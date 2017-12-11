Fitch Affirms TalkTalk Telecom at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc's (TalkTalk) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is detailed below. The rating reflects TalkTalk's sizeable position in the UK broadband market, focus on a niche value-for money segment and a business model that currently generates below-sector average free cashflow (FCF) margins. The company's funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage for FY18 (financial year ending March) is expected to be 3.8x, higher than our original forecast. This removes any headroom the company had within its rating at 'BB-'. TalkTalk's strategy to drive subscriber growth at a time of ongoing network upgrades and slowing market growth is likely to weigh on EBITDA over the next two to three years. The Stable Outlook reflects that underlying key performance indicators (KPIs) are trending in a positive direction and that potential improvements in regulated wholesale prices may be supportive. However, a lack of improvement in organic deleveraging capacity could become a risk if operational performance weakens or flexibility for investments is reduced. KEY RATING DRIVERS Sizeable Position, Low Margins: TalkTalk focuses on the value-for-money segment of the UK telecoms market and operates a national telecoms infrastructure with local access achieved through the purchase of regulated wholesale products from incumbent BT Group Plc. TalkTalk has around 4 million broadband subscribers with a market share of about 16%. The company's current scale drives a business model with fairly low operating and pre-dividend FCF margins (8% and 2.5% respectively in FY17). This leaves little room for manoeuvre and makes continued strong operational delivery essential. Slowing Growth, Increasing Competition: Growth in total UK broadband market lines has slowed to 2% in 2016 from an average of 4% over the preceding three years. We expect growth in 2017 to be 1.5% as household penetration reaches around 92% (Fitch estimates). The slowdown makes growing TalkTalk's subscriber base harder as it increasingly depends on the churn of other operators many of whom operate sizeable convergent telecoms platforms with stronger operating margins. Within this context, Vodafone UK has rapidly grown its broadband subscriber base to 278,000 with highly price-competitive offerings. New Strategy, Cost to Grow: TalkTalk's new management team has, in our opinion, rightly refocussed the company's strategy to grow the core fixed broadband subscriber base, improve the company's network and take a lighter approach to investments in mobile. The growth, however, is likely to weigh on EBITDA due to higher subscriber acquisition costs and potentially lower average revenue per user (ARPU). The company in parallel will manage an ongoing upgrade to its core network, the full benefits of which may take around two to three years to feed into cost savings. Positive KPIs, Sustainability Key: TalkTalk's 1H FY18 results indicate that a variety of the company's key performance indicators (KPI) are showing signs of operational improvement. During the period, the company's on-net subscriber base grew 46,000, churn was reduced to 1.3% 1H FY18 from 1.5% in FY17 and subscriber acquisition cost per gross addition also improved. These improvements are supportive of the company's operating position; however, sustaining them at an affordable cost level will be vital for the economics of the company's medium- to longer-term business model. No Headroom in Rating: Reduced EBITDA expectations have removed any leverage headroom TalkTalk had in its rating. TalkTalk's EBITDA guidance at the lower end of GBP270 million-GBP300 million for FY18 implies a FFO adjusted net leverage of 3.8x. Fitch's base case now forecasts that leverage at this level will remain broadly stable over the next two to three years, holding just within the downgrade sensitivities for a 'BB-' rating. This reflects a FCF margin of 0%-1%, which incorporates a dividend of GBP75 million a year and does not include any retained benefits from regulatory price decreases that may occur in 2018. Long-Term Business Model Unknowns: The continued growth of fibre-based broadband lines creates some uncertainties on TalkTalk's future product mix and cost structure. Fibre-based local access lines while benefiting from higher ARPU also have higher regulated wholesale costs. The growth of fibre could imply TalkTalk's business model may change to incorporate a greater mix of variable costs with lower operating margins. The company should be able to offset lower margins through reduced network capex at the FCF level. Visibility of the eventual outcome for TalkTalk is currently low and dependent on regulated prices and commercial trade-offs between wholesale-based products and own local access network build. DERIVATION SUMMARY TalkTalk's rating reflects a sizeable broadband customer base and the company's positioning in a large but niche, value-for-money segment. The company's operating margins are below the average of the telecoms sector. This largely reflects an unbundled local exchange network architecture and dependence on regulated wholesale products for 'last-mile' connectivity. The company is less exposed to trends in cord 'cutting' or 'shaving' but has some uncertainties in its long-term cost structure as a result of increasing fibre-based products and evolving regulation. Higher-rated peers such as BT Group Plc (BBB+/Stable), Sky Plc (BBB-/RWP) and Virgin Media Inc. (BB/Stable) benefit from varying combinations of full local loop network access ownership, and greater revenue diversification as a result of scaled positions in multiple products segments such as mobile and Pay-TV and higher operating margins. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer - Revenue to decline 2% in FY18 before gradually increasing to around 1% per year by FY20. - EBITDA margin of 15.4% in FY18 and gradually increasing to 16.4% by FY20. - Capex-to-sales ratio of 7% to 8%. - Dividends of GBP75 million per year. - A blended operating lease multiple of 5.3x. RATING SENSITIVITIES Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action - Strong operational performance, accompanied by a financial policy track record in managing Fibre to the Premise (FTTP) investments and dividend distributions, leading to high-single digit pre-dividend FCF margin. - Comfortable liquidity headroom and FFO fixed charge cover above 3.0x; - FFO adjusted net leverage sustainably below 3.3x. Developments that May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action - A material deterioration in KPIs or an increase in competitive intensity in the UK broadband market; - A contraction in pre-dividend FCF margin to low single digits; - Shrinking liquidity headroom or FFO fixed charge cover sustained below 2.5x; - FFO adjusted net leverage sustained above 3.8x. LIQUIDITY Improved liquidity: TalkTalk issued GBP400 million of bonds in 2017 and refinanced its bank debt in May 2017. Following the refinancing , TalkTalk has access to total committed revolving credit facilities of GBP640 million (undrawn GBP220 million) and debtor securitisation of GBP75 million (undrawn GBP2 million). Despite our forecast of minimal FCF over the next two to three years, we view TalkTalk's liquidity as satisfactory. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc - Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable - Senior unsecured notes due 2022 affirmed at 'BB-' / Recovery Rating 'RR4'. Contact: Principal Analyst Peter Wormald Analyst +44 20 3530 1357 Supervisory Analyst Tajesh Tailor Senior Director +44 20 3530 1726 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chairperson Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Adrian Simpson, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1010, Email: adrian.simpson@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Non-Financial Corporates Notching and Recovery Ratings Criteria (pub. 16 Jun 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001 Fitch Ratings, Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (the â€œNRSROâ€). While certain of the NRSROâ€™s credit rating subsidiaries are listed on Item 3 of Form NRSRO and as such are authorized to issue credit ratings on behalf of the NRSRO (see here), other credit rating subsidiaries are not listed on Form NRSRO (the â€œnon-NRSROsâ€) and therefore credit ratings issued by those subsidiaries are not issued on behalf of the NRSRO. However, non-NRSRO personnel may participate in determining credit ratings issued by or on behalf of the NRSRO.