Fitch Affirms Six Spanish Covered Bond Programmes

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MADRID, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of six Spanish mortgage covered bond programmes (Cedulas Hipotecarias, or CH) following a full sector review. The rating actions are as follows: -Abanca Corporacion Bancaria, S.A.'s (BB+/Stable/bb+) CH affirmed at 'A-'/Stable Outlook -Bankia S.A.'s (BBB-/Stable/bbb-) CH affirmed at 'A'/Stable Outlook -Banco Mare Nostrum S.A.'s (BMN; BB/Rating Watch Positive (RWP)/bb) CH maintained on RWP at 'BBB+' -Caja Laboral Popular Cooperativa de Credito's (CLCC; BBB+/Stable/bbb+) CH affirmed at 'AA-'/Stable Outlook -Cajamar Caja Rural, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito's (BB-/Positive) CH affirmed at 'BBB+'/Stable Outlook -Banco Santander, S.A.'s (A-/Stable/a-) CH affirmed at 'AA'/Stable Outlook IDR Uplift Spanish CH are eligible for a maximum Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift of two notches given their exemption from bail-in in a resolution scenario, our assessment that resolution of the issuer will not result in the enforcement of recourse against the cover pool and the low risk of undercollateralisation at the point of resolution. The CH of Abanca, Bankia, BMN, CLCC and Santander have a two-notch IDR uplift, as the issuing banks' Long-Term IDRs are driven by their Viability Ratings (VRs). Cajamar's CH have a two-notch IDR uplift as the bank's Long-Term IDR is based on its participation/integration in a mutual support scheme. Payment Continuity Uplift All Spanish programmes have a Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU) of zero notches given that, in the Spanish framework, there are no specific liquidity protection mechanisms to bridge temporary shortfalls after the recourse to the cover pool has been enforced. Spanish CH have hard-bullet maturities while cover assets gradually amortise. Recovery Uplift All programmes benefit from the maximum recovery uplift of two or three notches, depending on whether the IDR, as adjusted by the IDR uplift (equivalent to the tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis) is investment- or speculative-grade. In all cases, the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch relies on in its analysis is above the credit loss modelled in a stress scenario corresponding to the covered bond rating. Breakeven OC Given the PCU of zero notches, Spanish CH are not tested for timely payment and are only rated based on recoveries. In light of this, the breakeven OC for CH is generally based on the cover pool's credit loss, stressed in a rating scenario corresponding to the covered bond rating. As per our criteria, Fitch sets the floor of the breakeven OC at the 25% legal minimum in Spain, where breakeven OC for the rating is below the legal minimum. KEY RATING DRIVERS Abanca CH The CH of Abanca are rated 'A-', four notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR, based on an IDR uplift of two notches and a recovery uplift of two notches. The OC of 190.2% which Fitch relies upon in its analysis, provides more protection than the breakeven OC of 28% for an 'A-' rating. Bankia CH The CH of Bankia are rated 'A', four notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR, based on an IDR uplift of two notches and a recovery uplift of two notches. The OC of 96.4%, which Fitch relies upon in its analysis, provides more protection than the breakeven OC of 25.5% for an 'A' rating. BMN CH The CH of BMN are rated 'BBB+', four notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR, based on an IDR uplift of two notches and a recovery uplift of two notches. The OC of 99%, which Fitch relies upon in its analysis, provides more protection than the breakeven OC of 25% for a 'BBB+' rating. CLCC CH The CH of CLCC are rated 'AA-', four notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR, based on an IDR uplift of two notches and a recovery uplift of two notches. The OC of 364.3%, which Fitch relies upon in its analysis, provides more protection than the breakeven OC of 25% for a 'AA-' rating. Cajamar CH The CH of Cajamar are rated 'BBB+,, five notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR, based on an IDR uplift of two notches and a recovery uplift of three notches. The OC of 126.6%, which Fitch relies upon in its analysis, provides more protection than the breakeven OC of 25% for a 'BBB+' rating. Santander CH The CH of Santander are rated 'AA', four notches above the bank's Long-Term IDR, based on an IDR uplift of two notches and a recovery uplift of two notches. The OC of 125.1%, which Fitch relies upon in its analysis, provides more protection than the breakeven OC of 48.5% for a 'AA' rating. The Stable Outlook on the ratings of the CH of Abanca, Bankia, Santander and CLCC reflects the Stable Outlook on the issuers' Long-Term IDRs. The RWP on the CH rating of BMN mirrors that on the Long-Term IDR