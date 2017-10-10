Fitch Affirms The Central America Bottling Corp. at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Central America Bottling Corporation's (CBC) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. The affirmation reflects Fitch's expectation that the company will maintain its solid business position in core markets, adequate leverage metrics across the business cycle, and that potential investments or acquisitions will not materially alter its capital structure. KEY RATING DRIVERS Solid Business Position in Core Markets: CBC's ratings reflect its business position as an anchor bottler of PepsiCo, with operations in Central America, the Caribbean, Ecuador, Peru and Argentina. The company possesses a diversified beverage portfolio of PepsiCo and proprietary brands combined with a broad distribution network that contribute to supporting its business position over the long term. CBC's main markets are Guatemala and Ecuador, representing around 44% and 13% of its total EBITDA, respectively. In addition, the operation of LivSmart in El Salvador, which exports juices and nectars to the countries where the company operates, contributes 16% of the total EBITDA. Growth Supported by Acquisitions: Fitch expects CBC's revenues will grow in the low single digits in 2017-2018, while its EBITDA margin should remain relatively stable at around 13%-14%. Growth in revenues will be mainly supported by consolidating full-year results of Argentina, recovery of sales in Ecuador, and organic growth in Guatemala. In the first half of 2017, CBC faced challenges in its operations such as lower volume in the carbonated soft drink (CSD) category, due to higher sale prices, combined with Peru's bad weather conditions and the loss of distribution of AmBev's beers. This led to volume declining around 3% and revenues increasing close around3%, versus the same period of 2016. Temporarily Higher Gross Leverage: For 2017, Fitch projects CBC's total debt/EBITDA and total adjusted debt from rent/EBITDAR will be around 3.3x and 3.6x, respectively, and then should gradually decrease to around 3.0x and 3.4x in the next 12-18 months. In terms of net leverage, Fitch expects total net debt/EBITDA and total adjusted net debt/EBITDAR to remain low at around 1.5x and 2.0x, respectively. As of June 30, 2017, CBC's total debt was USD775 million excluding USD95 million of a loan structure that the company implemented for its operations in Central America. Positive FCF: Fitch expects CBC's positive FCF trend to continue over the midterm and for 2017-2018 it will be around USD8 million annually considering an average capex of USD106 million and dividends of USD40 million. In 2016, CBC had FCF estimated by Fitch of USD6 million after covering capex of USD107 million and dividends of USD37 million. Exposure to Guatemala's Sovereign Ratings: Fitch considers in CBC's ratings a higher weight of Guatemala's sovereign rating (BB/Stable) as it is the company's main market in terms of consolidated revenues (34%) and EBITDA (44%). Fitch also believes the company's operating performance is more likely to depend on the stability and economic development of this country. While downgrades in Guatemala's ratings will likely result in negative pressures on CBC, we also believe that deterioration in Ecuador's economic and political environment would be viewed as negative for the company's ratings. DERIVATION SUMMARY CBC's ratings at BB+ are below other beverages peers in the region such as Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (A/Stable), Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (A-/Stable) or Embotelladora Andina S.A. (BBB+/Stable) given its lower size and scale and weaker competitive position of PepsiCo and proprietary beverage brands when compared to the stronger brand equity of Coca-Cola products. Also, the company's ratings reflect its lower profitability margins and higher exposure to lower-rated countries. CBC's ratings are above other beverage companies such as Grupo Atic (B-/Stable) given its better operating performance, adequate leverage metrics and ample liquidity. No country ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment aspects affect the rating. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: --Revenue growth of 2% in 2017 and 4% in 2018; --EBITDA margins around 14% in 2017 and 2018; --Positive FCF generation in 2017-2018; --Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR and total adjusted net debt/EBITDAR at around 3.4x and 2.0x, respectively, by 2018. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action -Fitch does not foresee positive ratings actions for CBC in the mid-term; however, the combination of lower leverage ratios, better operating performance, solid FCF generation across the cycle, and cash flow generation from investment-grade countries will be considered positive to credit quality. Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action -CBC's ratings could be negatively pressured by the following factors: a downgrade in Guatemala's or Ecuador's country ceiling or sovereign ratings, deterioration of its operating results, negative FCF generation, or significant debt-financed acquisitions that result in total debt/EBITDA or total adjusted debt/EBITDAR higher than 3x and 3.5x, respectively, on a sustained basis. LIQUIDITY Ample Liquidity: As of June 30, 2017, CBC's liquidity is ample given its current cash position of USD345 million and USD91 million of short-term debt. Its next debt amortizations are USD29 million in 2018, USD15 million in 2019, USD106 million in 2021, and USD533 million after 2021. Fitch believes CBC has financial flexibility to face its debt amortization in the short- and long-term. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch affirmed the following ratings of CBC: -Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR 'BB+'; -Long-Term Local Currency IDR 'BB+'; -USD500 million senior unsecured notes due in 2027 'BB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Rogelio Gonzalez Director +52-81-8399-9100 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Secondary Analyst Maria Pia Medrano Associate Director +52-55-5955-1600 Committee Chairperson Alberto Moreno Senior Director +52-81-8399-9100 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement adjustments that depart materially from those contained in the published financial statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor: --Operating leases are treated as debt-like obligations and gross rent expense is capitalized using a multiple of 8x. --Debt is adjusted by the loan structure the company implemented for its operations in Central America. Media Relations: Benjamin Rippey, New York, Tel: +1 646 582 4588, Email: benjamin.rippey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Criteria (pub. 07 Aug 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001