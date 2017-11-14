Fitch Affirms Taiwan Mobile at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/HONG KONG, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd.'s (TWM) National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(twn)' and National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(twn)'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also affirmed TWM's unsecured debt class rating at 'AA(twn)'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Solid Market Positions: Fitch expects TWM continues to maintain its strong market positions over the medium term. The company is Taiwan's second-largest mobile operator with about 29% of market revenue in 9M17. In the cable TV market, TWM is the fourth-largest multiple-system operator, holding a nationwide subscriber market share of about 11%. It is the de-facto cable TV monopoly in its five operating regions. Its 45%-owned momo.com Inc. is ranked among the top three companies in the online shopping and TV home shopping businesses. Solid Profitability, Cash Generation: The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that TWM will continue to maintain healthy profitability and operating cash generation over the medium term. We expect the improvement in EBITDA margin to be enough to compensate for contraction in revenue in the short term due to a decrease in roaming revenue from Asia Pacific Telecom Co., Ltd and mobile termination rate cut. We expect EBITDA margin to improve in 2017 given lower handset subsidies and controlled commission costs. In 9M17, TWM's telecoms EBITDA margin increased to 36.9%, from 35.8% in the same period in 2016. Solid Non-Telecom Operations: TWM's cable TV and e-commerce businesses continue to be healthy, benefitting from solid market positions, scale and growing market size. Competition in the cable TV market in New Taipei County is likely ease because new entrants, such as New Taipei City Cable TV Co., Ltd and DigiDom Cable TV Co., Ltd, , have ceased their cheaper plans. We expect TWM's e-commerce business through momo.com to continue to achieve double-digit revenue growth, although their contribution to TWM's profit generation is limited to a single digit because of lower margin compared with the telecom and cable TV businesses. Capex to Decline: Fitch expects a meaningful reduction in TWM's capex from 2019, as the mobile capex cycle peaked during 2017-2018. The closure of the 2G network by end-June 2017 will reduce maintenance capex and operating expenditure. We also expect cable TV capex to taper off from 2018 after the major digitalisation upgrade of its cable TV system in 2016-2017. We do not expect Taiwan to rush to issue 5G licences. Consequently, we expect TWM to enjoy a period of moderate capex with solid cash flow from operations (CFO). We forecast TWM's FFO-adjusted net leverage ratio to improve from 2018 after an increase in 2017 due to spectrum acquisition costs. Lower-Than-Expected Spectrum Fee: TWM's will pay TWD8.6 billion for spectrum acquisition, compared with our expectation of TWD10 billion-15 billion), which is likely to lead to a stronger balance sheet and lower leverage than our previous forecast. TWM secured four blocks in the 2100MHz frequency band, which the company needs to maintain 3G services that account for 28% of its subscribers. TWM is likely to fund the spectrum cost with bank loans and this will raise its FFO-adjusted net leverage ratio to 2.6x in 2017. However, CFO generation is likely to help the company deleverage 18-24 months after the auction at the end of October 2017, particularly as industry capex is declining. DERIVATION SUMMARY TWM's credit profile benefits from Taiwan's relatively stable telecoms and cable TV markets, where profitability is a key focus for operators. Compared to peers rated on the national scale, such as Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE, A+(twn)/Rating Watch Negative), we believe TWM has a stronger business profile due to its solid market position as the second-largest telecom operator in Taiwan's stable telecommunications industry. ASE faces substantially higher business risk in a competitive outsourcing semiconductor assembly and testing industry. ASE's leverage ratio is lower than that of TWM, but its leverage can deteriorate quickly because it operates in a capital-intensive and highly volatile technology industry that can deplete cash quickly. In addition, we forecast TWM's leverage to improve from 2018 while ASE's leverage ratio is likely to increase after its planned M&A. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for TWM include - revenue to grow by low single digits from 2018 after a decline in 2017 due to mobile termination rate cut and drop in roaming revenue. - stable EBITDA margin at around 30% due to controlled handset subsidies and customer acquisition costs. - capex to stabilise in 2018-2019. - annual cash dividend payment maintained largely at the current level in 2017-2018 RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - sustained decline in EBITDA - significant M&A that has a negative effect on the operations or business profile - sustained FFO adjusted net leverage of over 2.5x (2016: 2.4x) Positive rating action is unlikely in the medium term without a sustained change in market dynamics in favour of TWM. LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: TWM has well-established and solid banking relationships in Taiwan and proven access to domestic capital markets, which should allow the company to refinance its debt obligations. TWM had unrestricted cash balance of around TWD6.0 billion at end-September 2017. This compared with TWD21.9 billion in short-term debt and the current portion of long-term debt. However, unused committed bank facilities amounted to TWD55.9 billion. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd. National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)' Unsecured class rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)' The third issue of domestic unsecured bonds affirmed at 'AA(twn)' The fourth issue of domestic unsecured bonds affirmed at 'AA(twn)' Contact: Primary Analyst Shelley Jang Director +82 2 3278 8370 Fitch Ratings Australia Pty., Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 97, Uisadang-daero, Yeoungdeungpo-Gu Seoul, Korea Secondary Analyst Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 07 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001