of BMN, subject to a potential merger with Bankia. The Outlook on the rating of Cajamar's CH is Stable while that of the issuer's Long-Term IDR is Positive. If Cajamar's Long-Term IDR were upgraded to 'BB', we would not upgrade the CH rating to 'A-', as the rating on a PD basis would be 'BBB-' instead of the current 'BB+', indicating a maximum two-notch recovery uplift instead of three. RATING SENSITIVITIES Abanca CH The 'A-' rating of Abanca Cedulas Hipotecarias (mortgage covered bonds; CH) is vulnerable to a downgrade if the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BB' or below or if the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch considers in its analysis were to decrease below Fitch's 'A-' breakeven level of 28.0%. If the OC declines to the 25% legal minimum, the CH rating would be downgraded by one notch to 'BBB+'. Bankia CH The 'A' rating of Bankia CH is vulnerable to a downgrade if the bank's Long-Term IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BB+' or below or if the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis decreases below Fitch's 'A' breakeven level of 25.5%. If the OC declines to the 25% legal minimum, the CH rating would be downgraded by one notch to 'A-'. BMN CH The 'BBB+' rating of BMN CH would be upgraded if the bank's Long-term IDR was upgraded to 'BB+' or above and if the OC relied upon by Fitch in its analysis is above the breakeven OC in the corresponding rating scenario. The breakeven OC is at the 25% legal minimum. CLCC CH The 'AA-' rating of CLCC CH is vulnerable to a downgrade if the bank's Long-Term IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB' or below. The breakeven OC is at the 25% legal minimum. Cajamar CH The 'BBB+' rating of Cajamar CH is vulnerable to a downgrade if the bank's Long-Term IDR was downgraded by one or more notches to 'B+' or below. The breakeven OC is at the 25% legal minimum. Santander CH The 'AA' rating of Santander CH is vulnerable to a downgrade if the bank's Long-Term IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB+' or below or if the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis decreases below Fitch's 'AA' breakeven level of 48.5%. If the OC declines to the 25% legal minimum, the CH's rating would be downgraded by one notch to 'AA-'. All CH programmes rated by Fitch could be upgraded, if the legislative framework in Spain included a stronger provision on liquidity protection, allowing for a payment continuity uplift above zero. This is provided that the relied-upon OC were above the breakeven OC in the corresponding stressed rating scenario. Fitch's breakeven OC for a given covered bond rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore, breakeven OC for the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. All OCs relied upon by Fitch in its analysis of the Spanish CH programmes are based on a tiered haircut of the minimum OC recorded over the past 12 months. Contact: Primary Analyst Beatriz Gomez (Abanca, Bankia, BMN, CLCC, Cajamar) Analyst +34 91 702 57 75 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Plaza Colon 2, Torre II 28046 Madrid Juan David Garcia (Santander) Senior Director +34 91 702 57 74 Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U. Plaza Colon 2, Torre II 28046 Madrid Secondary Analyst Ricardo Garcia (Abanca, Bankia, BMN, CLCC, Cajamar) Associate Director +34 91 702 57 72 Beatriz Gomez (Santander) Analyst +34 91 702 57 75 Committee Chairperson Carmen Munoz Senior Director +34 93 323 84 08 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Sources of information. For the CH rated by Fitch, stratified mortgage cover pool data were provided by the issuers as at 30 June 2017 in line with the data provisions for Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias (MICH) transactions detailed in the Rating Criteria for Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias. Applicable Criteria CLOs and Corporate CDOs Rating Criteria (pub. 09 Oct 2017) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here EMEA RMBS Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Sep 2017) here Fitch's Cover Assets Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions - Excel file (pub. 20 Jan 2017) here Fitch's Interest Rate Stress Assumptions for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds - Excel File (pub. 17 Feb 2017) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Multi-Issuer Cedulas Hipotecarias Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Sep 2017) here SME Balance Sheet Securitisation Rating Criteria (pub. 03 Mar 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Counterparty Rating Criteria (pub. 23 May 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Country Risk Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Sep 2017) here Structured Finance and Covered Bonds Interest Rate Stresses Rating Criteria (pub. 17 Feb 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 