cash in our analysis of Singtel's credit profile. Notching for Parental Support: Singtel's 'A+' ratings factor in one notch of support above its standalone ratings to reflect Singapore's (AAA/Stable) majority state ownership (52% at end-March 2017) through Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (Temasek). Singtel is Temasek's largest investment, accounting for about 12% of total investment value of SGD275 billion at end-March 2017. Strong Regional Play: Singtel's standalone credit profile of 'A' reflects its diversified income stream through its solid market position in Singapore, number two market position in Australia through Optus, and leading market positions in Indonesia, India, the Philippines and Thailand through associates. Singtel expects major associates to contribute SGD1.4 billion in cash dividends in FY18, as the inclusion of dividends from Intouch Holdings Public Company offset the expected lower payout from Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS, BBB+/Stable). Singtel acquired a 21% stake in Intouch, the Thailand-based parent of AIS, in 2016. Strong Optus-Singtel Link: The strong linkage between Optus and Singtel leads to an equalisation of Optus's rating with Singtel's standalone credit profile of 'A'. Singtel owns 100% of Optus and maintains full control through the board. Fitch expects Optus's EBITDA and revenue to grow at only a low single-digit rate in FY18, given higher opex and intense competition. DERIVATION SUMMARY Singtel's 'A+' ratings include a one-notch uplift above its standalone ratings to reflect Singapore's majority state ownership, in line with Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage criteria. Singtel is also Temasek's single largest investment. The uplift for state support is consistent with that of China Telecom Corporation Limited (CTCL; A+/Stable, standalone profile: A), which is majority owned by the state and is strategically important due to its nationwide fixed-line infrastructure. The uplift is, however, limited to one-notch, compared with Singapore Power Limited's (AA-/Stable) two-notch uplift, as Temasek owns 100% of the utility and has extended tangible support to it previously. On a standalone basis, Singtel's credit profile is well-positioned relative to Asian telecom peers, such as CTCL and KT Corporation (A-/Stable), in terms of its regional scale, cash flow diversification and mid-teens pre-dividend FCF margin. Singtel's FFO adjusted net leverage of around 2.0x is in line with that of CTCL but lower than the 3.0x-3.5x of Verizon Communications Inc. (A-/Stable) and AT&T Inc. (A-/Rating Watch Negative). Meanwhile, Optus's rating is equalised with Singtel's standalone credit profile of 'A', given the strong linkage between the two entities. Optus's standalone credit profile is positioned in between that of KT Corporation and Telekom Malaysia Berhad (A-Stable; standalone profile: BBB+). KT is less leveraged at FFO adjusted net leverage of below 1.5x and its EBITDA is twice as large as Optus's, which offset its thinner EBITDA margins of 22%. Meanwhile, Telekom Malaysia operates at a similar net leverage of 2.3x-2.5x as Optus, and benefits from its market dominance and lower competitive pressures in the fixed-line market. Nevertheless, Optus has both strong mobile and fixed-line broadband offerings. No country-ceiling or operating environment aspects impact the rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Group revenue growth of mid-single-digits in FY18 following the Turn acquisition in April 2017, then moderating to low-single-digit percentages over the medium term - Operating EBITDAR margin to remain stable at around 30% (FY17: 31%) in FY18-FY20, reflecting higher contributions from lower-margin group enterprise revenues and stiffer telecom competition in Singapore and Australia - DL's EBITDA losses to narrow to around SGD100 million in FY18 (FY17: SGD122 million), and the division to break even in EBITDA in FY21 - Stable dividends from associates of SGD1.5 billion-1.6 billion in FY18-FY20 - Annual cash capex of SGD3.4 billion in FY18 (FY17: SGD2.5 billion), including SGD1.0 billion spectrum fees. Cash capex to reduce to SGD2.1 billion-2.4 billion in FY19-FY20 - SGD2.3 billion proceeds from divestment of Singtel's stake in NetLink in FY18 - No major debt-funded M&A or asset sales - No significant increase in shareholder distribution with annual dividend payments of SGD2.8 billion-2.9 billion, translating to 73% payout ratio (FY17: 73%), which is in line with Singtel's stated policy of 60%-75% of underlying profit. RATING SENSITIVITIES Singtel Positive: There is limited upside potential for Singtel's rating in the short to medium term, although developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage falling below 1.0x (FY17: 2.2x), with positive post-dividend FCF on a sustained basis, provided the linkages with the state also remain unchanged. - Strengthening of linkages between Singtel and the state, which would arise from stronger tangible support to Singtel from Temasek Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Failure to reduce FFO-adjusted net leverage below 2.0x and/or raise FFO fixed-charge coverage above 7.0x (FY17: 7.6x) on a sustained basis, or if Singtel were to demonstrate a lack of commitment to improve its financial profile - as indicated by a more aggressive shareholder return policy - Weakening of ties between Temasek and Singtel Optus Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Upgrade of Singtel's standalone credit profile, provided that the linkages between Optus and Singtel remain intact - Emergence of significant legal linkages between the two entities (from debt guarantees from Singtel or cross-default provisions that link the two entities, for example) which may lead us to link Optus' rating to Singtel's IDR instead of Singtel's standalone profile. Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - Downgrade of Singtel's standalone ratings or a weakening of the linkages between Singtel and Optus. LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: Singtel has SGD3.1 billion of debt due in the next 12 months. However, its liquidity is adequate due to its strong access to capital markets and banks, which is underpinned by its regional market reach, robust financial position and as an entity linked to the Singapore state. In addition, the company had an unrestricted cash balance of SGD534 million at end-March 2017 and undrawn committed bank facilities to tap. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch capitalises the annual operating lease charge of SGD469 million using a multiple of 7.7x and added this amount to total debt to calculate total lease-adjusted debt. The multiple is based on the weighted-average value of the company's fixed assets in Singapore and Australia. 