Fitch Affirms Three Malaysian Banks at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/BEIJING, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of three Malaysian banks - Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank), Hong Leong Bank Berhad (HLBB) and Export-Import Bank of Malaysia Berhad (MEXIM) - at 'A-'. The ratings are on Stable Outlook. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs AND VIABILITY RATINGS - MAYBANK AND HLBB Maybank's IDRs and Viability Rating are underpinned by its substantial franchise, which commands an 18% market share of Malaysia's banking system deposits and loans. The bank's strong company profile underpins its stable funding and liquidity and has helped deliver sound performance through economic cycles. Maybank's steady pre-provision earnings and balance-sheet buffers should help it weather the rise in its impaired loan ratio (end-1Q17: 2.4%; end-2015: 1.9%), which has originated partly from its oil- and gas-related exposures regionally. HLBB's IDRs and Viability Rating are underpinned by its conservative risk appetite, which is reflected in its low impaired-loan ratio of 0.9% at end-March 2017, compared with the sector average of 1.6%, and steady funding and liquidity profile. The Stable Outlooks on the IDRs reflect Fitch's view that the banks' intrinsic credit profiles should stand resilient in the face of sustained moderate asset-quality pressure. Pockets of asset-quality risk remain for the overall economy; in the oil and gas sector, certain oversupplied commercial property segments and among more vulnerable lower-income household borrowers. However, we expect any further deterioration to be manageable for the banks due to their diversified loan portfolios, stable underwriting standards and improved capitalisation over the previous few years, coupled with our expectation of steady economic growth over the next one to two years. Malaysia's economy has proven resilient despite of a number of challenges, including a sharp oil-price correction, significant currency depreciation, weakened domestic sentiment and volatile capital flows. Fitch expects improving global growth to boost domestic economic activity in the near term. SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS - MAYBANK AND HLBB Maybank's and HLBB's Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors reflect Fitch's expectation of a high probability of sovereign support for both banks, if needed. Maybank's Support Rating of '2' and Support Rating Floor of 'BBB' reflect its extremely high systemic importance stemming from its large domestic market share and indirect state shareholding through various state-owned funds of around 60%-70%. HLBB's Support Rating of '2' and Support Rating Floor of 'BBB-' reflect its systemic importance as the fifth-largest local bank, accounting for around 9% of system-wide deposits, as well as its private ownership, unlike certain large Malaysian banks. DEBT RATINGS - MAYBANK AND HLBB The ratings on Maybank's senior notes and the medium-term note programmes (MTN) of Maybank and HLBB are at the same level as the banks' IDRs. This is because the notes and programmes constitute their direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations. Maybank's legacy Basel II-compliant subordinated notes are rated one notch below its Viability Rating, reflecting the note's subordinated status relative to claims from senior unsecured creditors and the absence of a going-concern loss-absorption mechanism. Maybank's Basel II-compliant hybrid securities are rated four notches below its Viability Rating to reflect the securities' deep subordination status, the presence of going-concern loss-absorption mechanisms and look-back provisions in the optional dividend deferral. IDR, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT - MEXIM MEXIM's IDR, Support Rating Floor, senior debt and programme ratings are equalised with the Malaysian sovereign IDR at 'A-'. This reflects Fitch's view that the probability of extraordinary state support for MEXIM is extremely high, if necessary. MEXIM's unique policy mandate, full state ownership and past instances of support anchor our expectations for an extremely high likelihood of state support. MEXIM is a development financial institution with a specific mandate to finance and support Malaysian export and import activities and overseas projects. MEXIM is small in relation to Malaysia's GDP and its domestic banking system, implying that the sovereign is very likely to have the ability to support the bank, if needed. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS - MAYBANK AND HLBB There is little scope for the Long-Term IDRs of Maybank and HLBB to be upgraded for the foreseeable future, as they are on par with those of the Malaysian sovereign. A significant rise in risk appetite could lead to negative rating action, unless accompanied by an offsetting rise in loss-absorption buffers. Higher risk appetite may be evidenced through excessive loan growth, a significant shift in exposures towards higher-risk sectors or geographies or aggressive acquisition activity. A severe downturn in the operating environment, to the extent that it severely weakens the banks' profitability, capitalisation or funding and liquidity profiles, would also be negative for their ratings. SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS - MAYBANK AND HLBB A shift in the government's ability or propensity to provide extraordinary support to Maybank and HLBB would affect their Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors. This could arise from a change in the sovereign ratings or the introduction of senior debt bail-in requirements in line with developments in other jurisdictions globally - though Fitch views the latter to be a longer-term risk for the Malaysian banking system. DEBT RATINGS - MAYBANK AND HLBB The ratings on Maybank's senior notes and the MTN programmes of Maybank and HLBB are sensitive to changes in their respective IDRs, while the ratings on Maybank's Basel II subordinated notes and hybrid securities depend on changes in the bank's Viability Rating. IDR, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND SENIOR DEBT - MEXIM MEXIM's ratings are sensitive to changes in the sovereign's creditworthiness and ratings, and to any perceived weakening in the sovereign's propensity to support the bank. Its ratings may be notched down from the sovereign if Fitch believes the sovereign's propensity to support the bank has diminished, such as with a reduction of the bank's policy role or decrease in the sovereign's stake in the bank. However, we do not expect such scenarios to occur in the near to medium term. The rating actions are as follows: Maybank - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' - Support Rating affirmed at '2' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB' - Senior notes (including the multicurrency MTN programme) affirmed at 'A-' - Basel II-compliant subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB+' - Basel II-compliant hybrid Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BB+' HLBB - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F2' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' - Support Rating affirmed at '2' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-' - MTN programme rating affirmed at 'A-' MEXIM - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' - Senior debt (including the MTN and sukuk programmes) affirmed at 'A-' Contact: Primary Analyst Elaine Koh (Maybank) Director +65 6796 7239 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. One Raffles Quay South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Wee Siang Ng (HLBB) Senior Director +65 6796 7230 Tamma Febrian (MEXIM) Associate Director +65 6796 7237 Secondary Analyst Wee Siang Ng (Maybank) Senior Director +65 6796 7230 Elaine Koh (HLBB and MEXIM) Director +65 6796 7239 Committee Chairperson Heakyu Chang Senior Director +822 3278 8363 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Sukuk (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10 Mar 2017) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here Solicitation Status here#solicitation Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001